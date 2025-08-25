Lumos Arc 5 projector arrives at ₹17,499, offering Full HD, Netflix, Google TV, and dustproof design for viewers

Bengaluru-based Lumos recently released its Arc 5 projector in India. With this launch, the company is targeting viewers looking for a straightforward and affordable home cinema solution. Priced at ₹17,499 for the introductory launch on Amazon, the Arc 5 is set up to cater to families, students, and anyone wanting an easy big-screen experience without heavy investment or complicated installations.

Specifications of Arc 5 The Arc 5 projector is notably portable at just 1.33 kg, making it light enough to move around the house or take on trips. It delivers an image up to 100 inches with Full HD 1080p resolution and HDR10 support for better colour and clarity. Lumos’s ArcLight engine is sealed and dustproof to ensure long-lasting performance, a practical feature for Indian households where dust can be an issue.

A key highlight is the projector’s software support. The Arc 5 comes Google TV certified with native Netflix, giving users instant access to over 11,000 apps including Prime Video, JioHotstar, and YouTube, among others. This means users can stream their favourite content straight away without sideloading or plugging in dongles. The device runs on an MTK 9630 processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, users should expect smooth navigation and performance.

For audio, the Arc 5 sports 5W built-in speakers with dual passive radiators and Dolby Audio. This removes the immediate need for separate soundbars in average-size rooms. Setup should be quick, thanks to auto-keystone correction, autofocus via TOF sensor, and obstacle avoidance.

Lumio includes its Minion Noir remote, giving voice control with Google Assistant and dedicated shortcuts for Netflix, YouTube, and the local TLDR app. TLDR Sports offers live updates and highlights for cricket, football, and tennis, while TLDR Music brings curated playlists and YouTube Music integration. Built and tested in India, the company claims that Arc 5 is designed for everyday use withstanding dust, temperature changes, and power fluctuations. A 1-year warranty and a nationwide service network with carry-in centres back buyers post-purchase. The Lumio Arc 5 is available now on Amazon at a price of ₹17,499 (usual price ₹19,999). Its sibling, the Arc 7, continues to retail at ₹34,999 for those needing a premium option.