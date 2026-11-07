Loop recording, G-sensor and GPS: What each dash camera feature does and which ones you really need

A dash camera is one of those gadgets you hope never to need and the one you will be very glad to have if a dispute or a scrape happens. The trouble starts when you open a shopping page and meet a wall of jargon: loop recording, G-sensor, GPS, parking mode, WDR. Some of these features save your best footage; others mostly pad out the listing. Here in this article, I'm going to explain what each one does in plain language, which ones deserve your money and the practical details, like memory cards and Indian summer heat, that decide whether your footage is actually useful when it counts.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Qubo Car Dashcam [New Launch] Pro 2K Front + Rear by Hero Group | Dual Channel Dash Cam | Wide Angle View | G-Sensor | Wi-Fi | Emergency Recording | Supports Up to 1 TB SD Card View Details ₹6,490 CHECK OFFERS 70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, BITA 2026 Best Dashcam Award Winner, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, GPS Logger, MaiColor Vivid+ Night Owl Vision, App Playback, Parking Monitoring View Details ₹11,724 CHECK OFFERS REDTIGER New F7NP [2026 Edition] 4K Front and 1080P Rear Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, 5.8GHz Ultra-Fast WiFi 6, GPS, WDR & HDR Night View, 170° Wide Angle, Heat Resistant, SD Card Not Included View Details ₹13,499 CHECK OFFERS DDPAI True 4K UHD Dual Dash Cam for Car Front and Rear | 8MP Front + 3MP Rear, STARVIS IMX415 Sensor, Built-in GPS, ADAS, Night Vision, Wi-Fi & App Control, 2.3" LCD View Details CHECK OFFERS 70mai A810 True 4K HDR Dual Dash Cam, Built-in GPS Logger, ADAS, Sony Starvis2 IMX678, 150° Wide, Optional Parking Mode with Motion Detection & Time Lapse, Upto 256GB Supported View Details ₹17,999 CHECK OFFERS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Loop recording: why the camera never runs out of space A dash cam records constantly while you drive and a memory card fills up quickly. Loop recording solves this by saving footage in short segments, often one to five minutes each and overwriting the oldest segment once the card is full. You never have to delete anything by hand. It is a basic feature that nearly every dash cam has, so treat it as a given rather than a selling point. What matters more is how the camera protects important clips from being overwritten, which is where the next feature comes in.

G-sensor: the feature that saves the important clip A G-sensor is a small motion sensor, the same idea as the one in your phone. When it detects a sudden jolt, such as a hard brake or a collision, it locks the current clip so loop recording cannot overwrite it. That is the footage you will want if there is a dispute. The catch, especially on Indian roads, is sensitivity. Set it too high and every pothole and speed breaker locks a clip, which can fill the card with protected files. Good cameras let you adjust the setting, so look for that option and try a medium level first.

GPS: useful, with a catch GPS records your location and speed along with the video and some cameras let you replay your route on a map. It can help establish where and when something happened and it keeps the camera's clock accurate. Some cameras have it built in, while others use a small external module. The catch is that your recorded speed becomes part of the footage, which is worth remembering if you tend to drive fast. For many drivers, GPS is a nice extra rather than a must-have, so do not pay a big premium for it alone.

Resolution is not the whole story Higher resolution sounds better and a 1440p or 4K camera can capture more detail than a 1080p one. But resolution alone does not make number plates readable. The image sensor, the lens and how well the camera copes with glare and darkness matter just as much. Look for features such as WDR or HDR, which balance bright and dark areas in a scene and check real-world night footage if you can. A good 1080p camera often beats a poor 4K one, especially after dark.

Parking mode and power Parking mode keeps the camera watching when the car is switched off, usually starting a recording when it senses motion or an impact. It is useful if your car sits on the street or in a crowded lot, but it needs a steady power source, usually a hardwiring kit. Without a proper low-voltage cutoff, it can drain your car battery, so look for one. In hot Indian summers, cameras with a supercapacitor generally cope with heat better than ones that use a lithium battery, which can swell or fail in a parked car.

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Memory cards matter more than most buyers think A dash cam writes to its card constantly, which wears ordinary cards out. Use a high-endurance microSD card designed for continuous recording, and check the maximum capacity your camera supports. Format the card every so often and replace it if you notice recording errors. Many failed dash cams turn out to be tired memory cards rather than faulty cameras.

Front only or front and rear A single front camera covers the most common incidents. A dual-channel setup adds a rear camera that records what happens behind you, which helps with rear-end collisions. It costs more and needs a cable run to the back of the car. If you drive in heavy traffic or park on busy roads, the extra camera is worth considering.

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Fitting it properly Mount the camera behind the rear-view mirror so it does not block your view and keep the lens clear of tint or stickers. When tucking the power cable along the windscreen and pillar, avoid running it across airbag panels, since a loose cable there is a safety risk. If you are unsure, get it fitted professionally.

Who needs what Daily commuters and city drivers will get the most from a solid 1080p or 1440p camera with a good G-sensor, a reliable card and, ideally, a rear camera. If your car stays parked outdoors, parking mode with proper hardwiring is worth the extra. If you rarely drive or only take occasional trips, a simple front camera will do the job without the extras.

Major features at a glance

Feature What it does Worth paying for? Loop recording Overwrites the oldest footage when the card fills Standard on almost every model G-sensor Locks a clip when it detects an impact or hard brake Yes, check that sensitivity is adjustable GPS Logs location and speed with the footage Optional, a nice extra for most drivers Parking mode Records while the car is parked and switched off Yes for street parking, needs hardwiring WDR or HDR Balances bright and dark areas in the picture Yes, helps with glare and night footage Higher resolution Captures more detail, 1440p or 4K Helpful, but sensor quality matters more Rear camera Records what happens behind the car Worth it in heavy traffic Supercapacitor Stores power without a lithium battery Good for hot climates Wi-Fi and app Lets you view and save clips on your phone Convenient, not essential

Most buyers do not need every feature on the box. Prioritise a reliable sensor with good night footage, an adjustable G-sensor, a high-endurance memory card and a sensible mounting spot. Add parking mode and a rear camera if your driving or parking habits call for them, and treat GPS and Wi-Fi as bonuses. Spend your money on image quality and reliability first, and the extras second, because footage is only valuable when you can actually use it.

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