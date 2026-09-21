Looking for a vacuum cleaner for daily cleaning? 7 options for dust, hair and hassle-free maintenance

Keeping a home clean can be a demanding and time-consuming task, especially when you pets at home or you live in an area with frequent dust build up. Under such circumstances, it's often not enough to mop the floor once in a day and mopping several times in a day can take away hours away from your typical work day. This is where traditional cleaning methods fail. It's also the point where having a vacuum cleaner can make a lot of difference.
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Having a reliable vacuum cleaner can make daily cleaning easier by helping you tackle dirt on floors, easily. These appliances also help in cleaning carpets, furniture and hard-to-reach corners without relying entirely on a broom or mop. However, choosing the right model depends on your home's size, flooring, cleaning habits and maintenance preferences. While cordless vacuum cleaners offer flexibility for quick cleanups, traditional models can provide powerful suction for larger cleaning tasks. Robotic vacuum cleaners, on the other hand, are designed to automate everyday floor cleaning with minimal manual effort.
With several options available across different price segments, finding a vacuum cleaner that balances suction power, battery life, dustbin capacity and ease of maintenance is important. Factors such as pet hair removal, filtration, attachments and noise levels can also influence your experience, particularly if you plan to use the device regularly. In this guide, we look at 7 vacuum cleaners for daily cleaning, covering different types and use cases to help you find a suitable option for managing dust, hair and household dirt.
1. Floor type and home layout: If you have a multi-storied home, consider a lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner. If you have tiled or hardwood floor, a cannister or a robotic vacuum cleaner can be helpful. If you have a carpeted floor, a corded or cannister vacuum cleaner can be helpful.
2. Cordless vs corded vacuum cleaners: A corded vacuum cleaner offers almost unlimited runtime as they don't have a battery. They are best for large homes that require deep cleaning. Cordless vacuum cleaners, on the other hand, are ideal for cleaning smaller sized homes due to having limited battery life. They are also ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, car interiors and upholstery.
3. Suction power: Don't just focus on Wattage of the motor. Also look for metrics such as Air Watts (AW) or Pascals (Pa). For effective cleaning, look for suction power of at least 100 Air Watts or 12,000 Pa of suction power.
4. Dust management: Those who suffer from allergies or have kids and elders at home, should look for HEPA filters. They can also pick between bagged vacuum cleaners as they trap dust inside a physical bag that can prevent direct interaction with dust. However, bagged vacuum cleaners also have a recurring cost.
5. Attachments: Lastly, look for vacuum cleaners that have attachments that suit your cleaning requirements.
The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is a compact canister vacuum cleaner with a 1200W motor designed for regular home cleaning. Its strong suction is suited to picking up dust and dirt from tiles, wooden floors, rugs, carpets and upholstery. The canister design, multiple attachments and foot-operated controls make it practical for cleaning floors, sofas and harder-to-reach areas. It also gets three reusable dust bags, a dust-bag-full indicator and an automatic cord winder, adding convenience for routine household cleaning.
Easy to use
Good cleaning performance
Decent suction power
Average build quality
Buyers find the vacuum cleaner to be of good quality, easy to use, and useful for both home and car cleaning. They also appreciate its suction power.
Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and ease of use.
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The Philips PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 combines a compact canister design with a 1900W motor and PowerCyclone 5 technology, which delivers up to 370W of suction power. Its MultiClean nozzle is designed for thorough cleaning across floor types, while the Turbo Brush makes it particularly useful for carpets, pet hair and embedded dirt. The bagless design and one-hand dust disposal also simplify everyday maintenance. Its compact 4.5kg body makes it practical for regular cleaning across homes, floors and upholstered surfaces.
Easy to use
Good cleaning performance
Great suction power
Average noise levels
Buyers find this vacuum cleaner to be of excellent quality, with good suction power and effective performance. They appreciate its value for money, ease of use, particularly noting how easy it is to empty the dust container.
Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance, quality and ease of use.
The DREAME L50s Pro Ultra is a premium robotic vacuum and mop with a slim, circular design, 30,000Pa Vormax suction and dual anti-tangle brushes. It is built for daily cleaning across hard floors and carpets, picking up dust, crumbs, pet hair and debris. Its extending side brush and mop help clean along edges and corners, while the multifunctional dock automatically empties dust, washes mops with 100°C water, dries them and refills water, reducing routine maintenance.
Premium design
Easy to use
Good cleaning, mopping
Great navigation
Premium pricing
Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner exceeds expectations, handling 95% of regular floor cleaning effectively and featuring high suction power. They appreciate its ease of use, particularly the app control, and consider it an investment for home use. The device is praised for its smart navigation.
Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance, navigation and ease of use.
This Eureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Turbo is a compact, disc-shaped robot vacuum with 7000Pa HyperSuction, LiDAR 3.0 navigation and wet-mopping support. It maps the home quickly and uses structured cleaning paths to tackle dust, debris and everyday dirt across tiles, marble, wood and carpets. Its 3,200mAh battery provides up to three hours of runtime in Quiet mode, while app and voice controls allow scheduled or hands-free cleaning. It is particularly suited to daily floor cleaning in medium and larger homes.
Good suction power
Good cleaning
Good navigation
Average battery life
Buyers find this robotic vacuum cleaner excellent in quality, with good cleaning performance that removes almost all dust from floors, and appreciate its quick and accurate home mapping capabilities. The device has also been appreciated for its great suction power.
Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and ease of use.
The Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight stick vacuum with 115 Air Watts of suction. Its Motorbar head tackles dust, dirt and hair across carpets and hard floors, while the Soft Roller head is designed for hard floors. It can also convert into a handheld vacuum for sofas, stairs, cars and tight spaces. With up to 40 minutes of runtime, it is suited to quick everyday cleaning and whole-home touch-ups.
Great suction power
Ease of use
Effective cleaning
Average battery life
Buyers find the vacuum cleaner performs exceptionally well, working effectively across surfaces and helping clean both cars and homes quickly. They appreciate its ease of use, powerful suction, and convenience.
Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and ease of use.
The Shark Detect Clean & Empty is a premium cordless stick vacuum designed for whole-home cleaning, with a 240W motor and smart DirtDetect technology that can boost suction by up to 50% when it detects hidden dirt. Its PowerFins brushroll helps tackle long and pet hair, while the 180-degree Flex Wand reaches under beds and sofas. It works across carpets and hard floors, making it particularly useful for homes with pets, mixed flooring and hard-to-reach areas.
Great suction power
Ease of use
Effective cleaning
Clogging concerns
Buyers find the vacuum cleaner excellent for cleaning and appreciate its powerful performance, lightweight design, and self-emptying function.
Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance.
The INALSA Micro WD10 is a compact canister-style wet and dry vacuum designed for everyday household cleaning. Its 1200W motor delivers up to 17kPa suction for picking up dust, debris, pet hair and liquid spills, while the 10L tank reduces frequent emptying. The 3-in-1 design also adds a blower function for corners and hard-to-reach areas. It works particularly well for floors, carpets, sofas and general home cleaning, with multiple attachments for different surfaces.
Great suction power
Good blower power
Good cleaning performance
High noise level
Buyers find this vacuum cleaner offers good value for money, performs well, and is perfect for daily home use. The cleaning performance is positive, with adequate attachments for various tasks, and customers appreciate its powerful motor.
Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and suction power.
The ILIFE A30 Pro is a slim, circular robot vacuum with LiDAR navigation, designed to clean hard floors, carpets and rugs with minimal intervention. It offers up to 13,000Pa of suction power, while the self-emptying dock transfers collected dirt into a 2.5L bag. It combines vacuuming and mopping, supports multi-floor mapping and can be controlled through the app, remote or voice assistants. Its low-profile design is particularly useful for cleaning under beds, sofas and furniture.
Great suction power
Good cleaning performance
Some navigation concerns
Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner performs exceptionally well, effectively picking up dirt and effortlessly removing fine dust from floors, while being easy to use and set up. They appreciate its navigation capabilities, particularly how it maps the whole house and navigates around furniture, and consider it worth the money.
Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and ease of use.
FEATURE
TYPE
SUCTION POWER
CAPACITY
|Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX
|Cannister
|1200W
|2L
|Philips PowerPro Compact FC9352/01
|Bagless canister
|370W
|1.5L
|DREAME L50s Pro Ultra
|Robotic
|30,000Pa
|3.2L
|Eureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Turbo
|Robotic
|7,000Pa
|600mL
|Dyson V8 Absolute
|Cordless Stick
|115 Air Watts
|0.54L
|Shark Detect Clean & Empty
|Cordless Stick
|240W
|2L
|INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner
|Wet & dry canister
|17 kPa
|10L
|ILIFE A30 Pro
|Robotic
|13,000Pa
|2.5L
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of vacuum cleaners. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen robotic, cordless and traditional vacuum cleaner models and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their suction power, battery, overall performance, and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Which type of vacuum cleaner is best for home use in India?
Corded wet-and-dry vacuums are useful for larger homes, heavy dust and liquid spills, while cordless stick vacuums are convenient for quick daily cleaning. Robot vacuums are better suited to automated daily maintenance, and handheld models work well for cars, sofas and other small areas.
How much suction power is good for a vacuum cleaner?
For a corded household vacuum, around 15–25 kPa is generally a useful range for effective cleaning. However, suction figures should not be considered in isolation.
What should I look for when buying a robot vacuum cleaner in India?
Look at navigation, suction power, obstacle avoidance, battery life, dustbin capacity and mopping performance. LiDAR-based mapping can be useful for systematic navigation in multi-room homes, while app controls, room mapping and no-go zones add convenience.
Do I need a HEPA filter in a vacuum cleaner?
A HEPA filter is worth considering if you want better filtration of fine dust and allergens. More importantly, look for a well-sealed filtration system rather than focusing only on the word "HEPA" on the box.
How important is battery life when buying a cordless vacuum cleaner?
Battery life is one of the most important specifications for a cordless model. Check the runtime in the cleaning mode you are likely to use rather than relying only on the maximum advertised figure. Turbo or maximum-suction modes generally consume the battery faster.