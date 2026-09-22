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Long flights ahead? These tablets can make travel days much easier on the go

From offline entertainment and reading to navigation and note taking, these tablets can make long journeys and hotel stays more convenient.A compact tablet can be a useful travel companion for flights, road trips and hotel stays.

Updated22 Sep 2026, 11:32 PM IST
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A compact tablet can be a useful travel companion for flights, road trips and hotel stays.
A compact tablet can be a useful travel companion for flights, road trips and hotel stays.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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A tablet can be one of the most useful gadgets to carry while travelling, especially when you want a larger screen than your phone without taking a laptop along. From watching downloaded shows on a flight to reading, browsing, checking maps or getting some work done at a hotel, a tablet can handle several travel tasks while taking up little space in your bag.

Our Picks

Best overall

Large display

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Lenovo Idea Tab (Smartchoice) with Folio Keyboard + Tab Pen | Wi-Fi + 5G |11" Display, 2.5K Resolution, 90Hz Refresh|8GB RAM, 256GB ROM| MediaTek Dimensity 6300| 7040mAh|4 Speakers| USB-C| Luna GreyView Details...

₹35,998

...
Check Offers

XIAOMI Pad 8 Creator's Edition with Focus Pen Pro, 11.2 -inch (28.44 CM), LCD 3.2K, 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Quad Speakers Dolby Atmos, Graphite Grey, AI EnabledView Details...

₹51,999

...
Check Offers

Large display

OnePlus, Pad 4, 13.2 inch (33.53 CM), LCD, 12GB RAM, 512GB ROM, WiFi, 8 Speakers, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Dune Glow, AI EnabledView Details...

₹67,999

...
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Brave Ark Android Tablet with Pen + BT-Keyboard| 12.95"(32cm) 2.8K 144Hz Display| Snapdragon 8s Gen 3| AI-Enabled|12GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Segment's Biggest 14550mAh Battery| 8 Speakers|WiFiView Details...

₹42,999

...
Check Offers

Redmi Pad 2 Pro, 12.1-inch (30.73 CM), LCD Display - 2.5K Sharp & Clear, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Graphite Grey, AI EnabledView Details...

...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The key is choosing a model that is easy to carry and can keep up with long travel days. Battery life, screen quality, weight and storage become more important when you are away from home, especially when access to a charger or reliable internet may not always be available.

The Lenovo Idea Tab is an 11 inch Android tablet aimed at students and everyday users who want more than a basic media device. It combines a sharp 2.5K 90Hz display with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The bundled Tab Pen and folio keyboard add useful productivity features, while 5G connectivity makes it more versatile outside the home. Its 7,040mAh battery and quad speaker setup also make it suitable for streaming, reading and note taking.Best overall

Specifications

Display
11 inch 2.5K IPS display, 90Hz
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 6300
RAM
8GB
Storage
256GB
Graphics
Arm Mali G57 MC2
Battery
7040mAh

Reasons to buy

...

Sharp 2.5K 90Hz display.

...

Pen and keyboard included.

Reason to avoid

...

Performance is only mid range.

...

Speakers lack strong bass.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers and reviewers generally like the sharp display, smooth 90Hz scrolling, battery life and included accessories. Performance is considered adequate for study, streaming and everyday tasks, but demanding games can push it harder.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a complete study and productivity package. The included keyboard and pen, 5G connectivity, sharp display and expandable storage make it practical for students and casual users.

2. XIAOMI Pad 8 Creator's Edition with Focus Pen Pro, 11.2 -inch (28.44 CM), LCD 3.2K, 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Quad Speakers Dolby Atmos, Graphite Grey, AI Enabled

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Creator's Edition is designed for users who want a premium Android tablet for entertainment and creative work. Its 11.2 inch 3.2K LCD display offers sharp visuals, while 12GB RAM and 256GB storage provide plenty of headroom for multitasking. The Snapdragon powered platform delivers strong performance, and the bundled Focus Pen Pro expands its usefulness for sketching and note taking. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, an aluminium design and AI features round out the package.

Specifications

Display
11.2 inch 3.2K LCD display
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
RAM
12GB
Storage
256GB
Graphics
Qualcomm Adreno GPU
Audio
Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy

...

Sharp high resolution display.

...

Strong performance for creative workloads.

Reason to avoid

...

LCD cannot match OLED contrast.

...

Charging is not particularly fast.

What are buyers saying?

Reviews praise the premium design, sharp display, strong performance and battery life. The main criticisms include noticeable screen glare under bright lighting and charging speeds that feel slower than some rivals.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a powerful tablet for entertainment, note taking and creative work without moving to a flagship iPad. The high resolution display and Focus Pen Pro add versatility.

The OnePlus Pad 4 is a flagship Android tablet built around the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform. This 13.2 inch tablet pairs 12GB RAM with 512GB storage and a 3.4K 144Hz LCD panel, giving it enough power for gaming, multitasking and productivity. Its eight speaker system supports immersive audio, while the large battery is designed for long sessions. The 7:5 display ratio also provides useful vertical space for documents, browsing and split screen work.

Specifications

Display
13.2 inch 3.4K LCD display, 144Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
RAM
12GB LPDDR5X
Storage
512GB UFS 4.1
Graphics
Qualcomm Adreno GPU
Audio
Eight speaker system

Reasons to buy

...

Extremely powerful flagship processor.

...

Excellent 144Hz display for gaming.

Reason to avoid

...

No fingerprint scanner.

...

Large size can reduce portability.

What are buyers saying?

Reviews praise the sharp display, smooth 144Hz refresh rate, powerful performance, speakers and battery life. Some users may miss a fingerprint scanner, while the large chassis is less convenient for one handed use.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if performance matters most. The Snapdragon flagship chip, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, 144Hz display and eight speakers make it suitable for gaming and serious multitasking.

The Brave Ark is an unusually ambitious Android tablet with a large 12.95 inch 2.8K display and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It combines 12GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB storage and a huge 14,550mAh battery. The 144Hz panel and eight speaker system make it suited to gaming and entertainment, while the included pen and Bluetooth keyboard add productivity options. Its PC Mode can also connect to an external 4K monitor for a more desktop like setup.

Specifications

Display
12.95 inch 2.8K IPS LCD, 144Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
RAM
12GB LPDDR5X
Storage
256GB UFS 3.1
Graphics
Adreno 735 GPU
Battery
14,550mAh

Reasons to buy

...

Huge battery for long sessions.

...

Powerful processor and high refresh rate.

Reason to avoid

...

Software still needs refinement.

...

Heavy at around 706g.

What are buyers saying?

Reviews highlight the powerful Snapdragon chip, large battery, display and bundled accessories. However, software bugs and occasional stylus issues have been reported, showing that the hardware is ahead of the software experience.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want maximum hardware for your money. Its huge battery, high refresh rate display, flagship class chip, keyboard and pen make it versatile for entertainment and productivity.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro focuses on a large display and long battery life rather than flagship performance. Its 12.1 inch 2.5K LCD panel runs at 120Hz and supports Dolby Vision, making it well suited to movies, browsing and split screen work. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 12,000mAh battery provides excellent endurance. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and microSD expansion add further practicality.

Specifications

Display
12.1 inch 2.5K LCD display, 120Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
RAM
8GB LPDDR4X
Storage
128GB UFS 2.2
Graphics
Adreno 810 GPU
Battery
12,000mAh

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent display for media consumption.

...

Very long battery life.

Reason to avoid

...

Not designed for heavy gaming.

...

No HDR10 support for streaming.

What are buyers saying?

Reviews praise the large 2.5K display, battery endurance, speakers and premium looking design. Performance is smooth for everyday use, although demanding games can cause limitations and the software includes some unwanted notifications.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if your priorities are streaming, reading, browsing and long battery life. The 12.1 inch 120Hz display, large battery and expandable storage make it a practical entertainment tablet.

Factors to consider when buying a tablet for travel

  • Weight and size: A lighter tablet is easier to carry in a backpack and more comfortable to hold during long journeys.
  • Battery life: Look for a tablet that can last through several hours of streaming, browsing or reading without frequent charging.
  • Display quality: A sharp and bright display makes movies, maps, reading and photo viewing more enjoyable, especially during travel.
  • Storage: Choose enough internal storage for downloaded movies, shows, music, books, apps and travel documents.
  • Connectivity: Wi Fi models work well with hotspots, while cellular tablets can offer internet access when Wi Fi is unavailable.

Top 3 features of tablets

TabletDisplayProcessorRAM
Lenovo Idea Tab11 inch 2.5K IPS, 90HzMediaTek Dimensity 63008GB
Xiaomi Pad 8 Creator's Edition11.2 inch 3.2K LCDSnapdragon 8s Gen 412GB
OnePlus Pad 413.2 inch 3.4K LCD, 144HzSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 512GB
Brave Ark12.95 inch 2.8K IPS LCD, 144HzSnapdragon 8s Gen 312GB
Redmi Pad 2 Pro12.1 inch 2.5K LCD, 120HzSnapdragon 7s Gen 48GB

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesLong flights ahead? These tablets can make travel days much easier on the go
More
FAQs
Yes, it can handle entertainment, reading, browsing and light work while taking up less space than a laptop.
At least 128GB is useful if you plan to download movies, shows, apps and other content.
A cellular model is useful if you regularly travel to places where reliable Wi Fi may not be available.
Around 10 to 12 inches offers a good balance between viewing comfort and portability.
For browsing, streaming, reading and basic work they can, but demanding productivity tasks may still require a laptop.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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