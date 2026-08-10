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Looking for room-shaking bass or all-day battery? These are the 6 best wireless speakers in India right now

Speakers are getting a discount of up to 70% on Amazon right now. These discounts are a part of the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Published10 Aug 2026, 03:29 PM IST
These are best Bluetooth speakers that you can buy during Amazon's sale.
These are best Bluetooth speakers that you can buy during Amazon's sale. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Buying a speaker these day is no longer as simple as look for device that is loud. With the market being flooded with options for potential buyers, features like deep bass, balanced sound, long battery backup, Bluetooth connectivity, water resistance and portability become more useful than ever before. These features can make a noticeable difference to music, movies and parties. That said, with brands offering a range of speakers from compact portable Bluetooth models to powerful party speakers, choosing the best one that meets all your requirements can be a bit tricky.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Sony ULT Field 1 Wireless 30W Bluetooth Speaker, 12hrs Playtime, Massive Bass, Hands Free Calling, IP67 Water, Dust & Rustproof, Sound Connect App-BlackView Details...

₹7,989

...
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JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Squad)View Details...

₹3,999

...
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₹1,332x 6 months₹7,989
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Marshall Emberton III Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 32+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) – Black & Brass.View Details...

₹16,499

...
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Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Small Powerful for Outdoor Parties, Up to 12H Runtime, IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof, Twilight BlueView Details...

₹12,490

...
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JBL Partybox 110 Wireless Bluetooth 160W Party Speaker, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12H Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar+Mic Input, PartyBox App, SplashproofView Details...

₹22,999

...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Some models are designed for indoor listening, while others are better suited for outdoor gatherings, travel or parties. Some models offer a strong bass while other give you exceptional clarity. Amid a sea of models, how do you pick the right one for you? Well, we have simplified the options for you.

In this guide, we have picked six of the best wireless speakers available in India right now. We look at what each speaker offers in terms of sound performance, bass, battery life, connectivity and overall value. Whether you want powerful bass for parties or a reliable speaker that can play music throughout the day, these are the models worth considering before you buy.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 discounts

- It is worth mentioning that speakers are available at a discount of up to 70% during Amazon's ongoing Great Freedom Sale.

- Amazon is also offering a 10% instant discount of up to 10,500 on payments made using HDBC Bank cards.

- Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders are eligible to get a 5% unlimited cashback.

- Buyers can also avail an extra cashback of 150 on Amazon Pay UPI and all prepaid payment methods.

- Lastly, buyers can avail Amazon Pay Later benefits.

Best wireless speakers to buy in India

This speaker comes with IP67 rating, which protects it against dust and water. This speaker focuses on clear audio through its dedicated woofer and tweeter. Sony’s ULT POWER SOUND mode adds extra low-end impact, while the Sony's Music Center app offers custom EQ control. It gets a built-in rechargeable battery that claims to offer up to 12 hours of playback time, making it suitable for travel, parties and everyday listening. It is available at a discount of up to 53% on Amazon right now.

Specifications

Speaker Wattage
30W
IP Rating
IP67 water and dust resistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3; USB Type-C charging; Stereo Pair support
Battery
Up to 12 hours
Audio features
ULT POWER SOUND bass boost, custom 3-band EQ, dedicated woofer and tweeter, hands-free calling with echo cancelling, SBC/AAC codec support

Reasons to buy

...

Great sound quality

...

Good build quality

...

Long battery life

...

Good connectivity

Reason to avoid

...

Bass can be a bit overpowering for some genres

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, highlighting its stunning music clarity and balanced performance. Moreover, the build quality is excellent, and customers find it worth its price. Additionally, the battery life is top-notch, and they appreciate its portability.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound, design and battery.

2. JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Squad)

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This speaker weighs around 190g and it gets rugged IP67 rating, which makes it resistant to both water and dust. This speaker focuses on JBL Pro Sound with punchy bass from its compact driver. It offers up to 7 hours of playback and supports Playtime Boost for additional listening time. Bluetooth 5.3, Auracast multi-speaker connectivity and JBL Portable app support add versatility, while USB Type-C makes charging convenient. It is available at a 27% discount on Amazon right now.

Specifications

Speaker Wattage
4.2W
IP Rating
IP67 water and dust resistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, Auracast
Battery
Up to 7 hours
Audio features
JBL Pro Sound, punchy bass, stereo pairing, Auracast multi-speaker connection, JBL Portable app with custom EQ

Reasons to buy

...

Great sound quality

...

Good build quality

...

Good connectivity

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, describing it as crystal clear with good voice reproduction, and appreciate its build quality, compact size, and portability.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound and design.

This speaker comes with IP67 rating, which makes it dust and water-resistant. It focuses on Marshall Signature Sound, with Dynamic Loudness, which maintains tonal balance as volume changes and deeper bass than its predecessor. It comes with true Stereophonic technology that creates a wide, multidirectional listening experience. Its standout feature is the 32+ hours of battery life and fast charging technology, which can restore several hours of playback quickly. This speaker is available with a discount of up to 8% on Amazon.

Specifications

Speaker Wattage
20W
IP Rating
IP67 water and dust resistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C
Battery
Up to 32 hours
Audio features
Marshall Signature Sound, Dynamic Loudness, True Stereophonic 360° sound, deeper bass, built-in microphone, app-based EQ presets

Reasons to buy

...

Great sound quality

...

Good build quality

...

Good connectivity

...

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's impressive sound quality, particularly its vocal clarity, and appreciate its top-notch build quality, compact size, and iconic design. Moreover, the battery life is good, and it connects seamlessly over Bluetooth.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound and design.

This speaker comes with IP67 rating make it suitable for travel, poolside listening and outdoor use. Since this is a speaker, it has no display or colour-accuracy features; instead, Bose focuses on high-fidelity sound and PositionIQ technology, which automatically adjusts audio according to the speaker’s orientation. The speaker delivers punchy bass from its compact driver and offers up to 12 hours of playback at typical listening levels. Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint pairing, EQ controls and stereo/party modes add versatility.

Specifications

Speaker Wattage
7.5W
IP Rating
IP67 water and dust resistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint connectivity, USB Type-C
Battery
Up to 12 hours
Audio features
Hi-Fi audio, deep bass, PositionIQ technology, 3-band EQ, Stereo Mode, Party Mode, built-in microphone

Reasons to buy

...

Great sound quality

...

Good build quality

...

Good connectivity

...

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Average volume level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, with one noting its warm reproduction of all frequencies, and appreciate its build quality and compact size. The battery life is impressive, charging quickly, and customers find it worth the price. They like the connectivity, with easy phone pairing, and consider it the best product in its segment.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound, battery and design.

This speaker delivers a powerful 160W JBL Pro Sound with deep, adjustable bass. It comes with a the lighting system that adds a visual element to parties. It comes with a built-in rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playback, while the speaker can also function as a power bank. Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity provide flexibility, while microphone and guitar inputs make it useful for karaoke and live performances. It is available at a discount of up to 36% on Amazon right now.

Specifications

Speaker Wattage
160W
IP Rating
IPX4 water and dust resistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB, AUX
Battery
Up to 12 hours
Audio features
JBL Original Pro Sound, adjustable bass boost, stereo output, dynamic light show, PartyBox app, microphone and guitar inputs, USB power bank

Reasons to buy

...

Great sound quality

...

Good build quality

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the speaker's sound quality impressive, with one noting its amazing bass, and appreciate its robust build quality and performance. They consider it perfect for home use and birthday parties, and find it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound and design.

This speaker features a portable design with 30W stereo sound for indoor and outdoor listening. Its cylindrical body is easy to carry, while the IP67 rating protects it from dust and water, making it suitable for poolside trips, travel and monsoon use. Its audio system combines a woofer, tweeter and passive radiators for clearer vocals and stronger bass. The dedicated Woofer Boost mode further enhances low frequencies. Its 12-hour battery supports extended listening, while Bluetooth 5.4, TWS pairing and hands-free calling add versatility. It is available at a discounted price of up to 46% on Amazon right now.

Specifications

Speaker Wattage
30W
IP Rating
IP67 water and dust resistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, TWS wireless stereo pairing
Battery
Up to 12 hours
Audio features
30W dynamic stereo sound, dedicated woofer and tweeter, dual passive radiators, Woofer Boost mode, TWS pairing and built-in microphone

Reasons to buy

...

Great sound quality

...

Good build quality

...

Long battery life

...

Good connectivity

Reason to avoid

...

Occasional muffled sound

Specifications

Speaker Wattage
30W
IP Rating
IP67 water and dust resistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, TWS wireless stereo pairing
Battery
Up to 12 hours
Audio features
30W dynamic stereo sound, dedicated woofer and tweeter, dual passive radiators, Woofer Boost mode, TWS pairing and built-in microphone

Reasons to buy

...

Great sound quality

...

Good build quality

...

Long battery life

...

Good connectivity

Reason to avoid

...

Occasional muffled sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, particularly its powerful bass and clear audio, while appreciating its solid build quality and 12-hour battery life. The Bluetooth connectivity is excellent.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound, battery and design.

Top features of the best speakers in India

MODEL

WATTAGE

IP RATING

BATTERY LIFE

Sony ULT FIELD 130WIP67Up to 12 hours
JBL Go 44.2WIP67Up to 7 hours
Marshall Emberton III20WIP67Up to 32 hours
Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen)7.5WIP67Up to 12 hours
JBL Partybox 110160WIPX4Up to 12 hours
XIAOMI Sound Outdoor Speaker30WIP67Up to 12 hours

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesLooking for room-shaking bass or all-day battery? These are the 6 best wireless speakers in India right now
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FAQs
Speakers are getting a discount of up to 70%.
Yes, Amazon is offering banking discounts and cashback offers to the buyers.
Amazon hasn't explicitly mentioned the end date for this sale.
While Amazon is offering discounts across categories, the exact numbers vary based on the specific product category.
Other categories include laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, TVs, and small and large home appliances.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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