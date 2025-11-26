Subscribe

Loud pop sounds from your refrigerator at night? Here’s what it really means and when to worry

 Loud pops from your fridge can be startling at night. Most are normal, but some indicate faults. Learn the causes, health tips, and signs that need attention.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published26 Nov 2025, 04:30 PM IST

You may be interested in

41% OFF

Haier SmartChoice 598L 3 Star 3-Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator | Expert Inverter Technology | Digital Display Panel | Jumbo Ice Maker | Deo Fresh Technology (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black)

  • Haier SmartChoice 598L 3 Star 3-Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator | Expert Inverter Technology | Digital Display Panel | Jumbo Ice Maker | Deo Fresh Technology (HRT-683GK
  • Graphite Black)

₹79990

₹135790

Get This

27% OFF

Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Icemagic Powercool Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPC PRM 4S SAPPHIRE MULIA-Z)

  • Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Icemagic Powercool Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPC PRM 4S SAPPHIRE MULIA-Z)

₹14990

₹20500

Get This

24% OFF

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SHERRY WINE-Z, Red)

  • Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SHERRY WINE-Z
  • Red)

₹11990

₹15800

Get This

39% OFF

Haier SmartChoice 445 L 2 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator | Convertible 14-in-1 | Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer | Digital Display Panel | Triple Inverter (HEB-452TS-P, Inox Steel)

  • Haier SmartChoice 445 L 2 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator | Convertible 14-in-1 | Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer | Digital Display Panel | Triple Inverter (HEB-452TS-P
  • Inox Steel)

₹46990

₹76990

Get This

31% OFF

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

  • Samsung 653 L
  • 3 Star
  • Frost Free

₹77990

₹113000

Get This

Why refrigerators make a loud noise at night time - explained.
Why refrigerators make a loud noise at night time - explained.(AI Generated)

It’s common to wake up to a loud pop or click from your fridge, especially in a quiet home. While these noises can be unsettling, most have simple mechanical explanations. Modern refrigerators constantly cycle between cooling and resting. During these cycles, plastic panels, metal tubing, and foam liners expand and contract. This thermal movement can create a single pop or a short series of clicks, much like a knuckle cracking.

Thermal shifts and defrost cycles

  • Thermal expansion: As the compressor runs, temperatures and pressures rise. When it stops, parts settle, shifting slightly and releasing tension.
  • Auto defrost: Frost-free fridges melt thin layers of ice several times a day. Cracking ice, hissing water, and trickling into the drain produce popping or sizzling sounds.
  • Refrigerant pressure: After the compressor stops, pressures equalise, causing brief gurgles, clicks, or pings as the refrigerant moves through tubes.

These noises are normal if cooling remains steady and sounds do not loop continuously.

Noises that need attention

Certain sounds may indicate issues:

  • Fast rattling: Fan hitting a wire or panel
  • Loud knocking at start-up: Loose compressor mounts
  • High-pitched squeal: Dry motor bearings
  • Continuous buzzing with heat: Overworked compressor or clogged condenser
  • Repetitive clack: Stuck ice maker arm
  • Vibrations through the floor: Fridge out of level or touching walls
  • If these occur alongside weak cooling, water leaks, or a hot rear panel, it’s time to call a technician.

Quick steps to reduce noise

  • Level the fridge using adjustable feet.
  • Keep 5–8 cm clearance at the back and top for airflow.
  • Vacuum dust from coils to reduce compressor strain.
  • Secure shelves and bins.
  • Turn off the ice maker if no water supply.
  • Place felt pads where the fridge touches walls or cabinets.
  • Avoid overpacking near rear walls to prevent frost buildup.
  • Maintain door gaskets for proper sealing.

Why nighttime feels louder

At night, normal fridge sounds seem louder because ambient noise drops, making mechanical clicks, pops, and gurgles more noticeable. Doors usually stay closed for hours, allowing frost to build on coils, which triggers more pronounced defrost noises. Cooler building materials like walls and floors also contract slightly with temperature changes, adding extra creaks and ticks.

Advertisement

Even minor thermal expansion or compressor shifts stand out in silence. Proper load distribution inside the fridge and freezer, along with maintaining recommended temperatures (3–5°C for the fridge, −18°C for the freezer), helps reduce stress on components and limits excessive popping.

Simple home check

Record a 30-second clip of the noise, note the cycle and location. Multiple recordings help a technician diagnose any real issues efficiently.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesLoud pop sounds from your refrigerator at night? Here’s what it really means and when to worry
Read Next Story