Love smart devices? They could be driving up your electricity costs

Smart homes sell a simple promise - convenience. A quick voice command dims the lights, your water heater kicks in before you reach home, and the coffee machine starts its morning ritual before you’re even awake. It all feels efficient and futuristic, right? But what rarely gets talked about is the other side of that comfort - the slow and steady rise in your electricity bill as more connected devices sneak their way into your rooms.

Always-on tech adds up quickly Think about how many devices in your home stay “ready” at all times. A smart plug by itself barely uses anything but once you add a handful in each room - one for the lamp, one for the purifier, and one for the TV setup, what you get is a small army of gadgets sipping electricity day and night. They’re designed to work instantly and they have to stay awake.

Security cameras, door sensors, and smart doorbells take it a step further. They run around the clock because their whole purpose depends on constant activity. Even when you’re away, they’re pulling power to stay online, upload footage, or wait for your next command. And then there are the devices we forget about completely such as the smart speaker in the corner that only pipes up when you say its name, the streaming box that never fully powers down, or the TV that’s just waiting for the next soft-click of the remote. Individually, these drains seem tiny. Over time, they can quietly push your baseline electricity usage higher than it used to be.

Automations sound smart on paper with lights that switch off automatically, appliances that run only during certain hours, and schedules that adapt to your needs. But they need thoughtful setup. For instance, a motion sensor that’s a little too sensitive can turn lights on every time your pet wanders by, which is not always necessary. Similarly, an automated task that turns on heating or cooling “just in case” someone is home might end up running far more often than needed. Night-time updates can also keep devices active when everything else in your house is asleep. Things such as firmware downloads, backup uploads, and internal checks don’t use huge amounts of power but they add to the constant hum of activity that never fully stops.

It’s not unusual to find two smart routines clashing with one turning something on and the other turning it off at the same time, resulting in devices working harder than they should. In all this automation chaos, energy efficiency becomes an afterthought.