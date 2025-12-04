Livpure introduces 2X power water purifier range: longer life, lower costs, better purification

Livpure has announced its latest lineup of water purifiers equipped with the company’s new 2X Power Filters, designed to cut down maintenance expenses and improve long-term reliability in Indian households. The company claims these upgraded filters can last up to two years, a significant jump from the usual annual replacement cycle that most RO+UV systems require. With Indian cities experiencing fluctuating water quality and rising TDS levels, Livpure aims to offer a more dependable solution for families seeking consistent purification and lower ownership costs.

The brand has also introduced a cost-effective service plan priced at ₹4,990 every alternate year, which is substantially cheaper than traditional annual service plans. Livpure estimates that customers could save as much as ₹21,000 over eight years, making the new series an attractive option for households looking to reduce both hassle and expenses.

What the new 2X Power Filter Purifiers offer The newly launched purifiers come with an enhanced purification capacity of 14,000 litres, enabling them to handle TDS levels up to 1500 ppm. This makes the appliances suitable for regions dependent on borewell water, tanker supply, or mixed water sources with high impurity levels. According to the company, the 2X Power Filters have been built to withstand harsh water conditions commonly observed across India, ensuring stable performance over a longer period.

Rakesh Kaul, Managing Director of Livpure, said the new product range reflects the company’s commitment to making healthy drinking water easily accessible. “At Livpure, we believe wellness starts with the quality of water that reaches every home. The 2X Power Filter is a step toward making healthier drinking water truly effortless and reducing the burden of frequent replacements, improving reliability, and ensuring consistent performance across diverse water conditions,” he noted.

Livpure’s upgraded series targets urban and semi-urban consumers who prioritise lower maintenance and predictable service costs. With water purifier maintenance often becoming a recurring concern for households, the extended filter life is expected to be one of the main selling points of the new lineup.

Models, availability, and service support The new water purifier range includes seven models—Pep Pro+, Pep Star Copper, Pep Alkaline, Glo Pro++, Glo Star Copper, Glo Alkaline, and Zeno. These variants cater to different buyer preferences, such as alkaline water, copper-enriched output, and premium RO+UV purification.

All models are now available across major e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, as well as through general offline retail channels. Livpure is providing free installation, unlimited repair visits during the first year, and two years of assisted service under the 2X Power Filter service plan.