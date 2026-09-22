Long flights ahead? These tablets can make travel days much easier on the go

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
A tablet can be one of the most useful gadgets to carry while travelling, especially when you want a larger screen than your phone without taking a laptop along. From watching downloaded shows on a flight to reading, browsing, checking maps or getting some work done at a hotel, a tablet can handle several travel tasks while taking up little space in your bag.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallLenovo Idea Tab (Smartchoice) with Folio Keyboard + Tab Pen | Wi-Fi + 5G |11" Display, 2.5K Resolution, 90Hz Refresh|8GB RAM, 256GB ROM| MediaTek Dimensity 6300| 7040mAh|4 Speakers| USB-C| Luna GreyView Details
₹35,998
XIAOMI Pad 8 Creator's Edition with Focus Pen Pro, 11.2 -inch (28.44 CM), LCD 3.2K, 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Quad Speakers Dolby Atmos, Graphite Grey, AI EnabledView Details
₹51,999
Large displayOnePlus, Pad 4, 13.2 inch (33.53 CM), LCD, 12GB RAM, 512GB ROM, WiFi, 8 Speakers, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Dune Glow, AI EnabledView Details
₹67,999
Brave Ark Android Tablet with Pen + BT-Keyboard| 12.95"(32cm) 2.8K 144Hz Display| Snapdragon 8s Gen 3| AI-Enabled|12GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Segment's Biggest 14550mAh Battery| 8 Speakers|WiFiView Details
₹42,999
Redmi Pad 2 Pro, 12.1-inch (30.73 CM), LCD Display - 2.5K Sharp & Clear, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Graphite Grey, AI EnabledView Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The key is choosing a model that is easy to carry and can keep up with long travel days. Battery life, screen quality, weight and storage become more important when you are away from home, especially when access to a charger or reliable internet may not always be available.
The Lenovo Idea Tab is an 11 inch Android tablet aimed at students and everyday users who want more than a basic media device. It combines a sharp 2.5K 90Hz display with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The bundled Tab Pen and folio keyboard add useful productivity features, while 5G connectivity makes it more versatile outside the home. Its 7,040mAh battery and quad speaker setup also make it suitable for streaming, reading and note taking.Best overall
Sharp 2.5K 90Hz display.
Pen and keyboard included.
Performance is only mid range.
Speakers lack strong bass.
Buyers and reviewers generally like the sharp display, smooth 90Hz scrolling, battery life and included accessories. Performance is considered adequate for study, streaming and everyday tasks, but demanding games can push it harder.
Choose it if you want a complete study and productivity package. The included keyboard and pen, 5G connectivity, sharp display and expandable storage make it practical for students and casual users.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Xiaomi Pad 8 Creator's Edition is designed for users who want a premium Android tablet for entertainment and creative work. Its 11.2 inch 3.2K LCD display offers sharp visuals, while 12GB RAM and 256GB storage provide plenty of headroom for multitasking. The Snapdragon powered platform delivers strong performance, and the bundled Focus Pen Pro expands its usefulness for sketching and note taking. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, an aluminium design and AI features round out the package.
Sharp high resolution display.
Strong performance for creative workloads.
LCD cannot match OLED contrast.
Charging is not particularly fast.
Reviews praise the premium design, sharp display, strong performance and battery life. The main criticisms include noticeable screen glare under bright lighting and charging speeds that feel slower than some rivals.
Choose it if you want a powerful tablet for entertainment, note taking and creative work without moving to a flagship iPad. The high resolution display and Focus Pen Pro add versatility.
The OnePlus Pad 4 is a flagship Android tablet built around the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform. This 13.2 inch tablet pairs 12GB RAM with 512GB storage and a 3.4K 144Hz LCD panel, giving it enough power for gaming, multitasking and productivity. Its eight speaker system supports immersive audio, while the large battery is designed for long sessions. The 7:5 display ratio also provides useful vertical space for documents, browsing and split screen work.
Extremely powerful flagship processor.
Excellent 144Hz display for gaming.
No fingerprint scanner.
Large size can reduce portability.
Reviews praise the sharp display, smooth 144Hz refresh rate, powerful performance, speakers and battery life. Some users may miss a fingerprint scanner, while the large chassis is less convenient for one handed use.
Choose it if performance matters most. The Snapdragon flagship chip, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, 144Hz display and eight speakers make it suitable for gaming and serious multitasking.
The Brave Ark is an unusually ambitious Android tablet with a large 12.95 inch 2.8K display and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It combines 12GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB storage and a huge 14,550mAh battery. The 144Hz panel and eight speaker system make it suited to gaming and entertainment, while the included pen and Bluetooth keyboard add productivity options. Its PC Mode can also connect to an external 4K monitor for a more desktop like setup.
Huge battery for long sessions.
Powerful processor and high refresh rate.
Software still needs refinement.
Heavy at around 706g.
Reviews highlight the powerful Snapdragon chip, large battery, display and bundled accessories. However, software bugs and occasional stylus issues have been reported, showing that the hardware is ahead of the software experience.
Choose it if you want maximum hardware for your money. Its huge battery, high refresh rate display, flagship class chip, keyboard and pen make it versatile for entertainment and productivity.
The Redmi Pad 2 Pro focuses on a large display and long battery life rather than flagship performance. Its 12.1 inch 2.5K LCD panel runs at 120Hz and supports Dolby Vision, making it well suited to movies, browsing and split screen work. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 12,000mAh battery provides excellent endurance. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and microSD expansion add further practicality.
Excellent display for media consumption.
Very long battery life.
Not designed for heavy gaming.
No HDR10 support for streaming.
Reviews praise the large 2.5K display, battery endurance, speakers and premium looking design. Performance is smooth for everyday use, although demanding games can cause limitations and the software includes some unwanted notifications.
Choose it if your priorities are streaming, reading, browsing and long battery life. The 12.1 inch 120Hz display, large battery and expandable storage make it a practical entertainment tablet.
|Tablet
|Display
|Processor
|RAM
|Lenovo Idea Tab
|11 inch 2.5K IPS, 90Hz
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|8GB
|Xiaomi Pad 8 Creator's Edition
|11.2 inch 3.2K LCD
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|12GB
|OnePlus Pad 4
|13.2 inch 3.4K LCD, 144Hz
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|12GB
|Brave Ark
|12.95 inch 2.8K IPS LCD, 144Hz
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
|12GB
|Redmi Pad 2 Pro
|12.1 inch 2.5K LCD, 120Hz
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
|8GB
Hosting a house party? These 10 speakers can instantly change the vibe
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.