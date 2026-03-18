MacBook Neo alternatives: 5 cheaper Windows laptops with more RAM and storage

Apple’s new MacBook Neo has reset expectations in the budget laptop space with its price of Rs. 69,900. It offers strong output and long battery life, making it a tough option to ignore. Still, many buyers prefer Windows for software support, flexibility, or familiarity. That opens the door to several laptops that cost less or offer more memory and storage for the price.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Here are five Windows-based alternatives that stand out for different reasons.
The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is the most affordable option on this list at Rs. 42,999. It matches the MacBook Neo in memory and storage while keeping the overall cost low. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U chip with Radeon 610M graphics, which is suitable for daily tasks like browsing and document work. The 15.6-inch display and 180-degree hinge add to ease of use. This option makes sense for buyers who want a simple laptop at a lower price without focusing on high performance.
Smooth multitasking with Ryzen 5 and 16GB RAM
Fast SSD boot times
Lightweight for daily carry
Clear FHD anti-glare screen
Basic display brightness
Limited upgrade options
Average battery for heavy use
Buyers like the quick performance for work and the comfortable keyboard. Many praise the value for money and light weight. Some mention fan noise during long sessions.
Pick this for everyday tasks like browsing, office work, and light editing. Great for students or commuters wanting reliable speed in a portable package.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Next is the Acer Aspire 14, priced at Rs. 57,990. It offers 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, both of which are higher than those of the MacBook Neo. It uses an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and includes built-in AI features through its NPU. The aluminium body also gives it a different feel compared to plastic models. Battery life is rated up to 22 hours, which is higher than Apple’s claim for the Neo. This model suits users who want more memory for multitasking, along with a solid build.
Sharp high-res IPS screen
Strong i5 power for multitasking
Thin and light build
Backlit keys for low light
No dedicated graphics
Battery varies with use
Higher price for specs
Users love the bright screen and fast boot-up. Performance handles multiple apps well, and the build feels solid. A few notes average sound quality.
Choose for professionals needing a compact laptop with crisp visuals and solid speed for reports and video calls. Ideal if portability matters.
The ASUS Vivobook 14 (2025) comes in at Rs. 38,656, making it another lower-cost option. It includes 12GB RAM, which is higher than the MacBook Neo, and runs on an Intel Core i7-1355U processor. Storage is limited to 256GB, which may not suit all users. However, the RAM is upgradeable, giving it some flexibility over time. This laptop works well for basic multitasking and users who want more RAM at a lower entry price.
Slim and super light
Backlit keyboard
Modern Wi-Fi 6E
Quick SSD storage
Only 8GB RAM base
Integrated graphics only
Basic screen color
People appreciate the portability and smooth Windows use. Keyboard comfort gets nods, but some want more RAM. The battery lasts a full day for light work.
Go for this if you want an affordable, lightweight daily driver for emails, web, and docs. Suits budget-conscious users on the move.
The Lenovo V14 G5 is priced at Rs. 51,499 and offers a strong balance. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, both double that of the MacBook Neo. It runs on an Intel Core 7 240H processor, which handles multi-core tasks well. The 14-inch display and Windows support make it suitable for office use and multitasking. The plastic body is a trade-off, but the internal hardware makes it a practical choice for users who need more memory and storage.
New Core 5 processor speed
Expandable DDR5 RAM
Durable business build
Good connectivity
Base 8GB RAM limits heavy tasks
Basic integrated GPU
Limited display details
Buyers note reliable performance for office work and long battery life. Build quality impresses for the price, though the screen is average.
Select for business basics like spreadsheets and meetings. Fits small offices or hybrid workers needing toughness on a budget.
Lastly, the HP OmniBook 5 targets users looking for a different approach. It runs on a Snapdragon X Plus chip with an Adreno GPU and focuses on power efficiency. Priced at Rs. 66,049, it includes 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, which is much higher than the MacBook Neo. It also features a 14-inch OLED display. However, since it runs Windows on ARM, some apps may not work as expected. This option is better suited for users who prioritise battery life and storage over software compatibility.
Stunning OLED colors
Huge 1TB storage
Efficient ARM power
Fast charge battery
ARM app compatibility issues
Higher cost
Larger 16-inch size
Fans rave about the vibrant screen for media and quiet operation. Battery impresses, but some apps need tweaks. Great for creative tasks.
Opt for this if you crave premium visuals and all-day battery for editing or streaming. Best for creators okay with Windows on ARM.
Processor power: Pick a CPU like Intel Core i3/i5 or AMD Ryzen 3/5 for smooth daily tasks; higher cores help multitasking without lag.
RAM and storage: Go for at least 8GB RAM (16GB better) and 512GB SSD for quick app loading and file space; avoid HDDs.
Display and portability: Choose 14-15.6 inch FHD anti-glare screens; lighter weight under 1.7kg suits travel.
Battery life: Look for 6-8 hours for unplugged use; check real-world tests over claims.
Build and upgrades: Opt for a sturdy chassis with backlit keys; check RAM/SSD upgrade slots for future-proofing.
|Laptop Model
|Processor
|RAM/Storage
|Display/Weight
|ASUS Vivobook Go 15 E1504FA-NJ1505WS
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
|16GB/512GB SSD
|15.6-inch FHD / 1.63kg
|Acer Aspire 14 AS14H-53
|Intel Core i5-13420H
|16GB/512GB SSD
|14-inch WUXGA IPS / 1.44kg
|ASUS Vivobook 14 X1404VA-EB321WS
|Intel Core i3-1315U
|8GB/512GB SSD
|14-inch FHD / 1.4kg
|Lenovo V14 G5
|Intel Core 5 210H
|8GB/512GB SSD
|14-inch FHD / 1.5kg
|HP OmniBook 5 fb0001QU
|Snapdragon X
|16GB/1TB SSD
|16-inch 2K OLED / 1.59kg
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.