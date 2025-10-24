Life-saving Apple Watch feature you must turn on today: Here’s how to activate it

Apple’s watchOS 26 update introduces a significant new health tracking feature: hypertension alerts. While the Apple Watch cannot measure blood pressure directly, it leverages advanced heart sensors to detect patterns over time that may indicate high blood pressure. This feature is available for Apple Watch Series 9, 10, and 11, as well as Ultra 2 and Ultra 3 models, making it accessible to users with newer devices.

How hypertension detection works The Apple Watch uses its optical heart sensor to track how blood vessels respond to each heartbeat. A sophisticated algorithm analyses these patterns over 30 days, identifying trends linked to hypertension. By evaluating long-term patterns rather than isolated readings, the watch reduces false alerts and provides more reliable indications. Monitoring occurs automatically throughout the day, so there’s no need to initiate manual measurements. The watch works passively in the background as you go about your routine.

Setting up hypertension alerts Step 1: Check device compatibility First, ensure your Apple Watch supports hypertension alerts. You also need an iPhone 11 or newer running iOS 26, as older watches (Series 8 and below) do not have the necessary sensors or processing power to support this feature.

Advertisement

Step 2: Confirm eligibility The feature is designed for adults over 22 years old. It is not suitable for pregnant users, as physiological changes during pregnancy require different monitoring approaches. Additionally, this feature targets previously undiagnosed hypertension, so those already diagnosed should continue traditional monitoring in consultation with their doctor. Wrist detection must be enabled on the watch to ensure accurate readings.

Step 3: Enable alerts in the health app Open the Health app on your iPhone, navigate to the Heart section or your profile’s health checklist, and select hypertension alerts. Follow the prompts to confirm your age, pregnancy status, and diagnosis status. The watch begins monitoring immediately, but will not send alerts for the first 30 days, allowing it to establish a baseline for your cardiovascular patterns.

Advertisement

Responding to an alert If your Apple Watch sends a hypertension alert, don’t panic. High blood pressure is often symptomless, making early detection vital. Use a traditional blood pressure cuff to record readings for a week and log them in the Health app. Then, consult a healthcare professional to confirm whether hypertension is present and discuss potential next steps. Remember, the Apple Watch alert is a screening tool, not a diagnosis.