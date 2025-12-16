LG unveils Micro RGB evo TV ahead of CES 2026, here’s what Micro RGB changes

LG’s latest move feels less like a teaser and more like a statement. 2026 may be the year RGB backlit LCD TVs stop being treated as a curiosity and start getting judged like a proper premium segment. Ahead of CES 2026, LG has announced its first Micro RGB TV, the LG Micro RGB evo, and the message is clear enough. LG is trying to make LCD colour feel less like a compromise.

Micro RGB evo is still an LCD TV, so this is not a reinvention of the panel itself. The change sits behind it. Instead of a white LED backlight like most Mini LED sets rely on, LG is using clusters of red, green and blue LEDs to illuminate groups of pixels. That shift matters because colour control begins closer to the light source. You are no longer starting with a white light and trying to force it into shape later through filters and heavy processing. If this holds up, the gain should show in the awkward scenes where Mini LED can look punchy but slightly off, especially in saturated colours and mixed lighting.

The naming, though, is where things can get needlessly confusing. Micro RGB is not microLED. MicroLED is self emissive, meaning each pixel produces its own light, closer in principle to OLED even if the tech is different. LG’s Micro RGB evo is an LCD panel with an RGB backlight behind it, and it still uses a colour filter. The words sound close enough to mislead people on a show floor, which is why it is worth spelling out now. This is an LCD approach that aims to behave better, not a self emissive leap.

LG is also tying the hardware shift to its processing stack. The company says Micro RGB evo uses the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3 with a Dual AI Engine, along with Micro Dimming Ultra for tighter zone control. It is also introducing a colour system label called RGB Primary Color Ultra. That branding is less important than what it is aiming to fix, keeping colour stable when the backlight is working hard and the content is not forgiving. The pitch is that the backlight, dimming and processing are meant to work as a package, with the RGB backlight improving colour at the source and the rest keeping contrast and tone control from slipping when content gets demanding.

LG’s biggest headline claim is gamut coverage. It says Intertek has certified 100 percent coverage of BT.2020, DCI P3 and Adobe RGB. That is a serious spec, but it needs context. Coverage is not the same thing as accuracy out of the box, and it does not guarantee smooth gradients, stable skin tones, or consistent results across picture modes. If anything, it raises the stakes for how well LG’s default tuning behaves in everyday viewing.

For now, sizes are confirmed at 75, 86 and 100 inches, while pricing and release timing are still under wraps. LG says the TV will be shown at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9. The timing matters because LG is not alone here. Samsung and Hisense have already talked about RGB based approaches, TCL has been active in the space too, and Sony is widely expected to show its own take in 2026. The naming will get messy fast, so buyers will need to ignore labels and ask one question, what exactly is lighting the panel and how well does it behave.

