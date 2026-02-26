Losing matches because of high latency? Pick from one of these 10 gaming earphones

The era of wired and large gaming headsets is officially over, and as gaming is getting more “handy”, we need smaller listening solutions. We have wireless earbuds which are compact and can be carried alongside without a handheld gaming device, wether its your phone or a Nintendo Switch.
Now, wireless creates another problem, adding a latency to the connection. This is a big issue in gaming, especially in competitive gaming, where every second is critical. So, how to pick the best one? Well, that's why I created this list, and a few of these options have been personally tested and reviewed by me.
There are many criteria to consider which give you a clear vision of which earphone is going ot be the best option for you.
The JBL Live Pro 2 are very affordable true wireless earphones, but there are no compromises on the features or sound quality. And the latency is already very low, and the gaming mode helps to reduce is further to give you a seamless gaming experince. The earbuds offer up to 40 hours of total battery life (10 hours in buds + 30 hours case) and support wireless charging. A dedicated game mode via the JBL Headphones app improves latency for gaming and video streaming, reducing audio delay for smoother synchronisation.
Strong bass and balanced sound
Multipoint connectivity
Long total battery life
Reliable game mode with low latency
Mixed ANC consistency
Durability concerns reported
Some units stop working over time
Buyers praise the crisp sound quality and dual-device connectivity. Buyers mention mixed experiences with battery retention and ANC performance. Some Buyers report one earbud stopping working and durability issues over time.
Buyers should choose this product for powerful JBL sound, multipoint connectivity, solid battery life, and low-latency game mode support.
As OnePlus' smartphones are known for the best gaming performance, the earphones are not very different. These earphones work perfectly with OnePlus smartphones to reduce the latency and offer near instant reaction. Battery life extends up to 44 hours with the charging case. Fast charging provides hours of playback in minutes. With IP55 resistance and a comfortable in-ear fit, they are designed for everyday use and extended listening sessions.
Strong ANC for the segment
Good battery capacity
Effective low-latency game mode
Comfortable secure fit
Battery drain complaints
Occasional connectivity issues
Some units malfunction
Buyers consider them among the best in the segment with impressive sound and good ANC. Buyers report mixed battery experiences and occasional connectivity problems.
Buyers should choose this product for strong ANC, powerful bass performance, and reliable low-latency gaming support.
I tested the Noise Master Buds when they came out, and for the price, it offers such good sound quality. And the reason I chose these earbuds for gaming in this list is that the sound quality is very crisp and clear, thanks to Bose's tuning. Because of this, you can clearly hear the footsteps of opponents and can even understand the direction they are coming from easily. You get a dedicated low-latency game mode that enhances synchronisation for gaming and streaming. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable pairing across devices, making them suitable for multimedia consumption and daily calls.
Strong battery backup
Stylish premium design
Mixed ANC feedback
Functionality inconsistencies
Buyers appreciate the rich sound, premium look, and long battery life. Buyers report mixed feedback regarding ANC consistency and occasional unit failures.
Buyers should choose this product for stylish design, solid battery endurance, and enhanced gaming performance.
The JBL Wave Beam 2 features deep bass sound tuning and Active Noise Cancelling for immersive listening. With up to 32 hours of battery life and fast charging, they are suitable for extended daily use. Bluetooth 5.2 ensures stable pairing, while the JBL app enables custom EQ adjustments. The dedicated low-latency mode improves audio-video sync during gaming and streaming. Designed with a comfortable stick-closed fit and IP54 rating, they suit commuting and casual workouts.
Clear call quality
Reliable battery performance
Adjustable EQ
Low-latency mode for gaming
Mixed ANC reliability
Volume concerns reported
Durability complaints
Buyers praise battery life and clear calls. Buyers report mixed sound volume and ANC consistency, with some noting malfunction after limited use.
Buyers should choose this product for dependable battery life, custom sound tuning, and smooth gaming latency control.
Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 provide lightweight semi-in-ear comfort with clear balanced sound. They offer up to 40 hours of combined battery life and fast charging support. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity, and the earbuds are optimised for low latency during gaming and streaming. With AI call noise reduction, they improve voice clarity during calls. Though they lack advanced ANC in some regions, they focus on efficiency, comfort, and everyday usability.
Excellent battery endurance
Clear balanced sound
Comfortable lightweight fit
Limited ANC support
Fit may vary
Occasional pairing issues
Buyers highlight clear sound and good battery life. Buyers mention mixed fit comfort and occasional pairing concerns.
Buyers should choose this product for long battery life, clear calls, and lightweight comfort.
Redmi Buds 6 deliver bass-driven sound with hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3 and a low-latency gaming mode, they offer smooth synchronisation for gaming. Battery life supports extended listening sessions, and fast charging adds convenience. Designed for comfort, they remain stable during long wear. ANC effectively reduces environmental noise for commuting and travel.
Effective ANC
Good sound quality
Comfortable fit
Solid value
Connectivity inconsistencies
Occasional single earbud malfunction
Buyers appreciate the sound, ANC, and comfort. Buyers report mixed connectivity and occasional one-sided issues.
Buyers should choose this product for strong ANC performance and reliable low-latency gaming support at a competitive price.
Sony WF-C510 earbuds focus on clarity and balanced tuning, delivering detailed highs and controlled bass. With multipoint connectivity and low-latency mode for gaming, they support seamless switching between devices. Battery life supports extended playback, and fast charging adds convenience. Designed for lightweight comfort, they are suitable for daily commuting and calls.
Clear audio quality
Multipoint connectivity
Lightweight design
Mixed comfort feedback
Occasional connectivity issues
Value perception varies
Buyers praise sound clarity and device switching. Buyers report mixed comfort and occasional one-sided functionality concerns.
Buyers should choose this product for clear audio tuning and seamless dual-device connectivity.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer premium dual-driver sound with spatial audio support and adaptive ANC up to 48dB. With Bluetooth 5.2 and LHDC support, they provide high-resolution wireless streaming. The dedicated game mode ensures ultra-low latency for competitive gaming. Battery life supports up to 39 hours combined. Premium build quality and fast charging enhance everyday usability.
Premium sound tuning
Strong ANC
Low-latency gaming mode
Battery drain complaints
Durability concerns
Mixed connectivity experiences
Buyers praise premium sound and ANC. Buyers report battery drain and occasional malfunction issues.
Buyers should choose this product for flagship sound performance and advanced low-latency gaming features.
The reason I added this option to the list is that I daily drive Galaxy Buds Pro3 with the Galaxy S23 ultra and I can tell how amazing the gaming performance you get when these two gadgets work together. SO if you own a Samsung gaming phone and are looking for a gaming earphone to go with it, then do not go any further than this. Galaxy Buds Core will give you the best gaming experince on your Samsung phone.
Comfortable fit
Budget-friendly
Stable connectivity
Mixed sound feedback
ANC strength varies
Buyers appreciate the fit and affordability. Buyers report mixed sound and connectivity experiences.
Buyers should choose this product for comfortable design and balanced features at a budget price.
The boAt Nirvana Crown (2026 Launch) focuses on bass-heavy sound and long battery endurance, offering up to 45 hours of playback. Equipped with Active Noise Cancellation and low-latency BEAST mode, it enhances gaming synchronisation. Fast charging ensures quick top-ups. The design includes LED lighting effects and touch controls for volume adjustments. boAt offers very unique features without snapping a premium price tag on their earphones.
Heavy bass tuning
Long battery life
Stylish design
Low-latency gaming mode
Mixed ANC reliability
Functionality inconsistencies
Buyers praise bass quality, design, and long battery life. Buyers report mixed ANC effectiveness and occasional functionality issues.
Buyers should choose this product for powerful bass, extended battery life, and gaming-focused low-latency performance.
It depends on preference. Earphones are lighter and more portable, while headsets often offer larger drivers and stronger immersion. For mobile gaming and shorter sessions, earphones can be more practical.
Yes. Audio delay can impact reaction time in fast-paced games. Choosing earphones with optimised gaming modes or stable wired connections helps maintain sync between sound and action.
Not always. Performance depends on tuning, driver quality and latency optimisation. Some mid-range options offer balanced sound and reliable connectivity without premium pricing.
|Gaming earphones
|Drivers
|Battery (Total)
|Bluetooth
|JBL Live Pro 2
|11mm
|Up to 40 hrs
|5.2
|OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro
|12.4mm
|Up to 44 hrs
|5.3
|Noise Master Buds
|Dynamic Drivers
|Long-lasting
|5.3
|JBL Wave Beam 2
|8mm
|Up to 32 hrs
|5.2
|Huawei FreeBuds SE 2
|10mm
|Up to 40 hrs
|5.3
|Redmi Buds 6
|Dynamic Drivers
|Extended
|5.3
|Sony WF-C510
|Dynamic Drivers
|Long-lasting
|5.3
|OnePlus Buds Pro 2
|Dual Drivers
|Up to 39 hrs
|5.2
|Samsung Galaxy Buds Core
|Dynamic Drivers
|Daily-use
|5.x
|boAt Nirvana Crown 2026
|Dynamic Drivers
|Up to 45 hrs
|5.3
FAQs
Can gaming earphones be used for music and calls?
Yes, most gaming earphones are versatile and support everyday use beyond gaming.
Do wireless gaming earphones cause lag?
Some can, but models with low-latency modes reduce noticeable delay.
Are in-ear designs comfortable for long gaming sessions?
Comfort depends on fit and ear tip quality. Lightweight designs generally reduce fatigue.
Is noise isolation important for gaming?
Yes, passive noise isolation helps you focus by blocking background distractions.
Do gaming earphones need special drivers?
Not necessarily. Well-tuned dynamic drivers often deliver good positional awareness when properly optimised.