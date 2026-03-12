LPG shortage sparks demand for induction stoves: Here are the best options for induction cooktops

Reports of LPG supply disruptions in parts of India have started worrying many households and food businesses. Long waiting times for cylinder refills and limited supply in some areas have made people rethink how dependent their kitchens are on LPG. While the government is prioritising household supply, delays can still disrupt everyday cooking, especially for families that rely on a single cylinder.

This is where induction cooktops can come in as a reliable backup. These appliances run on electricity and heat cookware directly, allowing you to cook everything from tea and dal to full meals without using gas. They are also compact, easy to use, and work well in both small and large kitchens.

With rising uncertainty around LPG availability, many households are now considering induction cooktops as an alternative cooking option. If you are looking for a practical way to stay prepared, here are some induction cooktops that can keep your kitchen running smoothly.

Top 5 induction cooktops to consider during LPG crisis in India

The KENT Emerald Induction Cooktop 1500W is designed for households looking for a simple and reliable backup to LPG cooking. With a 1500W power output, it heats quickly and handles everyday tasks like boiling milk, frying snacks, or cooking rice with ease. The cooktop comes with five preset cooking options that simplify daily meal preparation. Its full microcrystalline glass surface gives it a sleek look while making cleaning easier after cooking. The adjustable temperature control helps prevent overcooking, while built-in overheat protection adds an extra layer of safety during use.

Specifications Power 1500W Preset menus 5 Control type Push button controls Cooktop surface Microcrystalline glass Safety feature Overheat protection Reasons to buy Simple controls with preset cooking modes Easy-to-clean glass surface Reason to avoid 1500W power may feel slightly slow for heavy cooking Limited advanced cooking functions compared to premium models

The Havells TC18 Induction Cooktop 1800W is designed for faster and more convenient everyday cooking. With a powerful 1800W output, it heats up quickly and works well for tasks like boiling, frying, and making curries. The cooktop features a crystal glass panel with full digital touch controls that give it a modern look and smooth operation. It also offers eight cooking modes to simplify common dishes. Built with a Siemens IGBT for stable performance and protective components for the PCB, this model focuses on durability and consistent heating during daily use.

The Havells TC18 Induction Cooktop 1800W is designed for faster and more convenient everyday cooking. With a powerful 1800W output, it heats up quickly and works well for tasks like boiling, frying, and making curries. The cooktop features a crystal glass panel with full digital touch controls that give it a modern look and smooth operation. It also offers eight cooking modes to simplify common dishes. Built with a Siemens IGBT for stable performance and protective components for the PCB, this model focuses on durability and consistent heating during daily use.

Specifications Power 1800W Cooking modes 8 preset modes Control type Digital touch control Cooktop surface Crystal glass panel Core component Siemens (Infineon) IGBT Reasons to buy Higher 1800W power for quicker cooking Touch controls with multiple cooking presets Reason to avoid Slightly higher price compared to basic models Touch panel may require careful handling to avoid scratches

The Bajaj Splendid 140TS Induction Cooktop 1400W is a compact and budget-friendly option for everyday cooking amidst LPG shortage in some parts of India. With a 1400W power output, it works well for simple tasks like boiling milk, making tea, or preparing basic meals. The cooktop features seven preset menus that make cooking convenient for beginners. It also comes with a digital LED display and tact switch controls for easy operation. Safety features like a pan sensor ensure the cooktop only heats when compatible cookware is placed on it, while voltage protection helps it handle power fluctuations.

Specifications Power 1400W Preset menus 7 cooking modes Display Digital LED display Voltage range 130V – 270V support Safety feature Pan sensor detection Reasons to buy Budget-friendly option for basic cooking Pan sensor improves safety during use Reason to avoid Lower wattage may slow down heavy cooking Basic build compared to premium induction cooktops

The KENT Star Induction Cooktop 3000W is designed for households that want faster cooking and higher performance from an induction stove. With a powerful 3000W output, it heats quickly and is suitable for tasks like boiling milk, frying, or cooking full meals in less time. It offers six preset menus along with a manual mode for better control. The touch-sensitive panel with LED display makes operation simple, while the microcrystalline glass top adds durability and a sleek look. Safety features like auto shut-off, overheat protection, and child lock make it suitable for everyday use during LPG crisis in India.

Specifications Power 3000W Preset menus 6 cooking modes Control type Feather touch buttons Cooktop surface Microcrystalline glass top Safety features Overheat protection, auto shut-off, child lock Reasons to buy High 3000W power enables faster cooking Multiple safety features for everyday use Reason to avoid Higher power may increase electricity usage Slightly expensive compared to basic induction cooktops

The Crompton Instaserve 1600W Induction Cooktop is designed for everyday Indian cooking with a balance of power and convenience. With a 1600W output, it can handle tasks like boiling, frying, and preparing regular meals efficiently. The cooktop features seven one-touch Indian cooking menus that simplify common recipes. Its 250 mm glass surface supports larger utensils, making it practical for family cooking. Safety is enhanced with overvoltage shield protection and surge protection, while features like auto shut-off and timer functions help ensure safe and energy-efficient operation in daily use especially during these times of LPG shortage.

Specifications Power 1600W Preset menus 7 one-touch Indian menus Glass size 250 mm × 250 mm Safety feature Overvoltage shield protection Additional features Auto shut-off and timer Reasons to buy Preset Indian menus simplify everyday cooking Surge and overvoltage protection improve safety Reason to avoid Limited power compared to high-wattage cooktops

Is there really an LPG shortage in India right now? There are reports of LPG supply disruptions in some cities due to logistical and supply issues. While household cylinders are being prioritised, delays in refills and limited availability in certain areas have been reported, especially for commercial cylinders used by restaurants and food businesses.

Can an induction cooktop completely replace an LPG stove? An induction cooktop can handle most everyday cooking tasks such as boiling, frying, making curries, and preparing tea or coffee. While some traditional cooking styles may still be easier on gas, induction cooktops work well as a reliable backup when LPG supply is delayed.

Do induction cooktops consume a lot of electricity? Induction cooktops are generally energy-efficient because they heat the cookware directly instead of heating the surface first. This means cooking is often faster, and electricity consumption remains reasonable for regular home use.

Factors to consider before buying induction cooktops 1. Power and wattage: Higher wattage means faster heating and quicker cooking. Most households should choose induction cooktops between 1200W and 2000W for everyday meals.

2. Cookware compatibility: Induction cooktops only work with magnetic cookware like stainless steel or cast iron. Check if your existing utensils are induction compatible.

3. Pan size support: Every cooktop supports specific pan sizes. Using cookware that matches the heating zone ensures proper heat distribution and better cooking results.

4. Safety features: Look for safety features like auto shut-off, child lock, and overheat protection. These help prevent accidents and make induction cooking safer.

5. Preset cooking menus: Many induction cooktops offer preset menus for dishes like rice, milk, or curry, making cooking easier for beginners and everyday use.

Top 3 features of the best induction cooktops to consider amidst LPG shortage

Induction cooktop Power Preset Menu Safety Features KENT Emerald Induction Cooktop 1500W 1500W 5 preset menus Overheat protection Havells TC18 Induction Cooktop 1800W 1800W 8 cooking modes Glass fuse and PCB protection components Bajaj Splendid 140TS Induction Cooktop 1400W 1400W 7 preset menus Pan sensor and voltage protection KENT Star Induction Cooktop 3000W 3000W 6 preset menus Overheat protection, auto shut-off, child lock Crompton Instaserve 1600W Induction Cooktop 1600W 7 Indian menus Overvoltage shield protection and auto shut-off

