Limited time mega deals on the latest smart TVs with up to 65% off on LG, Sony and more

Your next TV upgrade might cost a lot less than you think—if you act fast. For a limited time, some of the biggest Smart TV brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung are offering up to 65% off on their latest models. These aren’t leftover stocks or outdated tech, think razor-sharp 4K displays, AI-powered enhancements, Dolby Atmos sound, and all your favourite streaming apps built in.

Need a compact screen for your bedroom or a massive 65-inch stunner for your living room, there’s something here for every space and budget. With smart features getting smarter and prices dropping lower, this is your chance to grab a premium entertainment setup without burning a hole in your wallet. Ready to upgrade? We’ve rounded up the best Smart TV offers worth checking out.

The Sony BRAVIA 2 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is one of July’s hottest smart TV deals on Amazon, now at an impressive 45% discount. This TV delivers stunning 4K visuals with HDR10, Live Colour, and MotionFlow XR 100 for ultra-smooth motion.

Packed with smart features like Google TV, built-in Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Alexa compatibility, it's perfect for streaming, gaming, and voice control. Its powerful 20W Dolby Audio speakers complete the cinematic setup.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound Output 20W with Dolby Audio Smart Features Google TV, Apple AirPlay, Chromecast, Alexa Refresh Rate 60 Hz

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV is a premium choice for those seeking top-tier visual and audio performance. With a 42% discount this July on Amazon, it combines sleek design with AI-enhanced features, powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1 and Triluminos PRO for vibrant, true-to-life colour.

Enjoy cinematic viewing with Dolby Vision and Atmos, built-in mic for hands-free voice control, and seamless access to OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar via Google TV.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Audio 20W Dolby Atmos with Bass Reflex Speakers Smart Features Google TV, Built-in Mic, Chromecast, Alexa, Apple AirPlay Processor 4K HDR Processor X1 with Triluminos PRO

Enjoy stunning 4K clarity and intelligent features with the LG 43-inch UR75 Series Smart LED TV, now available at a massive 36% discount this July on Amazon. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, this TV offers immersive visuals, AI sound with virtual surround, and a cinematic experience with Filmmaker Mode and HDR10.

It runs on WebOS with personalized user profiles and supports major OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. With built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and versatile connectivity options, it’s perfect for streaming, gaming, or everyday entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 43 Inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 Watts (AI Surround 5.1) Smart Features WebOS, Apple Airplay 2, Game Optimizer

Get a cinematic upgrade with the Sony BRAVIA 2 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV, now at a massive 48% discount on Amazon. With lifelike picture quality powered by the 4K Processor X1 and immersive sound via Dolby Audio, this TV is perfect for binge-watching, gaming, and everything in between.

Enjoy seamless access to Google TV, Chromecast, Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and more, all in one sleek package. Ideal for large rooms and smart homes, this TV blends performance with cutting-edge convenience.

Specifications Display 4K LED, HDR10/HLG Sound Output 20W with Dolby Audio Smart OS Google TV with built-in Chromecast Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Processor Sony 4K Processor X1 with 4K X-Reality PRO

5. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Enjoy theatre-like visuals at home with the Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Smart LED TV, now available at a massive 37% discount on Amazon. Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K, it delivers sharp, vibrant visuals with UHD Dimming and 4K upscaling.

The Motion Xcelerator ensures smoother frames during fast-paced scenes, while Q-Symphony creates immersive sound through its 20W speakers. This TV supports all your smart needs—from Bixby and SmartThings to Apple AirPlay and Matter Hub integration.

Specifications Screen Size 55 Inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart Features Bixby, Apple AirPlay, SmartThings, Web Browser Sound Output 20W with Q-Symphony Refresh Rate 50 Hz

Upgrade your entertainment with the Xiaomi X Pro 55-inch Smart Google TV, now at a massive 56% discount. This 4K LED TV brings stunning clarity with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and a wide colour gamut. Enjoy rich, immersive audio with 40W Dolby Atmos speakers.

Its Google TV interface lets you stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more with ease. Plus, hands-free voice control, a far-field mic, and built-in Chromecast make it a smart multitasker for your living room.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound Output 40W with Dolby Atmos & DTS-X Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Far-field mic, Voice Control Connectivity Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.1

Redmi 43" 4K Smart Fire TV (2024) brings your favourite entertainment to life with ultra-clear 4K visuals, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual:X sound. Powered by Fire OS 7, it supports 12,000+ apps including Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube. Enjoy smooth switching between DTH channels and OTT apps via Alexa voice remote.

With dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, and screen mirroring via AirPlay & Miracast, it’s built for connectivity. The bezel-less design adds a premium touch, while the 24W speakers make it immersive.

Specifications Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Sound Output 24W with Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual:X RAM + Storage 2GB + 8GB Connectivity Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 2 USB Display Tech Vivid Picture Engine with Metal Bezel-less Screen

Enjoy immersive visuals and stunning sound with the TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV. With a massive 69% discount this July, it’s one of the best Amazon deals right now. The TV features Dolby Vision-Atmos, HDR 10+, and an AiPQ Pro processor that brings lifelike clarity.

Its sleek, slim, and uni-body design blends perfectly into modern living rooms. Access your favourite apps via Google TV, control it hands-free, and enjoy seamless streaming, gaming, or binge-watching with enhanced eye protection features.

Specifications Screen size 55 inches Display tech QLED, Dolby Vision-Atmos Smart OS Google TV Sound output 35W with ONKYO 2.1 CH Refresh rate DLG 120Hz with VRR

The Hisense 55-inch E7Q Series Smart QLED TV is now available at a stunning 47% discount on Amazon this July. Offering 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum Dot Technology and Dolby Vision, this TV ensures exceptional colour and clarity. With 30W speakers and Dolby Atmos, sound quality matches its vivid visuals.

Powered by the VIDAA OS, it supports popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. Game Mode PLUS, AI Upscaling, and smooth motion features make it ideal for gaming, streaming, and cinematic viewing experiences.

Specifications Screen size 55 inches Display tech QLED, Dolby Vision Smart OS VIDAA with Alexa & Vidaa Voice Sound output 30W with Dolby Atmos Refresh rate 60Hz (120Hz HSR)

The Acer 43-inch Super Series QLED Smart Google TV is a power-packed entertainment hub, now at a 47% discount this July. Featuring Ultra HD 4K resolution and Dolby Vision, it delivers crystal-clear visuals with vibrant colors. With 80W speakers, Dolby Atmos, and a frameless design, it's a treat for both the eyes and ears. Powered by Android 14 and an AI-enabled chipset, it supports Google TV, video calling, casting, and all major streaming apps. Ideal for binge-watching, gaming, and family movie nights.

Specifications Screen size 43 inches Display tech QLED 4K with Dolby Vision Audio output 80W with Dolby Atmos Smart OS Google TV with Android 14 Connectivity 3x HDMI 2.1, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2

