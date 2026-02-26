Subscribe
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Losing matches because of high latency? Pick from one of these 10 gaming earphones

I understand the frustration os losing a match all because you couldn't hear the footsteps. These picks from Samsung, JBL, and more offer superior sound and low latency.

Published26 Feb 2026, 05:47 PM IST
Gaming earphones designed for clear in-game audio and long sessions.
Gaming earphones designed for clear in-game audio and long sessions.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

The era of wired and large gaming headsets is officially over, and as gaming is getting more “handy”, we need smaller listening solutions. We have wireless earbuds which are compact and can be carried alongside without a handheld gaming device, wether its your phone or a Nintendo Switch.

Our PicksBest overallLong battery lifeHT Tech VerifiedValue for moneySuperior audioBudget friendlyFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Now, wireless creates another problem, adding a latency to the connection. This is a big issue in gaming, especially in competitive gaming, where every second is critical. So, how to pick the best one? Well, that's why I created this list, and a few of these options have been personally tested and reviewed by me.

How you should pick the best gaming earphones

There are many criteria to consider which give you a clear vision of which earphone is going ot be the best option for you.

  • Latency is the first thing that you should look for in earphones for gaming purposes. A dedicated game mode helps a ton to save battery when you are not gaming.
  • Long battery life is a very important aspect because you don't want the earphones to prompt you to charge during a critical situation in a game.
  • Superior sound quality is not very important for gaming; with that said, not every game requires you to hear very clearly. Single-player games need to be enjoyed with their music to get the full immersion into the story.

Top gaming earphones picks

BEST OVERALL

The JBL Live Pro 2 are very affordable true wireless earphones, but there are no compromises on the features or sound quality. And the latency is already very low, and the gaming mode helps to reduce is further to give you a seamless gaming experince. The earbuds offer up to 40 hours of total battery life (10 hours in buds + 30 hours case) and support wireless charging. A dedicated game mode via the JBL Headphones app improves latency for gaming and video streaming, reducing audio delay for smoother synchronisation.

Specifications

Drivers
11mm dynamic drivers
ANC
Adaptive ANC with Smart Ambient
Battery
Up to 40 hours total
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2 with multipoint
Charging
Wireless + USB-C
Water Resistance
IPX5

Reason to buy

Strong bass and balanced sound

Multipoint connectivity

Long total battery life

Reliable game mode with low latency

Reason to avoid

Mixed ANC consistency

Durability concerns reported

Some units stop working over time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the crisp sound quality and dual-device connectivity. Buyers mention mixed experiences with battery retention and ANC performance. Some Buyers report one earbud stopping working and durability issues over time.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should choose this product for powerful JBL sound, multipoint connectivity, solid battery life, and low-latency game mode support.

LONG BATTERY LIFE

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

As OnePlus' smartphones are known for the best gaming performance, the earphones are not very different. These earphones work perfectly with OnePlus smartphones to reduce the latency and offer near instant reaction. Battery life extends up to 44 hours with the charging case. Fast charging provides hours of playback in minutes. With IP55 resistance and a comfortable in-ear fit, they are designed for everyday use and extended listening sessions.

Specifications

Drivers
12.4mm dynamic drivers
ANC
Up to 49dB
Battery
Up to 44 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Water Resistance
IP55
Fast Charging
Yes

Reason to buy

Strong ANC for the segment

Good battery capacity

Effective low-latency game mode

Comfortable secure fit

Reason to avoid

Battery drain complaints

Occasional connectivity issues

Some units malfunction

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider them among the best in the segment with impressive sound and good ANC. Buyers report mixed battery experiences and occasional connectivity problems.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should choose this product for strong ANC, powerful bass performance, and reliable low-latency gaming support.

HT TECH VERIFIED

I tested the Noise Master Buds when they came out, and for the price, it offers such good sound quality. And the reason I chose these earbuds for gaming in this list is that the sound quality is very crisp and clear, thanks to Bose's tuning. Because of this, you can clearly hear the footsteps of opponents and can even understand the direction they are coming from easily. You get a dedicated low-latency game mode that enhances synchronisation for gaming and streaming. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable pairing across devices, making them suitable for multimedia consumption and daily calls.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
ANC
Active Noise Cancellation
Battery
Long-lasting with fast charge
Fit
In-ear secure design
Game Mode
Yes

Reason to buy

Strong battery backup

Stylish premium design

Reason to avoid

Mixed ANC feedback

Functionality inconsistencies

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the rich sound, premium look, and long battery life. Buyers report mixed feedback regarding ANC consistency and occasional unit failures.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should choose this product for stylish design, solid battery endurance, and enhanced gaming performance.

The JBL Wave Beam 2 features deep bass sound tuning and Active Noise Cancelling for immersive listening. With up to 32 hours of battery life and fast charging, they are suitable for extended daily use. Bluetooth 5.2 ensures stable pairing, while the JBL app enables custom EQ adjustments. The dedicated low-latency mode improves audio-video sync during gaming and streaming. Designed with a comfortable stick-closed fit and IP54 rating, they suit commuting and casual workouts.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 32 hours
ANC
Yes
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2
Water Resistance
IP54
App Support
JBL Headphones App

Reason to buy

Clear call quality

Reliable battery performance

Adjustable EQ

Low-latency mode for gaming

Reason to avoid

Mixed ANC reliability

Volume concerns reported

Durability complaints

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise battery life and clear calls. Buyers report mixed sound volume and ANC consistency, with some noting malfunction after limited use.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should choose this product for dependable battery life, custom sound tuning, and smooth gaming latency control.

Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 provide lightweight semi-in-ear comfort with clear balanced sound. They offer up to 40 hours of combined battery life and fast charging support. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity, and the earbuds are optimised for low latency during gaming and streaming. With AI call noise reduction, they improve voice clarity during calls. Though they lack advanced ANC in some regions, they focus on efficiency, comfort, and everyday usability.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 40 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Call Noise Reduction
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Lightweight Design

Reason to buy

Excellent battery endurance

Clear balanced sound

Comfortable lightweight fit

Reason to avoid

Limited ANC support

Fit may vary

Occasional pairing issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight clear sound and good battery life. Buyers mention mixed fit comfort and occasional pairing concerns.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should choose this product for long battery life, clear calls, and lightweight comfort.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Redmi Buds 6 deliver bass-driven sound with hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3 and a low-latency gaming mode, they offer smooth synchronisation for gaming. Battery life supports extended listening sessions, and fast charging adds convenience. Designed for comfort, they remain stable during long wear. ANC effectively reduces environmental noise for commuting and travel.

Specifications

ANC
Hybrid ANC
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Battery
Extended playback
Game Mode
Low latency
Fast Charging
Yes

Reason to buy

Effective ANC

Good sound quality

Comfortable fit

Solid value

Reason to avoid

Connectivity inconsistencies

Occasional single earbud malfunction

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sound, ANC, and comfort. Buyers report mixed connectivity and occasional one-sided issues.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should choose this product for strong ANC performance and reliable low-latency gaming support at a competitive price.

SUPERIOR AUDIO

Sony WF-C510 earbuds focus on clarity and balanced tuning, delivering detailed highs and controlled bass. With multipoint connectivity and low-latency mode for gaming, they support seamless switching between devices. Battery life supports extended playback, and fast charging adds convenience. Designed for lightweight comfort, they are suitable for daily commuting and calls.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth multipoint
Battery
Long-lasting
Game Mode
Yes
Lightweight build

Reason to buy

Clear audio quality

Multipoint connectivity

Lightweight design

Reason to avoid

Mixed comfort feedback

Occasional connectivity issues

Value perception varies

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise sound clarity and device switching. Buyers report mixed comfort and occasional one-sided functionality concerns.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should choose this product for clear audio tuning and seamless dual-device connectivity.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer premium dual-driver sound with spatial audio support and adaptive ANC up to 48dB. With Bluetooth 5.2 and LHDC support, they provide high-resolution wireless streaming. The dedicated game mode ensures ultra-low latency for competitive gaming. Battery life supports up to 39 hours combined. Premium build quality and fast charging enhance everyday usability.

Specifications

Dual Drivers
ANC
Up to 48dB Adaptive
Battery
Up to 39 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2
Fast Charging
Yes

Reason to buy

Premium sound tuning

Strong ANC

Low-latency gaming mode

Reason to avoid

Battery drain complaints

Durability concerns

Mixed connectivity experiences

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise premium sound and ANC. Buyers report battery drain and occasional malfunction issues.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should choose this product for flagship sound performance and advanced low-latency gaming features.

The reason I added this option to the list is that I daily drive Galaxy Buds Pro3 with the Galaxy S23 ultra and I can tell how amazing the gaming performance you get when these two gadgets work together. SO if you own a Samsung gaming phone and are looking for a gaming earphone to go with it, then do not go any further than this. Galaxy Buds Core will give you the best gaming experince on your Samsung phone.

Specifications

ANC
Yes
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Battery
Daily-use capacity
Fit
Ergonomic

Reason to buy

Comfortable fit

Budget-friendly

Stable connectivity

Reason to avoid

Mixed sound feedback

ANC strength varies

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fit and affordability. Buyers report mixed sound and connectivity experiences.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should choose this product for comfortable design and balanced features at a budget price.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

The boAt Nirvana Crown (2026 Launch) focuses on bass-heavy sound and long battery endurance, offering up to 45 hours of playback. Equipped with Active Noise Cancellation and low-latency BEAST mode, it enhances gaming synchronisation. Fast charging ensures quick top-ups. The design includes LED lighting effects and touch controls for volume adjustments. boAt offers very unique features without snapping a premium price tag on their earphones.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 45 hours
ANC
Yes
Game Mode
BEAST low latency
Fast Charging
Yes

Reason to buy

Heavy bass tuning

Long battery life

Stylish design

Low-latency gaming mode

Reason to avoid

Mixed ANC reliability

Functionality inconsistencies

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise bass quality, design, and long battery life. Buyers report mixed ANC effectiveness and occasional functionality issues.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should choose this product for powerful bass, extended battery life, and gaming-focused low-latency performance.

Are gaming earphones better than gaming headsets?

It depends on preference. Earphones are lighter and more portable, while headsets often offer larger drivers and stronger immersion. For mobile gaming and shorter sessions, earphones can be more practical.

Is low latency really important?

Yes. Audio delay can impact reaction time in fast-paced games. Choosing earphones with optimised gaming modes or stable wired connections helps maintain sync between sound and action.

Do expensive gaming earphones always perform better?

Not always. Performance depends on tuning, driver quality and latency optimisation. Some mid-range options offer balanced sound and reliable connectivity without premium pricing.

Top 3 features of best gaming earphones

Gaming earphonesDriversBattery (Total)Bluetooth
JBL Live Pro 211mmUp to 40 hrs5.2
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro12.4mmUp to 44 hrs5.3
Noise Master BudsDynamic DriversLong-lasting5.3
JBL Wave Beam 28mmUp to 32 hrs5.2
Huawei FreeBuds SE 210mmUp to 40 hrs5.3
Redmi Buds 6Dynamic DriversExtended5.3
Sony WF-C510Dynamic DriversLong-lasting5.3
OnePlus Buds Pro 2Dual DriversUp to 39 hrs5.2
Samsung Galaxy Buds CoreDynamic DriversDaily-use5.x
boAt Nirvana Crown 2026Dynamic DriversUp to 45 hrs5.3

Similar articles for you

I wanted better everyday audio for less; these Bluetooth earphones made sense

These headphones from Sony, JBL, Bose and more stand out during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

Choosing the right wireless Bluetooth headphones for students and professionals

Headphones with mic that feel right for work calls and casual listening

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesLosing matches because of high latency? Pick from one of these 10 gaming earphones

FAQs

Can gaming earphones be used for music and calls?

Yes, most gaming earphones are versatile and support everyday use beyond gaming.

Do wireless gaming earphones cause lag?

Some can, but models with low-latency modes reduce noticeable delay.

Are in-ear designs comfortable for long gaming sessions?

Comfort depends on fit and ear tip quality. Lightweight designs generally reduce fatigue.

Is noise isolation important for gaming?

Yes, passive noise isolation helps you focus by blocking background distractions.

Do gaming earphones need special drivers?

Not necessarily. Well-tuned dynamic drivers often deliver good positional awareness when properly optimised.

Read Next Story