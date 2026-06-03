Lightweight tablets for travel: Top picks for work and entertainment on the go

When packing for a trip, every gram matters. A laptop can help you stay productive, but it also adds weight to your bag. A smartphone is easier to carry, yet its screen can feel limiting for work, reading, streaming, or planning your journey. This is where a tablet fits in. It offers a larger display than a phone while remaining easier to carry than most laptops.

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Whether you need a device for editing documents during a flight, attending video calls from a hotel room, reading e-books, or watching movies on long journeys, a lightweight tablet can make travel easier. Here are some options worth considering.

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad remains a practical travel companion. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, it delivers enough performance for browsing, document editing, video streaming, and multitasking.

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The tablet comes with 128GB of storage as standard, which is useful for storing downloaded content before a trip. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with Centre Stage support, making video calls more convenient while travelling.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while cellular variants add 5G support. Apple claims up to 10 hours of battery life on Wi-Fi models, making it suitable for long travel days.

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For users who want a larger display without carrying a laptop, the OnePlus Pad 3 offers a 13.2-inch screen with 3.4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and is available with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It ships with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 and includes features such as Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

A 12,140mAh battery supports 80W charging, helping travellers spend less time connected to a charger. Support for a stylus and keyboard also makes it suitable for productivity tasks during trips.

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The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is aimed at users looking for a tablet that can handle both entertainment and work. It features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and anti-reflective coating, which can be useful when working in different lighting conditions. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, the tablet includes Galaxy AI tools, Samsung DeX desktop mode, and support for long-term software updates. The device houses an 11,600mAh battery with 45W charging support and offers connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C.

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Travellers looking for a balance between portability and performance may find the Xiaomi Pad 7 appealing. It features an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

The tablet runs on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also includes a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, making it suitable for streaming movies or listening to music during travel.

With a weight of around 500g and a battery capacity of 8,850mAh, the Xiaomi Pad 7 remains easy to carry while offering enough power for daily use.

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The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is designed for users who want a capable tablet without moving into premium territory. It features a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset, the tablet includes 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also comes with four speakers, an 8MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera.

A 10,050mAh battery with 33W fast charging helps keep the device running through long journeys. The Open Canvas software also improves multitasking, making it easier to work with multiple apps while travelling.

Things to Keep in Mind Before Buying a Tablet for Travel The best travel tablet depends on how you plan to use it. If you want a reliable all-rounder, the iPad 11th Generation remains a strong choice. The OnePlus Pad 3 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra cater to users who need larger screens and higher performance. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 7 and OnePlus Pad Go 2 offer a balance of portability, battery life, and everyday usability.

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Before buying, consider three factors: weight, battery life, and connectivity. A tablet that is easy to carry and lasts through a day of travel will often prove more useful than one focused solely on performance.

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