Limited period offer on Sony TVs: Enjoy savings of up to 40% on top models

A major discount on Sony televisions has arrived, giving you a chance to bring home premium picture quality at a far more appealing price. This limited-period offer lets you save up to 40% on select models, making it an ideal moment to upgrade your living room setup.

Sony’s range includes advanced displays with vivid colours, impressive contrast and fluid motion, along with clear sound and rich smart features. If you have been planning a purchase, this discount helps you pick a model that balances performance, design and long-term value without stretching your budget.

HIGHEST DISCOUNT

The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers an immersive viewing experience with 4K resolution and HDR support, improving picture depth and colour accuracy. Equipped with the 4K Processor X1 and MotionFlow XR 100, it ensures smooth motion and crisp visuals.

The Google TV interface provides easy access to streaming apps and voice-controlled smart features like Google Assistant and Alexa, complemented by Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. Sound quality is delivered through 20W Dolby Atmos and DTS-enabled speakers, enhancing the cinematic experience. Connectivity includes 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports for expanded device support, making it ideal for home entertainment setups.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts | Dolby Atmos, DTS:X support Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi 6, Ethernet

This 55-inch Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series Google TV boasts 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 and HLG formats for vivid colours and clarity. Powered by the 4K Processor X1, it offers seamless image upscaling and smooth motion with MotionFlow XR 100 technology. Google TV delivers convenient app streaming and smart voice controls, including Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay compatibility.

The sound system features 20W output with Dolby Atmos and DTS audio enhancement, providing an immersive auditory experience. Multiple connectivity options include 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports along with Wi-Fi and Ethernet support.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts | Dolby Atmos, DTS:X support Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

The Sony BRAVIA 7 55-inch Mini LED Google TV blends AI smart technology with advanced imaging for spectacular visuals and color accuracy. Its 4K Mini LED panel delivers brightness and contrast boosts enhanced by XR Contrast Booster and Triluminos PRO. The TV supports a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, perfect for gaming and fast-action scenes.

Sound performance is elevated with 40W Acoustic Multi-Audio and Dolby Atmos, plus advanced spatial sound processing. Features include Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and compatibility with Bravia Cam for gesture controls, making it a premium smart TV for immersive entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Refresh Rate 120 Hz Sound Output 40 Watts | Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

This 55-inch Sony BRAVIA 2 series offers reliable 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 and HLG support for sharp images and detailed colour. Powered by the 4K Processor X1 and enhanced with MotionFlow XR 200, it produces smooth action scenes and vivid picture quality. The Google TV platform enables personalised streaming and smart connectivity with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa.

Audio includes 20W output with Dolby Audio technology, delivering balanced sound for daily entertainment. Connectivity features include 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, supporting multiple device connections.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts | Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

VALUE FOR MONEY

The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series 43-inch model brings 4K Ultra HD clarity with HDR10 and HLG, accompanied by the 4K Processor X1 for realistic colour reproduction and motion smoothing. Integrated with Google TV, the interface offers easy navigation across streaming platforms and smart home features, including Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay.

Its audio system uses 20W output with Dolby Atmos, providing immersive sound. The TV supports multiple device connections through 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports, alongside Wi-Fi and Ethernet for versatile smart functionality.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts | Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

LARGE DISPLAY

This 75-inch Sony BRAVIA XR Series smart TV features a Full Array LED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning contrast and smooth visuals for gaming and movies. The XR Cognitive Processor enhances picture realism with Triluminos PRO colour and Motion Clarity technology.

Audio is immersive with 30W output, 5.1 channel 3D surround sound, and Dolby Atmos. It includes Google TV with voice search, Apple AirPlay support, and Gesture Control with built-in BRAVIA CAM for hands-free operation.

Specifications Screen Size 75 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Refresh Rate 120 Hz Sound Output 30 Watts | 5.1 Channel Surround, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

This 50-inch Sony Smart LED TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with a wide 178-degree viewing angle. It boasts a 60Hz refresh rate and employs the X1 4K Processor, Motion Flow XR 200, and Live Colour technology to deliver vivid and clear images. Google TV platform incorporates Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay for versatile smart features. Audio output is 20W with Dolby Audio and Clear Phase technology for clear sound. Connectivity includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports with Wi-Fi for easy device integration.

Specifications Screen Size 50 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts | Dolby Audio, Clear Phase Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi

COMPACT OPTION

The Sony BRAVIA 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV provides crisp 768p HD resolution with HDR10 and HLG support. Powered by the Google TV interface, it offers smooth navigation and compatibility with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay. Its LED panel delivers vibrant colours and perfect clarity for smaller rooms. Audio features a 20W output with Dolby Audio for rich sound. Connectivity includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, supporting multiple streaming devices.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts | Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

This 50-inch Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series Smart LED Google TV offers excellent 4K Ultra HD visuals with HDR10 and HLG support. The 4K Processor X1 enhances detail and motion with MotionFlow XR 200. Powered by Google TV, it supports Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and Chromecast for smart control and extensive streaming. Audio delivers 20W of Dolby Atmos-enhanced sound for immersive entertainment. The TV features 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports for device connectivity.

Specifications Screen Size 50 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts | Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

The Sony Bravia 49-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV KD-49X7002E features 4K resolution enhanced by the X-Reality Pro processor and MotionFlow XR for smooth images. It runs a Linux-based OS with popular apps like Netflix and YouTube, offering streaming flexibility. Its sound system provides clear audio with 20W output and Clear Audio+ technology. Connectivity includes 3 HDMI and 3 USB ports, with a built-in Wi-Fi system for smart home integration and voice control compatibility.

Specifications Screen Size 49 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts | Clear Audio+ Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, Wi-Fi

Similar articles for you Price drop on LG TVs: Up to 50% off on the best smart TVs for every home that comes with modern tech and features

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.