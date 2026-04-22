Looking for a smart camera for home surveillance? Here are 5 options that actually work well

It usually starts with a simple concern - what’s happening at home when no one is around. Over time, that concern turns into a routine check. Open an app, view a live feed, and move on. That is how home monitoring works today. After trying different smart cameras across small apartments and larger homes, one thing stands out: the process has become direct, and control sits entirely on the phone.

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Smart cameras are no longer tied to complex installation. Most models connect through Wi-Fi or mobile data, send alerts in real time, and allow remote viewing without extra hardware. Whether it is checking a delivery, keeping an eye on children, or watching pets, these cameras help reduce guesswork. Many also connect with voice assistants, which means they can be part of a broader smart home setup.

Another clear change is in how these cameras handle video and detection. Resolution has improved, and many devices can now identify people, pets, or general motion. This reduces repeated alerts that do not matter. Night monitoring has also improved, with support for infrared and colour recording depending on lighting conditions.

If you are planning to start using a smart camera or replace an older one, here are five options that worked well in real use.

This camera fits indoor spaces where wide coverage is needed. It records in 3MP resolution (2304x1296) and supports 342-degree pan and 60-degree tilt. In practice, this allows one unit to monitor most of a room.

It records at 15fps and uses H.265 compression to reduce storage use. The 4mm lens offers a standard field of view suited for indoor areas. For low-light conditions, it includes infrared night vision up to 30 metres and a colour night mode using built-in lighting.

The camera supports motion detection, human detection, and tracking. It also includes two-way audio and a built-in siren. Users can manage it through the ezyLiv+ app, and it works with voice assistants like Google Home. Storage is available via microSD cards up to 256GB. For users who want a single indoor camera with app control and room-wide coverage, this option keeps things simple.

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For homes that need coverage in more than one room, this pack offers a straightforward approach. Each camera records in 4MP (2560x1440), which provides more detail than standard Full HD models. The cameras support 350-degree pan and 67-degree tilt, along with a 107-degree field of view. This helps reduce blind spots. A 10x digital zoom is also available for closer viewing.

The system uses AI-based alerts to detect people and motion, and can track movement automatically. It also includes two-way audio and an alarm function. Night vision supports monitoring in low light. Storage options include cloud and microSD cards up to 1TB.

The cameras work with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. For users who want to monitor multiple rooms without setting up separate systems, this pack offers a practical solution.

Not all locations have stable Wi-Fi, and this model addresses that gap. It uses 4G LTE through a nano SIM, which allows it to function without a fixed internet connection. The camera records in 4MP and uses a CMOS sensor with an F1.6 lens for low-light capture. It includes a hybrid lighting system that switches between infrared and white light, with visibility up to 30 metres at night.

With a 345-degree pan and an 80-degree tilt, it can cover open areas such as entrances, shops, or outdoor spaces. It supports human and vehicle detection, helping reduce unnecessary alerts. Two-way audio is included, and the IP66 rating allows it to handle dust and rain. Storage is supported through microSD cards up to 512GB. For users in areas where Wi-Fi is unreliable, this camera offers a stable monitoring option.

Outdoor monitoring often requires both visibility and lighting. This camera combines a 2K QHD (2560x1440) camera with a floodlight system. It offers a 153-degree diagonal field of view. The built-in lights deliver up to 2800 lumens, which helps record colour video at night and also acts as a deterrent. The system uses AI to detect people, pets, and vehicles.

It supports motion detection across a 270-degree range using PIR sensors. Alerts can be adjusted through the Tapo app, and users can define activity zones. Two-way audio and an alarm system are also included. Storage options include microSD cards up to 512GB and cloud storage through Tapo Care. With IP65 weather resistance and wired power, this camera works well for entry points such as gates and driveways.

For everyday indoor monitoring, this camera offers a balanced setup. It records in 3MP and supports video at 25fps. The 355-degree pan and 80-degree tilt allow it to cover most of a room. Through the DMSS app, users can control camera movement and access live footage. It supports human and pet detection along with auto-tracking. Motion alerts are sent in real time, and two-way audio allows communication.

Night vision works up to around 10–15 metres, which is enough for indoor use. Storage is handled through microSD cards up to 256GB. Setup is done over Wi-Fi, making it suitable for users who want a basic indoor system without extra steps.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Smart Camera 1. Indoor vs Outdoor Use Start with where you plan to install the camera. Indoor cameras focus on room coverage and two-way audio, while outdoor cameras need weather resistance, wider angles, and stronger night visibility. Entry points like gates or parking areas require different features than living rooms.

2. Connectivity Options Most smart cameras use Wi-Fi, but not all locations have stable networks. In such cases, cameras with SIM-based 4G support can be useful. Also, check how the camera connects to apps like Google Home or Amazon Alexa for voice control.

3. Video Quality and Night Monitoring Resolution plays a key role in clarity. Cameras with 2K or 4MP recording provide better detail than standard Full HD. For night use, check whether the camera supports infrared, colour night mode, or both, depending on your setup.

4. Detection and Alerts Look for cameras that can identify people, pets, or vehicles instead of sending alerts for every movement. This reduces unnecessary notifications. Features like motion tracking and activity zones also help focus on important areas.

5. Storage and Data Access Check how footage is stored. Some cameras support microSD cards, while others offer cloud storage plans. It’s useful to have both options. Also, review how easy it is to access and download recordings through the mobile app.