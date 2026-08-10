Looking for room-shaking bass or all-day battery? These are the 6 best wireless speakers in India right now

Buying a speaker these day is no longer as simple as look for device that is loud. With the market being flooded with options for potential buyers, features like deep bass, balanced sound, long battery backup, Bluetooth connectivity, water resistance and portability become more useful than ever before. These features can make a noticeable difference to music, movies and parties. That said, with brands offering a range of speakers from compact portable Bluetooth models to powerful party speakers, choosing the best one that meets all your requirements can be a bit tricky.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Sony ULT Field 1 Wireless 30W Bluetooth Speaker, 12hrs Playtime, Massive Bass, Hands Free Calling, IP67 Water, Dust & Rustproof, Sound Connect App-Black View Details ₹7,989 Buy on EMI Check Offers JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Squad) View Details ₹3,999 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹1,332 x 6 months ₹7,989 Marshall Emberton III Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 32+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) – Black & Brass. View Details ₹16,499 Buy on EMI Check Offers Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Small Powerful for Outdoor Parties, Up to 12H Runtime, IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof, Twilight Blue View Details ₹12,490 Buy on EMI Check Offers JBL Partybox 110 Wireless Bluetooth 160W Party Speaker, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12H Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar+Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof View Details ₹22,999 Buy on EMI Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Some models are designed for indoor listening, while others are better suited for outdoor gatherings, travel or parties. Some models offer a strong bass while other give you exceptional clarity. Amid a sea of models, how do you pick the right one for you? Well, we have simplified the options for you.

In this guide, we have picked six of the best wireless speakers available in India right now. We look at what each speaker offers in terms of sound performance, bass, battery life, connectivity and overall value. Whether you want powerful bass for parties or a reliable speaker that can play music throughout the day, these are the models worth considering before you buy.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 discounts - It is worth mentioning that speakers are available at a discount of up to 70% during Amazon's ongoing Great Freedom Sale.

- Amazon is also offering a 10% instant discount of up to ₹10,500 on payments made using HDBC Bank cards.

- Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders are eligible to get a 5% unlimited cashback.

- Buyers can also avail an extra cashback of ₹150 on Amazon Pay UPI and all prepaid payment methods.

- Lastly, buyers can avail Amazon Pay Later benefits.

Best wireless speakers to buy in India

This speaker comes with IP67 rating, which protects it against dust and water. This speaker focuses on clear audio through its dedicated woofer and tweeter. Sony’s ULT POWER SOUND mode adds extra low-end impact, while the Sony's Music Center app offers custom EQ control. It gets a built-in rechargeable battery that claims to offer up to 12 hours of playback time, making it suitable for travel, parties and everyday listening. It is available at a discount of up to 53% on Amazon right now.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 30W IP Rating IP67 water and dust resistant Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3; USB Type-C charging; Stereo Pair support Battery Up to 12 hours Audio features ULT POWER SOUND bass boost, custom 3-band EQ, dedicated woofer and tweeter, hands-free calling with echo cancelling, SBC/AAC codec support Reasons to buy Great sound quality Good build quality Long battery life Good connectivity Reason to avoid Bass can be a bit overpowering for some genres

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, highlighting its stunning music clarity and balanced performance. Moreover, the build quality is excellent, and customers find it worth its price. Additionally, the battery life is top-notch, and they appreciate its portability.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound, design and battery.

2. JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Squad) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This speaker weighs around 190g and it gets rugged IP67 rating, which makes it resistant to both water and dust. This speaker focuses on JBL Pro Sound with punchy bass from its compact driver. It offers up to 7 hours of playback and supports Playtime Boost for additional listening time. Bluetooth 5.3, Auracast multi-speaker connectivity and JBL Portable app support add versatility, while USB Type-C makes charging convenient. It is available at a 27% discount on Amazon right now.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 4.2W IP Rating IP67 water and dust resistant Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, Auracast Battery Up to 7 hours Audio features JBL Pro Sound, punchy bass, stereo pairing, Auracast multi-speaker connection, JBL Portable app with custom EQ Reasons to buy Great sound quality Good build quality Good connectivity Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, describing it as crystal clear with good voice reproduction, and appreciate its build quality, compact size, and portability.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound and design.

This speaker comes with IP67 rating, which makes it dust and water-resistant. It focuses on Marshall Signature Sound, with Dynamic Loudness, which maintains tonal balance as volume changes and deeper bass than its predecessor. It comes with true Stereophonic technology that creates a wide, multidirectional listening experience. Its standout feature is the 32+ hours of battery life and fast charging technology, which can restore several hours of playback quickly. This speaker is available with a discount of up to 8% on Amazon.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 20W IP Rating IP67 water and dust resistant Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C Battery Up to 32 hours Audio features Marshall Signature Sound, Dynamic Loudness, True Stereophonic 360° sound, deeper bass, built-in microphone, app-based EQ presets Reasons to buy Great sound quality Good build quality Good connectivity Long battery life Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the speaker's impressive sound quality, particularly its vocal clarity, and appreciate its top-notch build quality, compact size, and iconic design. Moreover, the battery life is good, and it connects seamlessly over Bluetooth.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound and design.

This speaker comes with IP67 rating make it suitable for travel, poolside listening and outdoor use. Since this is a speaker, it has no display or colour-accuracy features; instead, Bose focuses on high-fidelity sound and PositionIQ technology, which automatically adjusts audio according to the speaker’s orientation. The speaker delivers punchy bass from its compact driver and offers up to 12 hours of playback at typical listening levels. Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint pairing, EQ controls and stereo/party modes add versatility.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 7.5W IP Rating IP67 water and dust resistant Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint connectivity, USB Type-C Battery Up to 12 hours Audio features Hi-Fi audio, deep bass, PositionIQ technology, 3-band EQ, Stereo Mode, Party Mode, built-in microphone Reasons to buy Great sound quality Good build quality Good connectivity Long battery life Reason to avoid Average volume level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, with one noting its warm reproduction of all frequencies, and appreciate its build quality and compact size. The battery life is impressive, charging quickly, and customers find it worth the price. They like the connectivity, with easy phone pairing, and consider it the best product in its segment.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound, battery and design.

This speaker delivers a powerful 160W JBL Pro Sound with deep, adjustable bass. It comes with a the lighting system that adds a visual element to parties. It comes with a built-in rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playback, while the speaker can also function as a power bank. Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity provide flexibility, while microphone and guitar inputs make it useful for karaoke and live performances. It is available at a discount of up to 36% on Amazon right now.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 160W IP Rating IPX4 water and dust resistant Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, AUX Battery Up to 12 hours Audio features JBL Original Pro Sound, adjustable bass boost, stereo output, dynamic light show, PartyBox app, microphone and guitar inputs, USB power bank Reasons to buy Great sound quality Good build quality Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the speaker's sound quality impressive, with one noting its amazing bass, and appreciate its robust build quality and performance. They consider it perfect for home use and birthday parties, and find it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound and design.

This speaker features a portable design with 30W stereo sound for indoor and outdoor listening. Its cylindrical body is easy to carry, while the IP67 rating protects it from dust and water, making it suitable for poolside trips, travel and monsoon use. Its audio system combines a woofer, tweeter and passive radiators for clearer vocals and stronger bass. The dedicated Woofer Boost mode further enhances low frequencies. Its 12-hour battery supports extended listening, while Bluetooth 5.4, TWS pairing and hands-free calling add versatility. It is available at a discounted price of up to 46% on Amazon right now.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 30W IP Rating IP67 water and dust resistant Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, TWS wireless stereo pairing Battery Up to 12 hours Audio features 30W dynamic stereo sound, dedicated woofer and tweeter, dual passive radiators, Woofer Boost mode, TWS pairing and built-in microphone Reasons to buy Great sound quality Good build quality Long battery life Good connectivity Reason to avoid Occasional muffled sound

Specifications Speaker Wattage 30W IP Rating IP67 water and dust resistant Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, TWS wireless stereo pairing Battery Up to 12 hours Audio features 30W dynamic stereo sound, dedicated woofer and tweeter, dual passive radiators, Woofer Boost mode, TWS pairing and built-in microphone Reasons to buy Great sound quality Good build quality Long battery life Good connectivity Reason to avoid Occasional muffled sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, particularly its powerful bass and clear audio, while appreciating its solid build quality and 12-hour battery life. The Bluetooth connectivity is excellent.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound, battery and design.

Top features of the best speakers in India MODEL WATTAGE IP RATING BATTERY LIFE Sony ULT FIELD 1 30W IP67 Up to 12 hours JBL Go 4 4.2W IP67 Up to 7 hours Marshall Emberton III 20W IP67 Up to 32 hours Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) 7.5W IP67 Up to 12 hours JBL Partybox 110 160W IPX4 Up to 12 hours XIAOMI Sound Outdoor Speaker 30W IP67 Up to 12 hours Similar articles for you 10 home and kitchen appliances deals to look for during Amazon Freedom Sale, from ACs to air fryers