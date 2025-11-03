Low noise air purifiers under ₹10000 for peaceful and healthy living spaces

Clean air is no longer a luxury but a necessity, and air purifiers under ₹10,000 provide an affordable solution to everyday air quality concerns. From dust and smoke to pollen and pet hair, these compact devices ensure that your indoor air stays fresh and safe to breathe.

The highlight is their low noise operation, which allows them to function quietly in the background without disturbing sleep or work. Designed for energy efficiency and ease of use, many models also feature smart filters and simple touch controls, making them a smart choice for modern households.

LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier The LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier is a compact yet powerful choice for improving indoor air quality. Designed with a True HEPA H13 filter, it removes up to 99.97% of airborne particles such as dust, pollen, and smoke. Its 360° VortexAir technology ensures efficient purification for spaces up to 17 m² within 30 minutes. The built-in aromatherapy sponge lets you add essential oils for a calming atmosphere. With quiet 25dB operation, low 7W power consumption, and easy touch controls, it’s ideal for bedrooms and small offices. Backed by a two-year warranty, it ensures clean, fresh air every day.

Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier The Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier combines intelligent performance with quiet efficiency. Covering up to 36 m², it purifies a standard room in just 12 minutes using a high Clean Air Delivery Rate of 250 m³/h. Its 2-layer NanoProtect HEPA filtration captures 99.97% of fine particles, including allergens, viruses, and dust as small as 0.003 microns. A smart air sensor analyses air 1000 times per second to automatically adjust speed and display real-time AQI. Compact and energy-efficient, it runs quietly at 20.5dB, making it perfect for bedrooms. Its stylish design ensures effortless operation and consistent air purity.

Honeywell Air Touch V1 Air Purifier The Honeywell Air Touch V1 brings reliable purification for home and office spaces up to 235 sq. ft. Its advanced 3-stage filtration system includes a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter to remove 99.99% of pollutants, allergens, pet dander, and odours. With a CADR of 152 m³/h, it refreshes air efficiently every 12 minutes. Operating at a low noise level of 29dB, it ensures peace and comfort throughout the day. The one-touch control panel makes usage simple and convenient, providing safe, clean air with minimal effort for a healthier indoor environment.

AGARO Royal Air Purifier The AGARO Royal Air Purifier ensures cleaner, healthier air with its advanced 4-stage purification system. Featuring an H13 True HEPA filter, it removes 99.99% of pollutants, bacteria, and PM0.1 particles efficiently. With a powerful CADR of 300 m³/hr, it’s suitable for bedrooms, living areas, or small offices. The purifier includes timer settings of 2, 4, and 8 hours, along with three fan speed options for personalised control. Its modern design and easy touch-control panel make it user-friendly, while the remote control adds convenience. Designed for reliability and comfort, it helps maintain a consistently fresh indoor environment.

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 offers intelligent purification for rooms up to 200 sq. ft. Built with an H13 HEPA filter, it effectively removes 99.99% of allergens, bacteria, and fine dust particles. The filter has a long life of up to 9000 hours, ensuring sustained performance. With app and voice control compatibility, users can monitor and adjust settings through their smartphones or smart speakers. Its ultra-quiet BLDC motor ensures minimal noise while remaining energy-efficient. Sleek and compact, the Q200 delivers high-quality purification and convenience, making it an ideal choice for modern smart homes.

