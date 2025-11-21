Limited-time offers on Honeywell air purifiers! Up to 55% off on models with H13 HEPA and activated carbon filter

Honeywell air purifiers are known for strong filtration and practical features, and the current limited-time offers make them even more attractive. With discounts of up to 55 percent on popular models, it is a great moment to bring home a device that helps reduce dust, pollen, smoke and harmful particles.

These purifiers come with H13 HEPA and activated carbon filters that trap tiny pollutants and remove unwanted smells, giving you cleaner and fresher air in every corner of the room. Many models also offer quiet operation, smart indicators, and convenient filter replacement alerts, which makes them suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and work spaces.

If you have been waiting for the right time to invest in better indoor air quality, these offers give you strong value and reliable performance.

Honeywell Air Touch V1 is a compact purifier designed for homes and offices, offering strong filtration at an affordable price. With a 50% discount, it provides great value for tackling dust, smoke, pollen and pet dander. Its 3-stage system combines a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to remove 99.99 percent of pollutants.

The purifier covers up to 235 sq. ft., making it suitable for bedrooms and small rooms. It also runs quietly at 29 dB and includes a filter reset indicator for easy maintenance.

Specifications Filter type H13 HEPA CADR 152 m³/h Coverage area 235 sq. ft. Noise level 29 dB Warranty 2 years

Honeywell Move Pure 4 is a compact and efficient car air purifier designed to improve in-car air quality. With a 49 percent discount, it offers strong value through its 3-in-1 filtration system that removes 99.99 percent of PM2.5, PM10, dust, smoke, odour, VOCs and harmful bacteria.

It features real-time PM2.5 monitoring, 3D airflow, auto mode and dual USB charging. Easy to install and energy efficient, it fits well in small spaces and runs safely on DC12V power.

Specifications Filter type H12 HEPA Airflow 3D circulation Fan modes 3 speeds + Auto Power use 6W Warranty 2 years

Honeywell Air Touch P1 is a powerful home air purifier built for large rooms. With a 23 percent discount, it offers strong value through its 4-stage filtration system that removes 99.99 percent of pollutants, allergens, VOCs, dust, bacteria and pet dander.

It covers up to 698 sq. ft. with a high CADR of 450 m³/h and delivers real time PM2.5 updates for better indoor awareness. Features like sleep mode, child lock and low noise make it ideal for everyday use.

Specifications Coverage area 698 sq ft CADR 450 m³/h Filtration 4-stage Noise level 30 dB Warranty 2 years

Honeywell Air Touch V3 is a reliable home air purifier built to keep indoor air fresh and safe for families. With a 39 percent discount, it delivers strong value through its 5-stage filtration system that removes 99.99 percent of dust, smoke, allergens, bacteria, VOCs and micro-pollutants.

It covers rooms up to 465 sq ft with a CADR of 300 m³/h and circulates clean air every 12 minutes. Features like real time PM2.5 display, sleep mode, child lock and low noise make it ideal for everyday use.

Specifications Coverage area 465 sq ft CADR 300 m³/h Filtration 5 stage Noise level 30 dB Warranty 2 years

Honeywell Move Pure 5 is at the highest discount of 55% on Amazon right now. It is a compact and powerful car air purifier designed to make every drive cleaner and safer. It offers strong value through its 4-in-1 filtration that removes 99.99 percent of PM2.5, PM10, smoke, odour, VOCs and bacteria.

This air purifier also shows real time PM2.5 levels, supports 3 fan speeds plus auto mode, and delivers 3D airflow for even circulation. The 3 USB ports let you charge multiple devices while keeping the cabin fresh.

Specifications Filter type 4 in 1 Fan modes 3 speeds + Auto Power use 10W USB ports 3 Warranty 2 years

Honeywell Air Touch V2 is a strong home air purifier built for medium rooms and now comes with a 32 percent discount. It uses a 4 stage system that removes 99.99 percent of PM10, PM2.5, smoke, dust, odour and micro allergens.

The CADR of 250 m³/h supports rooms up to 388 sq ft, and the 3D airflow gives quick circulation. It also shows real time PM2.5 levels and has sleep mode, a timer and low noise for peaceful use.

Specifications Coverage 388 sq ft CADR 250 m³/h Filtration 4 stage Noise level 32.5 dB Warranty 2 years

Honeywell Move Pure 3 is a compact and affordable car air purifier that now comes with a 48 percent discount. It uses a 2 stage filtration system with an H12 HEPA filter and formaldehyde removal crystals to clear 99.99 percent of PM10, dust, smoke and odour.

The CADR of 24 m³/h freshens small car cabins well. You also get 3 USB ports for charging, easy placement on the dashboard or armrest and a filter life of 6-8 months.

Specifications CADR 24 m³/h Filtration 2 stage Filter life 6-8 months Ports 3 USB Warranty 2 years

