Long days, longer playlists and fewer charging breaks make these earbuds hard to ignore

Battery life is one of the most important factors when choosing wireless earbuds. After all, even the best-sounding earbuds can be frustrating if they need charging constantly. Fortunately, buyers today have plenty of options that combine extended playback with convenient charging cases, making it easier to stay connected to music, podcasts and calls throughout the day. From affordable picks to more premium offerings, brands such as CMF by Nothing, realme, OnePlus and Samsung have introduced earbuds designed to keep up with demanding listening habits. In this list, we look at some of the most notable options for buyers who want longer playback without constantly reaching for a charger.

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The CMF Buds 2 stand out for their long-lasting battery life, offering up to 55 hours of playback with the charging case. Beyond endurance, they deliver 48 dB of hybrid noise cancellation, six microphones and punchy audio. Fast charging further enhances their everyday appeal, especially for frequent commuters and heavy listeners.

Specifications Drivers 11mm PMI driver Water resistance IP55 Battery life Up to 55 hours with the case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Fast charging 10 minutes for up to 7.5 hours of playback Reason to buy 48dB hybrid noise cancellation Up to 55 hours of battery life Six microphones for clearer calls Reason to avoid Bass-heavy tuning may not suit everyone ANC cannot block all background noise

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon buyers generally speak positively about the CMF Buds 2, particularly appreciating their sound quality, comfortable fit, long-lasting battery life and noise cancellation. Call clarity and connectivity also receive favourable feedback. However, some users are less impressed with the bass-heavy sound signature, in-ear detection and ANC consistency.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? The CMF Buds 2 are a practical choice for anyone who wants plenty of listening time without spending a lot. Their combination of up to 55 hours of battery life, effective noise cancellation, clear calls, Spatial Audio and dual-device connectivity makes them well suited to everyday music, calls and entertainment.

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The realme Buds Air 8 make a strong case for buyers who prioritise long battery life without compromising on sound quality or everyday features. They offer up to 58 hours of playback with the case, plus 55 dB ANC, dual drivers, three-device connectivity, and fast charging, making them versatile companions for music and gaming.

Specifications Drivers 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter Water resistance IP55 Battery life Up to 58 hours with the charging case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 with three-device connection Fast charging 10 minutes provides up to 11 hours of playback Reason to buy Dual drivers deliver detailed, punchy sound 55dB active noise cancellation helps reduce outside noise Supports connection with up to three devices Reason to avoid Bass-heavy tuning may not appeal to everyone Transparency mode can allow some noise through

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon buyers generally praise the realme Buds Air 8 for their sound quality, bass, battery life and comfortable fit. Several users also appreciate the ANC and call quality, making them suitable for regular listening and calls. However, feedback suggests that the noise cancellation and fit may not work equally well for everyone.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? The realme Buds Air 8 are worth considering if you want long battery life without compromising on audio and connectivity. Their dual-driver setup, 55 dB ANC, three-device connectivity, fast charging and low-latency gaming support give them enough versatility for music, calls, gaming and other everyday listening needs.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro are designed for listeners who want extended playback, powerful audio, and noise cancellation. Their up to 54-hour battery life minimises charging interruptions, while 55dB ANC and 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers enhance the experience. Fast charging also delivers substantial playback quickly.

Specifications Drivers 12mm titanium-coated dynamic driver Water resistance IP55 Battery life Up to 54 hours with the charging case Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0 Fast charging 10 minutes provides up to 13 hours of playback Reason to buy Powerful, bass-rich sound Effective 55dB active noise cancellation Excellent battery life Reason to avoid Plastic charging case feels ordinary LHDC support is limited

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon buyers appreciate the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro for their punchy sound, strong noise cancellation, long-lasting battery life and value for money. However, some users feel the charging case lacks a more premium finish, while others have reported occasional issues with the touch controls.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro are a compelling option for buyers seeking extended battery life alongside capable audio and noise cancellation. Their 54-hour endurance, 55dB ANC and large dynamic drivers make them well suited to commuters, casual listeners and users seeking a feature-rich experience without moving into flagship pricing.

The OnePlus Buds 4 offer up to 45 hours of battery life with the charging case, making them a practical option for extended listening. They combine this endurance with dual-driver audio, 55 dB adaptive ANC and clear call quality. Fast charging further reduces downtime, adding convenience for commuting, work and entertainment.

Specifications Drivers 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter Water resistance IP55 Battery life Up to 45 hours with the charging case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Fast charging 10 minutes provides up to 11 hours of playback Reason to buy Rich, detailed sound Effective 55dB adaptive ANC Excellent call quality Reason to avoid No wireless charging Touch controls could be more responsive ANC is not class-leading

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon buyers generally praise the OnePlus Buds 4 for their sound quality, noise cancellation, comfortable fit and overall value. However, some users feel the touch controls could respond more reliably, and louder background noise may still get through despite the ANC.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? The OnePlus Buds 4 are a strong choice for buyers seeking a well-rounded pair with extended battery life. Their dual-driver audio, 55 dB adaptive ANC and clear call quality cover the essentials for everyday use, while up to 45 hours of playback makes them suitable for travel, work, entertainment and regular listening.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro combine premium audio with up to 30 hours of battery life in the charging case. They also feature adaptive ANC, Galaxy AI features and strong call quality, making them a compelling choice for Samsung users. Their secure fit and IP57 protection further suit everyday listening and commuting.

Specifications Drivers 11mm woofer + 5.5mm tweeter Water resistance IP57 Battery life Up to 30 hours with the charging case Connectivity Bluetooth 6.1 Fast charging 10 minutes provides up to 2 hours of playback Reason to buy Rich, detailed sound Excellent adaptive ANC Premium Galaxy AI features Reason to avoid Best features require a Galaxy phone Battery life trails some rivals Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon buyers praise the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro for their sound quality, comfortable fit and effective noise cancellation. However, some users believe the battery life could be longer. Buyers also note that several standout features are most useful when paired with Samsung Galaxy devices.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro are worth considering if you want premium earbuds that balance sound quality with everyday endurance. Their 30-hour battery life, adaptive ANC, Galaxy AI features, and strong call quality make them particularly appealing to Galaxy users seeking a feature-rich option for music, films, calls and daily commutes.

Q1. Does the advertised battery life of earbuds reflect real-world usage? Not necessarily. Battery-life claims are typically based on specific test conditions and can vary with ANC, transparency mode, volume and Bluetooth codec usage. As a result, actual playback may be shorter than the advertised figure. Treat manufacturers' battery-life figures as maximum estimates, not guaranteed everyday performance.

Q2. What should you consider when comparing earbud battery life? Consider both the earbuds' playback time on a single charge and the extra runtime the charging case provides. Fast charging can also be useful when you need quick playback. Keep in mind that ANC, high volume and certain Bluetooth codecs can consume more power and reduce overall battery life.

How Do These Earbuds Stack Up?

Product Drivers Battery life Fast charging CMF by Nothing Buds 2 11mm PMI driver Up to 55 hours with case 10 minutes for up to 7.5 hours realme Buds Air 8 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter Up to 58 hours with case 10 minutes for up to 11 hours OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro 12mm dynamic driver Up to 54 hours with case 10 minutes for up to 13 hours OnePlus Buds 4 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter Up to 45 hours with case 10 minutes for up to 11 hours Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro Enhanced Dynamic Driver (Woofer) + Tweeter Up to 30 hours with case Not specified as a 10-minute playback figure by Samsung

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