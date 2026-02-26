Losing matches because of high latency? Pick from one of these 10 gaming earphones

The era of wired and large gaming headsets is officially over, and as gaming is getting more “handy”, we need smaller listening solutions. We have wireless earbuds which are compact and can be carried alongside without a handheld gaming device, wether its your phone or a Nintendo Switch.

Now, wireless creates another problem, adding a latency to the connection. This is a big issue in gaming, especially in competitive gaming, where every second is critical. So, how to pick the best one? Well, that's why I created this list, and a few of these options have been personally tested and reviewed by me.

How you should pick the best gaming earphones There are many criteria to consider which give you a clear vision of which earphone is going ot be the best option for you.

Latency is the first thing that you should look for in earphones for gaming purposes. A dedicated game mode helps a ton to save battery when you are not gaming.

Long battery life is a very important aspect because you don't want the earphones to prompt you to charge during a critical situation in a game.

Superior sound quality is not very important for gaming; with that said, not every game requires you to hear very clearly. Single-player games need to be enjoyed with their music to get the full immersion into the story. Top gaming earphones picks

The JBL Live Pro 2 are very affordable true wireless earphones, but there are no compromises on the features or sound quality. And the latency is already very low, and the gaming mode helps to reduce is further to give you a seamless gaming experince. The earbuds offer up to 40 hours of total battery life (10 hours in buds + 30 hours case) and support wireless charging. A dedicated game mode via the JBL Headphones app improves latency for gaming and video streaming, reducing audio delay for smoother synchronisation.

Specifications Drivers 11mm dynamic drivers ANC Adaptive ANC with Smart Ambient Battery Up to 40 hours total Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 with multipoint Charging Wireless + USB-C Water Resistance IPX5 Reasons to buy Strong bass and balanced sound Multipoint connectivity Long total battery life Reliable game mode with low latency Reason to avoid Mixed ANC consistency Durability concerns reported Some units stop working over time

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the crisp sound quality and dual-device connectivity. Buyers mention mixed experiences with battery retention and ANC performance. Some Buyers report one earbud stopping working and durability issues over time.

Why choose this product? Buyers should choose this product for powerful JBL sound, multipoint connectivity, solid battery life, and low-latency game mode support.

As OnePlus' smartphones are known for the best gaming performance, the earphones are not very different. These earphones work perfectly with OnePlus smartphones to reduce the latency and offer near instant reaction. Battery life extends up to 44 hours with the charging case. Fast charging provides hours of playback in minutes. With IP55 resistance and a comfortable in-ear fit, they are designed for everyday use and extended listening sessions.

As OnePlus' smartphones are known for the best gaming performance, the earphones are not very different. These earphones work perfectly with OnePlus smartphones to reduce the latency and offer near instant reaction. Battery life extends up to 44 hours with the charging case. Fast charging provides hours of playback in minutes. With IP55 resistance and a comfortable in-ear fit, they are designed for everyday use and extended listening sessions.

Specifications Drivers 12.4mm dynamic drivers ANC Up to 49dB Battery Up to 44 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Water Resistance IP55 Fast Charging Yes Reasons to buy Strong ANC for the segment Good battery capacity Effective low-latency game mode Comfortable secure fit Reason to avoid Battery drain complaints Occasional connectivity issues Some units malfunction

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers consider them among the best in the segment with impressive sound and good ANC. Buyers report mixed battery experiences and occasional connectivity problems.

Why choose this product? Buyers should choose this product for strong ANC, powerful bass performance, and reliable low-latency gaming support.

I tested the Noise Master Buds when they came out, and for the price, it offers such good sound quality. And the reason I chose these earbuds for gaming in this list is that the sound quality is very crisp and clear, thanks to Bose's tuning. Because of this, you can clearly hear the footsteps of opponents and can even understand the direction they are coming from easily. You get a dedicated low-latency game mode that enhances synchronisation for gaming and streaming. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable pairing across devices, making them suitable for multimedia consumption and daily calls.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 ANC Active Noise Cancellation Battery Long-lasting with fast charge Fit In-ear secure design Game Mode Yes Reasons to buy Strong battery backup Stylish premium design Reason to avoid Mixed ANC feedback Functionality inconsistencies

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the rich sound, premium look, and long battery life. Buyers report mixed feedback regarding ANC consistency and occasional unit failures.

Why choose this product? Buyers should choose this product for stylish design, solid battery endurance, and enhanced gaming performance.

The JBL Wave Beam 2 features deep bass sound tuning and Active Noise Cancelling for immersive listening. With up to 32 hours of battery life and fast charging, they are suitable for extended daily use. Bluetooth 5.2 ensures stable pairing, while the JBL app enables custom EQ adjustments. The dedicated low-latency mode improves audio-video sync during gaming and streaming. Designed with a comfortable stick-closed fit and IP54 rating, they suit commuting and casual workouts.

Specifications Battery Up to 32 hours ANC Yes Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Water Resistance IP54 App Support JBL Headphones App Reasons to buy Clear call quality Reliable battery performance Adjustable EQ Low-latency mode for gaming Reason to avoid Mixed ANC reliability Volume concerns reported Durability complaints

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise battery life and clear calls. Buyers report mixed sound volume and ANC consistency, with some noting malfunction after limited use.

Why choose this product? Buyers should choose this product for dependable battery life, custom sound tuning, and smooth gaming latency control.

Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 provide lightweight semi-in-ear comfort with clear balanced sound. They offer up to 40 hours of combined battery life and fast charging support. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity, and the earbuds are optimised for low latency during gaming and streaming. With AI call noise reduction, they improve voice clarity during calls. Though they lack advanced ANC in some regions, they focus on efficiency, comfort, and everyday usability.

Specifications Battery Up to 40 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Call Noise Reduction Yes Fast Charging Yes Lightweight Design Reasons to buy Excellent battery endurance Clear balanced sound Comfortable lightweight fit Reason to avoid Limited ANC support Fit may vary Occasional pairing issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight clear sound and good battery life. Buyers mention mixed fit comfort and occasional pairing concerns.

Why choose this product? Buyers should choose this product for long battery life, clear calls, and lightweight comfort.

Redmi Buds 6 deliver bass-driven sound with hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3 and a low-latency gaming mode, they offer smooth synchronisation for gaming. Battery life supports extended listening sessions, and fast charging adds convenience. Designed for comfort, they remain stable during long wear. ANC effectively reduces environmental noise for commuting and travel.

Specifications ANC Hybrid ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Extended playback Game Mode Low latency Fast Charging Yes Reasons to buy Effective ANC Good sound quality Comfortable fit Solid value Reason to avoid Connectivity inconsistencies Occasional single earbud malfunction

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the sound, ANC, and comfort. Buyers report mixed connectivity and occasional one-sided issues.

Why choose this product? Buyers should choose this product for strong ANC performance and reliable low-latency gaming support at a competitive price.

Sony WF-C510 earbuds focus on clarity and balanced tuning, delivering detailed highs and controlled bass. With multipoint connectivity and low-latency mode for gaming, they support seamless switching between devices. Battery life supports extended playback, and fast charging adds convenience. Designed for lightweight comfort, they are suitable for daily commuting and calls.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth multipoint Battery Long-lasting Game Mode Yes Lightweight build Reasons to buy Clear audio quality Multipoint connectivity Lightweight design Reason to avoid Mixed comfort feedback Occasional connectivity issues Value perception varies

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise sound clarity and device switching. Buyers report mixed comfort and occasional one-sided functionality concerns.

Why choose this product? Buyers should choose this product for clear audio tuning and seamless dual-device connectivity.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer premium dual-driver sound with spatial audio support and adaptive ANC up to 48dB. With Bluetooth 5.2 and LHDC support, they provide high-resolution wireless streaming. The dedicated game mode ensures ultra-low latency for competitive gaming. Battery life supports up to 39 hours combined. Premium build quality and fast charging enhance everyday usability.

Specifications Dual Drivers ANC Up to 48dB Adaptive Battery Up to 39 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Fast Charging Yes Reasons to buy Premium sound tuning Strong ANC Low-latency gaming mode Reason to avoid Battery drain complaints Durability concerns Mixed connectivity experiences

Buyers praise premium sound and ANC. Buyers report battery drain and occasional malfunction issues.

Why choose this product? Buyers should choose this product for flagship sound performance and advanced low-latency gaming features.

The reason I added this option to the list is that I daily drive Galaxy Buds Pro3 with the Galaxy S23 ultra and I can tell how amazing the gaming performance you get when these two gadgets work together. SO if you own a Samsung gaming phone and are looking for a gaming earphone to go with it, then do not go any further than this. Galaxy Buds Core will give you the best gaming experince on your Samsung phone.

Specifications ANC Yes Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Daily-use capacity Fit Ergonomic Reasons to buy Comfortable fit Budget-friendly Stable connectivity Reason to avoid Mixed sound feedback ANC strength varies

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the fit and affordability. Buyers report mixed sound and connectivity experiences.

Why choose this product? Buyers should choose this product for comfortable design and balanced features at a budget price.

The boAt Nirvana Crown (2026 Launch) focuses on bass-heavy sound and long battery endurance, offering up to 45 hours of playback. Equipped with Active Noise Cancellation and low-latency BEAST mode, it enhances gaming synchronisation. Fast charging ensures quick top-ups. The design includes LED lighting effects and touch controls for volume adjustments. boAt offers very unique features without snapping a premium price tag on their earphones.

Specifications Battery Up to 45 hours ANC Yes Game Mode BEAST low latency Fast Charging Yes Reasons to buy Heavy bass tuning Long battery life Stylish design Low-latency gaming mode Reason to avoid Mixed ANC reliability Functionality inconsistencies

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise bass quality, design, and long battery life. Buyers report mixed ANC effectiveness and occasional functionality issues.

Why choose this product? Buyers should choose this product for powerful bass, extended battery life, and gaming-focused low-latency performance.

Are gaming earphones better than gaming headsets? It depends on preference. Earphones are lighter and more portable, while headsets often offer larger drivers and stronger immersion. For mobile gaming and shorter sessions, earphones can be more practical.

Is low latency really important? Yes. Audio delay can impact reaction time in fast-paced games. Choosing earphones with optimised gaming modes or stable wired connections helps maintain sync between sound and action.

Do expensive gaming earphones always perform better? Not always. Performance depends on tuning, driver quality and latency optimisation. Some mid-range options offer balanced sound and reliable connectivity without premium pricing.

Top 3 features of best gaming earphones

Gaming earphones Drivers Battery (Total) Bluetooth JBL Live Pro 2 11mm Up to 40 hrs 5.2 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro 12.4mm Up to 44 hrs 5.3 Noise Master Buds Dynamic Drivers Long-lasting 5.3 JBL Wave Beam 2 8mm Up to 32 hrs 5.2 Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 10mm Up to 40 hrs 5.3 Redmi Buds 6 Dynamic Drivers Extended 5.3 Sony WF-C510 Dynamic Drivers Long-lasting 5.3 OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Dual Drivers Up to 39 hrs 5.2 Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Dynamic Drivers Daily-use 5.x boAt Nirvana Crown 2026 Dynamic Drivers Up to 45 hrs 5.3

