Looking for wireless earbuds? 5 options we suggest for sound, calls and battery life

Wireless earbuds, or TWS earbuds as they are popularly called, have moved beyond being a convenient alternative to wired earphones. Today, they handle everything from music and podcasts to work calls, video meetings and long commutes, all while lasting throughout the day on a single charge. But with so many TWS earbuds competing across price segments, choosing the right pair can become confusing.

Our Picks Best overall Best for music Longest battery life Best premium alternative Best mid-range value FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers with DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, ,Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Zen Green View Details ₹6,499 Buy on EMI Check Offers Best for music Sony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Blue View Details ₹7,989 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹1,084 x 6 months ₹6,499 Longest battery life OnePlus Nord Buds 3r TWS Earbuds up to 54 Hours Playback, 2-mic Clear Calls, 3D Spatial Audio, AI Translation, 12.4mm Drivers, Dual-Device Connectivity, 47ms Low Latency - Ash Black View Details ₹1,999 Buy on EMI Check Offers Best premium alternative Samsung Galaxy Buds4 (Black) in-Ear Wireless Earbuds with Hi-Fi Audio | Adaptive ANC and EQ 2.0 | 360-Audio | Live Translation | Head Gesture Control | IP54 View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Best mid-range value realme Earbuds Air 7 True Wireless,12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers,52Hrs Playtime,52dB Hybrid ANC,6 Mic ENC,45ms Low Latency,360° Spatial Audio,Hi-Res LHDC,IP55 Dust & Water Resistant,BT v5.4(SlateGrey) View Details ₹3,129 Buy on EMI Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Price is of course the starting point in this conversation. Other important factors to consider are battery life, comfort and Bluetooth connectivity. But those are not the only factors to consider. Users also need to factor sound quality and active noise cancellation or ANC. A pair that delivers clear vocal may be ideal for calls and listening to podcasts but not for listening to music. Similarly, a pair that delivers punchy bass but struggles with vocals may be ideal for listening to music but it may not be ideal for calls or podcasts at all. Combined together, these factors can make a noticeable difference to the everyday experience. That said, premium earbuds do offer impressive features, but you do not always need to spend a fortune to get a reliable pair of earbuds.

So, the question remains, which earbuds should you buy that offer performance with clarity without burning a hole in your pocket? To answer this question, we have shortlisted five wireless earbuds worth considering if you are looking for a balance of sound quality, calling performance, comfort and battery life. These picks cater to different needs and budgets, helping you narrow down your options without getting lost in a sea of specifications.

Top 5 earbuds to buy in India

The OnePlus Buds 4 combine a lightweight in-ear design with dual 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter drivers, dual DACs and LHDC 5.0 support. Music sounds detailed and punchy, with strong bass and clear vocals, while the 55dB adaptive ANC helps keep background noise under control. Calls are generally clear, with three-mic AI noise cancellation helping reduce wind and traffic noise. Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity and 47ms low latency make them versatile for music, calls, gaming and everyday use.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, dual-device connectivity ANC Real-time adaptive ANC Battery Life Up to 11 hours on earbuds with ANC off Audio Features 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter, dual DACs, Hi-Res Audio, OnePlus 3D Audio, Sound Master EQ, Golden Sound, BassWave Reasons to buy Good sound quality Good noise cancellation Good connectivity Comfortable fit Reason to avoid Average build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the earbuds' sound quality amazing, with excellent noise cancellation for their price range, and appreciate the seamless dual-device connectivity.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these earbuds for their performance and comfort.

BEST FOR MUSIC 2. Sony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Blue Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Sony WF-C710N pair a compact, lightweight design with 5mm drivers, DSEE processing and Dual Noise Sensor technology for a more immersive listening experience. Music sounds punchy with clear vocals, while ANC effectively cuts everyday background noise. Call quality is generally clear, with Sony’s Precise Voice Pickup technology helping isolate your voice, although noisy outdoor calls can be less consistent. Bluetooth multipoint, Ambient Sound mode and up to 30 hours of total battery life make these versatile earbuds for daily listening.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint connection ANC Dual Noise Sensor technology with ANC Battery Life Up to 12 hours on earbuds with ANC off Audio Features 5mm dynamic driver, DSEE, Sony Sound Connect app Reasons to buy Good sound quality Good noise cancellation Comfortable fit Reason to avoid Average battery life Average build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the headphones' sound quality very good and appreciate their signature Sony sound. The fit and noise cancellation have also been appreciated.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality, ANC and comfort.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r keeps things simple with a compact, lightweight design and a pocket-friendly charging case. Its 12.4mm dynamic drivers deliver punchy, bass-forward audio that works particularly well for Bollywood, pop and EDM, although vocals can sound slightly recessed. Calls are decent indoors, with AI noise cancellation helping reduce background sounds, but busy environments can challenge the microphones. Battery life is the standout, with up to 54 hours of playback claimed, while a 10-minute charge can add up to 8 hours of listening.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4; dual-device connectivity; Google Fast Pair ANC AI noise cancellation Battery Life Up to 54 hours with charging case Audio Features 12.4mm dynamic drivers, AAC/SBC support, Bass and Serenade sound modes, custom EQ, OnePlus 3D Audio Reasons to buy Long battery life Good sound quality Value for money Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the earbuds' sound quality amazing and appreciate their value for money. The battery life receives positive feedback for its long backup and fast charging capabilities.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these earbuds for their battery life and sound quality.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 earbuds combine a lightweight 4.6g design with an 11mm dynamic speaker, Adaptive ANC and 360 Audio. They deliver rich bass and clear highs, making music engaging while keeping vocals detailed enough for podcasts and videos. Super Clear Call and six microphones help voices sound clearer during calls, while Bluetooth 6.1 and Auto Switch make connectivity seamless across compatible Galaxy devices. Battery life is decent rather than class-leading, with up to 5 hours of music playback with ANC enabled.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 6.1, Auto Switch, LE Audio ANC Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive ANC Battery Life Up to 24 hours total with the charging case Audio Features 11mm dynamic wide-range speaker, 360 Audio, Adaptive EQ, Super Wide Band and Super Clear Call Reasons to buy Long battery life Good sound quality Value for money Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate these earbuds for their long battery life. They also appreciate their sound quality and consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these earbuds for their battery life and sound quality.

The realme Buds Air 7 combine a compact in-ear design with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, 52dB Smart ANC and Hi-Res Audio support. Their sound is energetic and bass-heavy, with clear mids and treble that make music enjoyable, although bass can sometimes overpower finer details. Calling performance is another strength, with six microphones helping keep voices clear indoors and outdoors. The buds also offer dual-device connectivity, 360-degree spatial audio and up to 52 hours of total playback.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity ANC Smart ANC Battery Life Up to 7 hours on the earbuds with ANC enabled Audio Features 12.4mm dynamic drivers, Hi-Res Audio, LHDC 5.0, AAC/SBC, 360° Spatial Audio, custom EQ and Deep Bass Reasons to buy Good sound quality Good noise cancellation Long battery life Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the earbuds' sound quality, with one noting the 49 dB noise cancellation capability, and appreciate their battery life. The design receives positive feedback for its premium appearance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these earbuds for their battery life and sound quality.

Top features of the best earbuds in India MODEL CONNECTIVITY ANC BATTERY OnePlus Buds 4 Bluetooth 5.4 Yes Up to 11 hours Sony WF-C710N Bluetooth 5.3 Yes Up to 12 hours OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Bluetooth 5.4 No Up to 54 hours Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Bluetooth 6.1 Yes Up to 6 hours realme Earbuds Air 7 Bluetooth 5.4 Yes Up to 7 hours Similar articles for you 5 Apple products worth buying in 2026: From iPhone to MacBook, what makes the cut

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of earbuds. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen TWS earbuds and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their audio features, connectivity, battery and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.