Looking for a powerful tablet this Amazon sale? These 5 picks offer more than entertainment

If you are buying a tablet during the Amazon sale, I would suggest looking beyond just the display size or the accessories you get in the box. The processor and battery life matter just as much, especially if you plan to use your tablet for gaming, multitasking, taking notes or getting some work done.

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I have picked five tablets that I think are worth considering at their current prices, including the iPad Air with the M4 chip, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus and the Xiaomi Pad 8.

Some of these offer flagship level performance, while others give you a large display, a keyboard and a stylus without having to spend extra on accessories. If I were choosing a tablet for performance and battery life, these are the options I would look at first.

Tablets feature comparison

Tablet Processor Display RAM and storage Battery What makes it worth considering Apple iPad Air 11 inch (M4) Apple M4 11 inch Liquid Retina 128GB storage All day battery life Powerful performance and the Apple ecosystem Brave Ark Android Tablet Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 12.95 inch 2.8K, 144Hz 12GB RAM, 256GB storage 14,550mAh Large battery, high refresh rate display and bundled accessories Lenovo Idea Tab Pro MediaTek Dimensity 8300 12.7 inch 3K, 144Hz 12GB RAM, 256GB storage 10,200mAh Large screen for work and entertainment, with keyboard and pen Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 12.7 inch 3K, 144Hz 16GB RAM, 512GB storage 10,200mAh Flagship processor, more memory and storage, six speakers Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture Not specified in the supplied product details 11.2 inch 3.2K LCD 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Not specified High resolution display and nano texture finish

If you want a tablet that can handle demanding tasks without slowing down, the iPad Air with the M4 chip is worth considering. Apple has always offered strong performance with its M series chips, and this iPad should be more than capable of handling multitasking, creative apps, video editing and gaming. You also get a sharp Liquid Retina display, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and cameras that are useful for video calls.

The 128GB storage may feel limiting if you work with large files or download a lot of games, but if you are already using an iPhone or a Mac, the iPad Air makes a lot of sense. It is a good option if you want long term performance and a tablet that can handle more than just entertainment.

Specifications Display 11 inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple M4 chip Storage 128GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1 Cameras 12MP front and rear Security Touch ID

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The Brave Ark tablet is an interesting option if performance and battery life are your biggest priorities. It packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which should give you enough power for demanding apps, multitasking and gaming. The 12.95 inch 2.8K display with a 144Hz refresh rate is another highlight, especially if you want a smooth experience while gaming or scrolling through content.

What makes this tablet stand out is its massive 14,550mAh battery, which is larger than what you usually get on most tablets. You also get eight speakers, a pen and a Bluetooth keyboard in the package, making it worth considering if you want a tablet that can double as a productivity device without spending on accessories separately.

Specifications Display 12.95 inch 2.8K LCD, 144Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM and storage 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Battery 14,550mAh Audio Eight speakers Accessories Pen and Bluetooth keyboard

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a good option if you want a large display, strong performance and long battery life without moving into the more expensive flagship tablet segment. It features a 12.7 inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which should make it suitable for everything from watching movies to taking notes and working across multiple apps.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, paired with 12GB RAM, also gives it the hardware to handle demanding everyday tasks and gaming. Lenovo includes a Pen Plus stylus and keyboard, so you do not have to buy these accessories separately. With a 10,200mAh battery and a 45W charger, this tablet is worth considering if you want a large screen for work, studies and entertainment.

Specifications Display 12.7 inch 3K, 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 RAM and storage 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Battery 10,200mAh Charging 45W Audio Four JBL speakers Accessories Pen Plus and keyboard

If you want a more premium Android tablet with enough power for demanding work, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is worth a look. It packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, giving it a clear advantage if you regularly work with multiple apps, large files or demanding games. The 12.7 inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate should also make it a good option for entertainment and creative tasks.

You get a 10,200mAh battery, six speakers and USB 3.0 with DisplayPort output, which adds flexibility if you want to connect it to an external display. Lenovo also bundles a pen and keyboard, making this a compelling option if you want a tablet that can handle both productivity and entertainment.

Specifications Display 12.7 inch 3K, 144Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM and storage 16GB RAM, 512GB storage Battery 10,200mAh Audio Six speakers Connectivity USB 3.0 with DisplayPort output Accessories Pen and keyboard

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture is worth considering if you want a powerful tablet with a display that is suited to both entertainment and productivity. Its 11.2 inch 3.2K LCD panel should offer sharp visuals, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage give you room for multitasking and apps. The nano texture finish is another feature to consider if you spend a lot of time reading, writing or working with a stylus, as it is designed to offer a different screen feel from a standard glossy panel.

You also get quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for watching movies and listening to music. If you want a high performance tablet that can handle everyday work as well as entertainment, this is one to consider, particularly if you plan to use the compatible Focus Pen Pro.

Specifications Display 11.2 inch 3.2K LCD with nano texture RAM and storage 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Connectivity Wi-Fi Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Stylus support Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro Features AI enabled tools

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