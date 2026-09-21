Looking for a vacuum cleaner for daily cleaning? 7 options for dust, hair and hassle-free maintenance

Keeping a home clean can be a demanding and time-consuming task, especially when you pets at home or you live in an area with frequent dust build up. Under such circumstances, it's often not enough to mop the floor once in a day and mopping several times in a day can take away hours away from your typical work day. This is where traditional cleaning methods fail. It's also the point where having a vacuum cleaner can make a lot of difference.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag Worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500, Comes with Multiple Accessories, Dust Bag Full Indicator (Red), Standard View Details ₹3,503 Check Offers PHILIPS PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home View Details ₹9,999 Check Offers DREAME L50s Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop, 30000Pa Suction, 100°C Self-Cleaning Mop, Auto Empty & Dry, Anti-Tangle Dual Brush, Smart Mapping, Carpet & Pet Hair Cleaning View Details Check Offers Eureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control | Voice Control View Details Check Offers Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner|Powerful and Versatile|2 Year Warranty incl Accidental Damage Protection|Bagless Filtration|115 Airwatts,0.54L bin,40 mins runtime View Details Check Offers View More

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Having a reliable vacuum cleaner can make daily cleaning easier by helping you tackle dirt on floors, easily. These appliances also help in cleaning carpets, furniture and hard-to-reach corners without relying entirely on a broom or mop. However, choosing the right model depends on your home's size, flooring, cleaning habits and maintenance preferences. While cordless vacuum cleaners offer flexibility for quick cleanups, traditional models can provide powerful suction for larger cleaning tasks. Robotic vacuum cleaners, on the other hand, are designed to automate everyday floor cleaning with minimal manual effort.

With several options available across different price segments, finding a vacuum cleaner that balances suction power, battery life, dustbin capacity and ease of maintenance is important. Factors such as pet hair removal, filtration, attachments and noise levels can also influence your experience, particularly if you plan to use the device regularly. In this guide, we look at 7 vacuum cleaners for daily cleaning, covering different types and use cases to help you find a suitable option for managing dust, hair and household dirt.

Factors to consider while buying a vacuum cleaner 1. Floor type and home layout: If you have a multi-storied home, consider a lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner. If you have tiled or hardwood floor, a cannister or a robotic vacuum cleaner can be helpful. If you have a carpeted floor, a corded or cannister vacuum cleaner can be helpful.

2. Cordless vs corded vacuum cleaners: A corded vacuum cleaner offers almost unlimited runtime as they don't have a battery. They are best for large homes that require deep cleaning. Cordless vacuum cleaners, on the other hand, are ideal for cleaning smaller sized homes due to having limited battery life. They are also ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, car interiors and upholstery.

3. Suction power: Don't just focus on Wattage of the motor. Also look for metrics such as Air Watts (AW) or Pascals (Pa). For effective cleaning, look for suction power of at least 100 Air Watts or 12,000 Pa of suction power.

4. Dust management: Those who suffer from allergies or have kids and elders at home, should look for HEPA filters. They can also pick between bagged vacuum cleaners as they trap dust inside a physical bag that can prevent direct interaction with dust. However, bagged vacuum cleaners also have a recurring cost.

5. Attachments: Lastly, look for vacuum cleaners that have attachments that suit your cleaning requirements.

Top 7 vacuum cleaners for everyday home cleaning

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is a compact canister vacuum cleaner with a 1200W motor designed for regular home cleaning. Its strong suction is suited to picking up dust and dirt from tiles, wooden floors, rugs, carpets and upholstery. The canister design, multiple attachments and foot-operated controls make it practical for cleaning floors, sofas and harder-to-reach areas. It also gets three reusable dust bags, a dust-bag-full indicator and an automatic cord winder, adding convenience for routine household cleaning.

Specifications Type Canister vacuum cleaner Suction Power 1200W Capacity 2L Power Source Corded Reasons to buy Easy to use Good cleaning performance Decent suction power Reason to avoid Average build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the vacuum cleaner to be of good quality, easy to use, and useful for both home and car cleaning. They also appreciate its suction power.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

2. PHILIPS PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Philips PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 combines a compact canister design with a 1900W motor and PowerCyclone 5 technology, which delivers up to 370W of suction power. Its MultiClean nozzle is designed for thorough cleaning across floor types, while the Turbo Brush makes it particularly useful for carpets, pet hair and embedded dirt. The bagless design and one-hand dust disposal also simplify everyday maintenance. Its compact 4.5kg body makes it practical for regular cleaning across homes, floors and upholstered surfaces.

Specifications Type Bagless canister vacuum cleaner Suction Power 370W Capacity 1.5L Power Source Corded Reasons to buy Easy to use Good cleaning performance Great suction power Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this vacuum cleaner to be of excellent quality, with good suction power and effective performance. They appreciate its value for money, ease of use, particularly noting how easy it is to empty the dust container.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance, quality and ease of use.

The DREAME L50s Pro Ultra is a premium robotic vacuum and mop with a slim, circular design, 30,000Pa Vormax suction and dual anti-tangle brushes. It is built for daily cleaning across hard floors and carpets, picking up dust, crumbs, pet hair and debris. Its extending side brush and mop help clean along edges and corners, while the multifunctional dock automatically empties dust, washes mops with 100°C water, dries them and refills water, reducing routine maintenance.

Specifications Type Robotic vacuum cleaner and mop Suction Power 30,000Pa Capacity 3.2L Power Source 5,200mAh rechargeable battery Reasons to buy Premium design Easy to use Good cleaning, mopping Great navigation Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner exceeds expectations, handling 95% of regular floor cleaning effectively and featuring high suction power. They appreciate its ease of use, particularly the app control, and consider it an investment for home use. The device is praised for its smart navigation.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance, navigation and ease of use.

This Eureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Turbo is a compact, disc-shaped robot vacuum with 7000Pa HyperSuction, LiDAR 3.0 navigation and wet-mopping support. It maps the home quickly and uses structured cleaning paths to tackle dust, debris and everyday dirt across tiles, marble, wood and carpets. Its 3,200mAh battery provides up to three hours of runtime in Quiet mode, while app and voice controls allow scheduled or hands-free cleaning. It is particularly suited to daily floor cleaning in medium and larger homes.

Specifications Type Robotic vacuum cleaner and mop Suction Power 7,000Pa Capacity 600mL Power Source 3,200mAh rechargeable battery Reasons to buy Good suction power Good cleaning Good navigation Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this robotic vacuum cleaner excellent in quality, with good cleaning performance that removes almost all dust from floors, and appreciate its quick and accurate home mapping capabilities. The device has also been appreciated for its great suction power.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

The Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight stick vacuum with 115 Air Watts of suction. Its Motorbar head tackles dust, dirt and hair across carpets and hard floors, while the Soft Roller head is designed for hard floors. It can also convert into a handheld vacuum for sofas, stairs, cars and tight spaces. With up to 40 minutes of runtime, it is suited to quick everyday cleaning and whole-home touch-ups.

Specifications Type Cordless stick vacuum cleaner Suction Power 115 Air Watts Capacity 0.54L Power Source Rechargeable Li-ion battery Reasons to buy Great suction power Ease of use Effective cleaning Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the vacuum cleaner performs exceptionally well, working effectively across surfaces and helping clean both cars and homes quickly. They appreciate its ease of use, powerful suction, and convenience.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

The Shark Detect Clean & Empty is a premium cordless stick vacuum designed for whole-home cleaning, with a 240W motor and smart DirtDetect technology that can boost suction by up to 50% when it detects hidden dirt. Its PowerFins brushroll helps tackle long and pet hair, while the 180-degree Flex Wand reaches under beds and sofas. It works across carpets and hard floors, making it particularly useful for homes with pets, mixed flooring and hard-to-reach areas.

Specifications Type Cordless stick vacuum cleaner Suction Power 240 Watts Capacity 2L Power Source Rechargeable Li-ion battery Reasons to buy Great suction power Ease of use Effective cleaning Reason to avoid Clogging concerns

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the vacuum cleaner excellent for cleaning and appreciate its powerful performance, lightweight design, and self-emptying function.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance.

The INALSA Micro WD10 is a compact canister-style wet and dry vacuum designed for everyday household cleaning. Its 1200W motor delivers up to 17kPa suction for picking up dust, debris, pet hair and liquid spills, while the 10L tank reduces frequent emptying. The 3-in-1 design also adds a blower function for corners and hard-to-reach areas. It works particularly well for floors, carpets, sofas and general home cleaning, with multiple attachments for different surfaces.

Specifications Type Wet & dry canister vacuum cleaner Suction Power 17 kPa Capacity 10L Power Source Corded electric Reasons to buy Great suction power Good blower power Good cleaning performance Reason to avoid High noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this vacuum cleaner offers good value for money, performs well, and is perfect for daily home use. The cleaning performance is positive, with adequate attachments for various tasks, and customers appreciate its powerful motor.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and suction power.

The ILIFE A30 Pro is a slim, circular robot vacuum with LiDAR navigation, designed to clean hard floors, carpets and rugs with minimal intervention. It offers up to 13,000Pa of suction power, while the self-emptying dock transfers collected dirt into a 2.5L bag. It combines vacuuming and mopping, supports multi-floor mapping and can be controlled through the app, remote or voice assistants. Its low-profile design is particularly useful for cleaning under beds, sofas and furniture.

Specifications Type Robotic vacuum cleaner Suction Power 13,000Pa Capacity 2.5L Power Source Rechargeable battery Reasons to buy Great suction power Good cleaning performance Reason to avoid Some navigation concerns

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner performs exceptionally well, effectively picking up dirt and effortlessly removing fine dust from floors, while being easy to use and set up. They appreciate its navigation capabilities, particularly how it maps the whole house and navigates around furniture, and consider it worth the money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

Top features of the best vacuum cleaners in India FEATURE TYPE SUCTION POWER CAPACITY Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Cannister 1200W 2L Philips PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 Bagless canister 370W 1.5L DREAME L50s Pro Ultra Robotic 30,000Pa 3.2L Eureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Turbo Robotic 7,000Pa 600mL Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick 115 Air Watts 0.54L Shark Detect Clean & Empty Cordless Stick 240W 2L INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Wet & dry canister 17 kPa 10L ILIFE A30 Pro Robotic 13,000Pa 2.5L Similar articles for you Water purifiers with multiple filtration stages: What each filter does and how to choose

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of vacuum cleaners. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen robotic, cordless and traditional vacuum cleaner models and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their suction power, battery, overall performance, and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.