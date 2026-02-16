Looking for a gaming mouse under ₹5,000? Here are the top picks

A gaming mouse can directly impact how a player performs in fast matches. It controls aim, movement, and response time. Many brands now offer gaming mice under Rs. 5,000 that deliver stable connectivity, accurate sensors, and durable switches. Buyers can choose between wired and wireless models based on their needs. Some focus on competitive gaming, while others balance gaming and office work.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, Hero Sensor, 12,000 DPI, Lightweight, 6 Programmable Buttons, 250h Battery Life, On-Board Memory, Compatible with PC/Mac - White View Details ₹2,795 CHECK DETAILS Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse: 82g Lightweight Design- 30K DPI Optical Sensor- Up to 280 Hr Battery Life-Mechanical Switches Gen-2-Classic Black-RZ01-04910100-R3M1 View Details ₹5,399 CHECK DETAILS HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Gaming Mouse,Ultra Lightweight, 61g, 100 Hour Battery Life, 2.4Ghz Wireless, Up to 12000 DPI - Black (8R2E6AA) View Details ₹2,799 CHECK DETAILS Logitech Signature M650 L Full Size Wireless Mouse - for Large Sized Hands, 2-Year Battery, Silent Clicks, Customisable Side Buttons, Bluetooth - Graphite View Details ₹2,499 CHECK DETAILS Portronics Toad One Bluetooth Mouse with 2.4 GHz & BT 5.3 Dual Wireless, 6 Buttons, Rechargeable, RGB Lights, Connect 3 Devices, Ergonomic Design for Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet (Black) View Details ₹599 CHECK DETAILS

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Here are five gaming mice available in India that offer reliable performance within this price range.

1. Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless

The Logitech G305 remains a popular wireless gaming mouse in the budget segment. It uses LIGHTSPEED wireless technology to reduce input delay. The device runs on the HERO sensor, which tracks movement with precision. Logitech claims the mouse can last up to 250 hours on a single AA battery. Its compact design suits users who prefer a smaller grip. Many FPS players consider it a dependable option for daily gaming.

Specifications Colour White Connectivity wireless IPS and DPI 400 IPS and up to 12,000 DPI sensitivity Sensor HERO OS ‎macOS Weight 100 g Reasons to buy Fast Wireless technology provides a pro-grade, lag-free connection that is often faster than many wired competitors. HERO Sensor offers incredible power efficiency and precision, reaching up to 12,000 DPI without smoothing or filtering. Ultra-long battery life allows for up to 250 hours of continuous gaming on a single AA battery, so you rarely have to worry about power. Reason to avoid Uses disposable batteries (AA) rather than being rechargeable via USB, which may be less convenient for some users. Lacks Bluetooth connectivity, meaning it requires the USB dongle to function and cannot connect directly to tablets or phones.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the G304 for its exceptional sensor accuracy and "invisible" wireless latency. Many highlight the sturdy build quality and the convenience of the internal dongle storage. While some mention the clicks are a bit loud, and the shape is better suited for small-to-medium hands, most consider it the best value-for-money wireless gaming mouse available.

Why choose this product? Choose this mouse if you want pro-tier wireless performance on a budget. It's ideal for gamers who prefer a lightweight, clutter-free setup and need a reliable sensor that performs identically to a high-end wired mouse.

2. Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed Wireless

2. Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed Wireless Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed Wireless costs slightly above Rs. 5,000 but offers features aimed at competitive users. It uses wireless technology designed for low-latency performance. Razer includes optical switches that register clicks using light-based actuation. The mouse supports long battery life, which can extend up to 280 hours depending on usage. Players looking for a wireless mouse with quick response may consider this option.

Specifications Sensor FOCUS PRO 30K OPTICAL SENSOR OS ‎Linux, Windows 7, Windows XP Average Battery Life (in hours) Up to ‎280 Hours Weight ‎83 g Colour Black Reasons to buy Pro-grade Focus Pro 30K Sensor offers elite tracking accuracy and works flawlessly even on glass surfaces. Exceptional 280-hour battery life on a single AA battery ensures you can game for weeks without worrying about power. Reason to avoid Uses a replaceable AA battery instead of being rechargeable, which increases the weight to 82g and adds recurring costs. No RGB lighting or Bluetooth makes it a strictly performance-focused tool that lacks the aesthetic flair or multi-device versatility of other mice.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers are highly impressed with the Viper V3's updated ergonomic shape, noting it is much more comfortable for claw and fingertip grips than previous versions. Many users praise the crisp mechanical clicks and the lag-free wireless performance that rivals high-end wired mice. While some find the reliance on an AA battery a bit dated, most agree it's a small trade-off for the best-in-class sensor performance at this price point.

Why choose this product? Choose this mouse if you want top-tier esports performance without the "Pro" price tag. It is the perfect choice for competitive gamers who prioritise a flawless sensor and long-term reliability over flashy RGB lights or built-in rechargeable batteries.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is a wired gaming mouse built for fast gameplay. It uses the PixArt PAW3335 sensor to track movement across different surfaces. The symmetrical shape fits various grip styles. Since it connects through a cable, users do not need to manage battery levels. The mouse delivers consistent tracking during FPS matches and other fast-paced games.

Specifications Battery Up to 100 Hours of play on a single AAA Bluetooth 5.2 Sensor HyperX Custom Core Sensor Colour ‎Black OS ‎Windows 7 Weight 58 g Reasons to buy Ultra-lightweight 61g design with a solid shell provides effortless movement and speed without the dust-prone honeycomb holes of its predecessor. Dual wireless connectivity offers the flexibility of a high-speed 2.4GHz connection for gaming and Bluetooth for multi-device or laptop use. Reason to avoid NGENUITY software can be buggy and occasionally impacts polling stability, which might frustrate users who like to tweak settings frequently. Moderate click latency compared to some top-tier esports rivals, which may be a minor concern for the most demanding professional-level players.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers are highly satisfied with the Haste 2's solid build quality and the smooth glide provided by the virgin PTFE skates. Many users mention that the 100-hour battery life is reliable for long gaming sessions and appreciate the inclusion of grip tape in the box. While a few reviewers noted occasional scroll wheel issues, the general consensus is that it’s a top-performing, comfortable mouse that feels much lighter than it looks.

Why choose this product? Choose this mouse if you want a feather-light, high-performance gaming tool that doesn't compromise on durability. It’s perfect for FPS players who want the precision of a 26K sensor combined with the convenience of a solid, hole-free chassis and versatile wireless modes.

Logitech Signature M650 L

The Logitech Signature M650 L targets users who divide time between work and gaming. It features a contoured design and silent clicks. The mouse supports smart scrolling that adjusts speed automatically. Users can connect it wirelessly and operate it within a range of up to 10 meters. Customizable side buttons allow users to assign shortcuts for daily tasks. While it is not a dedicated esports mouse, it supports casual gaming and productivity needs.

Specifications Colour Graphite Connectivity Bluetooth, USB OS ‎Linux, Mac OS X 10.0 Cheetah, Windows 10 Weight ‎111 g Reasons to buy SmartWheel scrolling automatically switches between high-precision and super-fast modes with a single flick, making long documents easy to navigate. SilentTouch technology reduces click noise by over 90%, making it ideal for quiet offices, libraries, or late-night work. Reason to avoid No multi-device switching means you cannot jump between a laptop and a tablet at the press of a button, unlike Logitech's higher-end MX series. Reliance on AA batteries might be less eco-friendly or convenient for users who prefer built-in USB-C recharging.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the premium, soft-touch finish and the variety of sizes (M650 and M650 L) that ensure a better fit for different hand types. Many users praise the near-silent clicks and the rock-solid connection via both Bluetooth and the Logi Bolt receiver. While some noted that the side grips can wear down over a year of heavy use, most agree that it is a significant and worthwhile upgrade over basic office mice.

Why choose this product? Choose this mouse if you want a refined, professional tool that prioritises comfort and silence. It is the perfect choice for office workers and students who need smart scrolling and custom shortcuts without the high price tag of specialised gaming or flagship productivity mice.

Portronics Toad One

The Portronics Toad One offers dual connectivity through Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.4 GHz wireless mode. Users can switch DPI settings to adjust sensitivity. The mouse does not require additional software to start working. It includes a rechargeable battery and supports Type-C charging. This model suits users who travel frequently and need a portable wireless device for both gaming and office use.

Specifications Colour Black Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Special Feature 2.4 GHz & BT 5.3 Dual Wireless, 6 Buttons, Ergonomic Design, RGB Lights Weight ‎120 g OS ‎Linux, Windows 7, Windows XP Reasons to buy Triple-device pairing allows you to connect via Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.4GHz wireless simultaneously, switching between a laptop, tablet, and phone with ease. Rechargeable Type-C battery eliminates the need for external AA/AAA cells, offering up to 9 days of use on a single charge. Reason to avoid Basic 1600 DPI sensor is suitable for office work and casual browsing, but lacks the high-speed precision required for competitive gaming. Short battery life with RGB, as keeping the lights active significantly drains the battery, requiring more frequent charging compared to non-RGB models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers are pleasantly surprised by the premium feel and silent clicks at such an affordable price point. Many users find the multi-device switching to be a standout feature for productivity, though some have noted that the battery level is difficult to track. While it isn't recommended for professional gaming, most reviews highlight it as a "steal deal" for office and student use.

Why choose this product? Choose this mouse if you need a budget-friendly, rechargeable companion for multitasking across different screens. It’s a great fit for those who want stylish RGB aesthetics and a silent clicking experience without spending a premium on high-end brands.