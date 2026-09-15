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Looking for wireless earbuds? 5 options we suggest for sound, calls and battery life

These earbuds offer up to 54 hours of battery and they come with noise cancellation feature.

Published15 Sep 2026, 07:24 PM IST
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5 options we suggest for sound, calls and battery life.
5 options we suggest for sound, calls and battery life.(HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Wireless earbuds, or TWS earbuds as they are popularly called, have moved beyond being a convenient alternative to wired earphones. Today, they handle everything from music and podcasts to work calls, video meetings and long commutes, all while lasting throughout the day on a single charge. But with so many TWS earbuds competing across price segments, choosing the right pair can become confusing.

Our Picks

Best overall

Best for music

Longest battery life

Best premium alternative

Best mid-range value

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers with DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, ,Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Zen GreenView Details...

₹6,499

...
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Best for music

Sony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - BlueView Details...

₹7,989

...
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₹1,084x 6 months₹6,499
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Longest battery life

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r TWS Earbuds up to 54 Hours Playback, 2-mic Clear Calls, 3D Spatial Audio, AI Translation, 12.4mm Drivers, Dual-Device Connectivity, 47ms Low Latency - Ash BlackView Details...

₹1,999

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Best premium alternative

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 (Black) in-Ear Wireless Earbuds with Hi-Fi Audio | Adaptive ANC and EQ 2.0 | 360-Audio | Live Translation | Head Gesture Control | IP54View Details...

...
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Best mid-range value

realme Earbuds Air 7 True Wireless,12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers,52Hrs Playtime,52dB Hybrid ANC,6 Mic ENC,45ms Low Latency,360° Spatial Audio,Hi-Res LHDC,IP55 Dust & Water Resistant,BT v5.4(SlateGrey)View Details...

₹3,129

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Price is of course the starting point in this conversation. Other important factors to consider are battery life, comfort and Bluetooth connectivity. But those are not the only factors to consider. Users also need to factor sound quality and active noise cancellation or ANC. A pair that delivers clear vocal may be ideal for calls and listening to podcasts but not for listening to music. Similarly, a pair that delivers punchy bass but struggles with vocals may be ideal for listening to music but it may not be ideal for calls or podcasts at all. Combined together, these factors can make a noticeable difference to the everyday experience. That said, premium earbuds do offer impressive features, but you do not always need to spend a fortune to get a reliable pair of earbuds.

So, the question remains, which earbuds should you buy that offer performance with clarity without burning a hole in your pocket? To answer this question, we have shortlisted five wireless earbuds worth considering if you are looking for a balance of sound quality, calling performance, comfort and battery life. These picks cater to different needs and budgets, helping you narrow down your options without getting lost in a sea of specifications.

Top 5 earbuds to buy in India

The OnePlus Buds 4 combine a lightweight in-ear design with dual 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter drivers, dual DACs and LHDC 5.0 support. Music sounds detailed and punchy, with strong bass and clear vocals, while the 55dB adaptive ANC helps keep background noise under control. Calls are generally clear, with three-mic AI noise cancellation helping reduce wind and traffic noise. Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity and 47ms low latency make them versatile for music, calls, gaming and everyday use.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, dual-device connectivity
ANC
Real-time adaptive ANC
Battery Life
Up to 11 hours on earbuds with ANC off
Audio Features
11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter, dual DACs, Hi-Res Audio, OnePlus 3D Audio, Sound Master EQ, Golden Sound, BassWave

Reasons to buy

...

Good sound quality

...

Good noise cancellation

...

Good connectivity

...

Comfortable fit

Reason to avoid

...

Average build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the earbuds' sound quality amazing, with excellent noise cancellation for their price range, and appreciate the seamless dual-device connectivity.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose these earbuds for their performance and comfort.

BEST FOR MUSIC

2. Sony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Blue

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The Sony WF-C710N pair a compact, lightweight design with 5mm drivers, DSEE processing and Dual Noise Sensor technology for a more immersive listening experience. Music sounds punchy with clear vocals, while ANC effectively cuts everyday background noise. Call quality is generally clear, with Sony’s Precise Voice Pickup technology helping isolate your voice, although noisy outdoor calls can be less consistent. Bluetooth multipoint, Ambient Sound mode and up to 30 hours of total battery life make these versatile earbuds for daily listening.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint connection
ANC
Dual Noise Sensor technology with ANC
Battery Life
Up to 12 hours on earbuds with ANC off
Audio Features
5mm dynamic driver, DSEE, Sony Sound Connect app

Reasons to buy

...

Good sound quality

...

Good noise cancellation

...

Comfortable fit

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery life

...

Average build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the headphones' sound quality very good and appreciate their signature Sony sound. The fit and noise cancellation have also been appreciated.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality, ANC and comfort.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r keeps things simple with a compact, lightweight design and a pocket-friendly charging case. Its 12.4mm dynamic drivers deliver punchy, bass-forward audio that works particularly well for Bollywood, pop and EDM, although vocals can sound slightly recessed. Calls are decent indoors, with AI noise cancellation helping reduce background sounds, but busy environments can challenge the microphones. Battery life is the standout, with up to 54 hours of playback claimed, while a 10-minute charge can add up to 8 hours of listening.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.4; dual-device connectivity; Google Fast Pair
ANC
AI noise cancellation
Battery Life
Up to 54 hours with charging case
Audio Features
12.4mm dynamic drivers, AAC/SBC support, Bass and Serenade sound modes, custom EQ, OnePlus 3D Audio

Reasons to buy

...

Long battery life

...

Good sound quality

...

Value for money

Reason to avoid

...

Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the earbuds' sound quality amazing and appreciate their value for money. The battery life receives positive feedback for its long backup and fast charging capabilities.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose these earbuds for their battery life and sound quality.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 earbuds combine a lightweight 4.6g design with an 11mm dynamic speaker, Adaptive ANC and 360 Audio. They deliver rich bass and clear highs, making music engaging while keeping vocals detailed enough for podcasts and videos. Super Clear Call and six microphones help voices sound clearer during calls, while Bluetooth 6.1 and Auto Switch make connectivity seamless across compatible Galaxy devices. Battery life is decent rather than class-leading, with up to 5 hours of music playback with ANC enabled.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth 6.1, Auto Switch, LE Audio
ANC
Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive ANC
Battery Life
Up to 24 hours total with the charging case
Audio Features
11mm dynamic wide-range speaker, 360 Audio, Adaptive EQ, Super Wide Band and Super Clear Call

Reasons to buy

...

Long battery life

...

Good sound quality

...

Value for money

Reason to avoid

...

Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate these earbuds for their long battery life. They also appreciate their sound quality and consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose these earbuds for their battery life and sound quality.

The realme Buds Air 7 combine a compact in-ear design with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, 52dB Smart ANC and Hi-Res Audio support. Their sound is energetic and bass-heavy, with clear mids and treble that make music enjoyable, although bass can sometimes overpower finer details. Calling performance is another strength, with six microphones helping keep voices clear indoors and outdoors. The buds also offer dual-device connectivity, 360-degree spatial audio and up to 52 hours of total playback.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity
ANC
Smart ANC
Battery Life
Up to 7 hours on the earbuds with ANC enabled
Audio Features
12.4mm dynamic drivers, Hi-Res Audio, LHDC 5.0, AAC/SBC, 360° Spatial Audio, custom EQ and Deep Bass

Reasons to buy

...

Good sound quality

...

Good noise cancellation

...

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the earbuds' sound quality, with one noting the 49 dB noise cancellation capability, and appreciate their battery life. The design receives positive feedback for its premium appearance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose these earbuds for their battery life and sound quality.

Top features of the best earbuds in India

MODEL

CONNECTIVITY

ANC

BATTERY

OnePlus Buds 4Bluetooth 5.4YesUp to 11 hours
Sony WF-C710NBluetooth 5.3YesUp to 12 hours
OnePlus Nord Buds 3rBluetooth 5.4NoUp to 54 hours
Samsung Galaxy Buds4Bluetooth 6.1YesUp to 6 hours
realme Earbuds Air 7Bluetooth 5.4YesUp to 7 hours

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of earbuds. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen TWS earbuds and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their audio features, connectivity, battery and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesLooking for wireless earbuds? 5 options we suggest for sound, calls and battery life
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FAQs
Prioritise sound quality, comfortable fit, microphone performance, battery life, Bluetooth connectivity and durability.
ANC reduces external noise that you hear while listening to music. ENC or environmental noise cancellation primarily helps reduce background noise picked up by the microphones during calls.
Around 5–8 hours of playback from the earbuds is a practical target for everyday use, while 20–30 hours or more including the charging case provides useful backup.
For regular workouts, an IPX4 or higher rating is a useful minimum for protection against sweat and splashes.
An app can be useful if you want EQ controls, ANC adjustment, firmware updates, touch-control customisation or gaming settings.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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