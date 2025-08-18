Lumio Arc 5 projector review: At ₹19,999, this is a ‘smart TV’ on-the-go

Projectors have become a quiet alternative to TVs, and the Lumio Arc 5 steps in as a compact, mid-range option for those who want smart features without a bulky setup. It’s easy to like at first glance, but it does ask for a few compromises.

At just 1.33 kg and roughly 112 × 142 × 185 mm, the Arc 5 feels almost toy-like in its portability, yet it carries enough substance to handle a bedroom cinema setup or a weekend binge in a guest room. I found it effortless to move between spaces, and its plug-and-play approach makes it almost worry-free.

Lumio Arc 5 projector: Streaming ready

Lumio Arc 5 projector offers Full HD 1080p with HDR10 for crisp visuals.

The projector runs on a MediaTek 9630 processor with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, powering a responsive smart interface. Google TV is built-in, Netflix-certified, and it comes preloaded with YouTube and a range of other apps. The Minion Noir remote is surprisingly practical, giving one-touch access to Netflix, YouTube, Google Assistant, and even sports and music dashboards. For anyone used to juggling streaming sticks, this simplicity is a welcome touch.

Lumio promises native Full HD 1080p with HDR10 and can project up to 100 inches. The 200 ANSI lumens brightness is respectable for darker rooms, but it won’t compete with daylight or well-lit living areas. I noticed that in brighter settings, the image can look flat, lacking the vibrancy and pop of an LED TV or higher-lumen projector. In darkened rooms, though, it holds up well with crisp detail and decent contrast.

The ArcLight Engine and sealed optics keep dust away, while the integrated ToF sensor handles autofocus, auto-keystone, and obstacle avoidance through the STR8 system. It works smoothly most of the time, but there’s a slight learning curve. Menus and app switches aren’t instantaneous, so you’ll spend a few extra seconds navigating compared to a TV or tablet. It’s not frustrating, just something to adjust to.

Lumio Arc 5 projector: Audio performance The single 5W speaker with Dolby Audio and dual passive radiators punches above its weight in small rooms, offering clear mids and reasonable bass. For immersive movie nights or action sequences, however, you’ll miss the depth and power that separate speakers or TVs deliver.

Lumio Arc 5 projector: Verdict

Lumio Arc 5 projector

At ₹19,999, the Arc 5 is one of the more affordable smart projectors in India. Lumio backs it with a one-year warranty and a nationwide service network, which adds reassurance.

The Lumio Arc 5 works best for those who value portability and built-in smart features over raw power. Its compact design, Google TV integration, and approachable price make it an attractive option. Brightness limitations, a slightly sluggish interface, and modest audio mean it won’t replace a home theatre for anyone chasing perfection.

