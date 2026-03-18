MacBook Neo alternatives: 5 cheaper Windows laptops with more RAM and storage

Apple’s new MacBook Neo has reset expectations in the budget laptop space with its price of Rs. 69,900. It offers strong output and long battery life, making it a tough option to ignore. Still, many buyers prefer Windows for software support, flexibility, or familiarity. That opens the door to several laptops that cost less or offer more memory and storage for the price.

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Here are five Windows-based alternatives that stand out for different reasons.

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is the most affordable option on this list at Rs. 42,999. It matches the MacBook Neo in memory and storage while keeping the overall cost low. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U chip with Radeon 610M graphics, which is suitable for daily tasks like browsing and document work. The 15.6-inch display and 180-degree hinge add to ease of use. This option makes sense for buyers who want a simple laptop at a lower price without focusing on high performance.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (4 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.3 GHz) RAM 16GB LPDDR5​ Storage 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD​ Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080), anti-glare, 250 nits​ Weight 1.63 kg​ OS Windows 11 Home​ Other 720p HD camera with privacy shutter, backlit keyboard​ Reason to buy Smooth multitasking with Ryzen 5 and 16GB RAM Fast SSD boot times Lightweight for daily carry Clear FHD anti-glare screen Reason to avoid Basic display brightness Limited upgrade options Average battery for heavy use

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the quick performance for work and the comfortable keyboard. Many praise the value for money and light weight. Some mention fan noise during long sessions.​

Why choose this product? Pick this for everyday tasks like browsing, office work, and light editing. Great for students or commuters wanting reliable speed in a portable package.

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Next is the Acer Aspire 14, priced at Rs. 57,990. It offers 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, both of which are higher than those of the MacBook Neo. It uses an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and includes built-in AI features through its NPU. The aluminium body also gives it a different feel compared to plastic models. Battery life is rated up to 22 hours, which is higher than Apple’s claim for the Neo. This model suits users who want more memory for multitasking, along with a solid build.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H or i5-13500H (up to 12 cores)​​ RAM 16GB LPDDR5​ Storage 512GB SSD​ Display 14-inch WUXGA IPS (1920x1200), anti-glare​ Weight 1.44 kg​ OS Windows 11 Home​ Other Backlit keyboard, Intel UHD Graphics Reason to buy Sharp high-res IPS screen Strong i5 power for multitasking Thin and light build Backlit keys for low light Reason to avoid No dedicated graphics Battery varies with use Higher price for specs

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users love the bright screen and fast boot-up. Performance handles multiple apps well, and the build feels solid. A few notes average sound quality.​

Why choose this product? Choose for professionals needing a compact laptop with crisp visuals and solid speed for reports and video calls. Ideal if portability matters.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 (2025) comes in at Rs. 38,656, making it another lower-cost option. It includes 12GB RAM, which is higher than the MacBook Neo, and runs on an Intel Core i7-1355U processor. Storage is limited to 256GB, which may not suit all users. However, the RAM is upgradeable, giving it some flexibility over time. This laptop works well for basic multitasking and users who want more RAM at a lower entry price.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (6 cores, up to 4.5 GHz)​ RAM 8GB DDR4 (up to 24GB)​ Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD​ Display 14-inch FHD (1920x1080), anti-glare, 250 nits​ Weight 1.4 kg​ OS Windows 11 Home​ Other Backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E, 720p camera Reason to buy Slim and super light Backlit keyboard Modern Wi-Fi 6E Quick SSD storage Reason to avoid Only 8GB RAM base Integrated graphics only Basic screen color

What are buyers saying on Amazon? People appreciate the portability and smooth Windows use. Keyboard comfort gets nods, but some want more RAM. The battery lasts a full day for light work.​

Why choose this product? Go for this if you want an affordable, lightweight daily driver for emails, web, and docs. Suits budget-conscious users on the move.

The Lenovo V14 G5 is priced at Rs. 51,499 and offers a strong balance. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, both double that of the MacBook Neo. It runs on an Intel Core 7 240H processor, which handles multi-core tasks well. The 14-inch display and Windows support make it suitable for office use and multitasking. The plastic body is a trade-off, but the internal hardware makes it a practical choice for users who need more memory and storage.

Specifications Processor Intel Core 5 210H (8 cores, up to 4.8 GHz)​ RAM 8GB DDR5-5200 (up to 32GB)​ Storage 512GB SSD (assumed standard) Display 14-inch (likely FHD)​ Weight ~1.5 kg (business lightweight) OS Windows 11 Other Integrated Intel Graphics, business-focused Reason to buy New Core 5 processor speed Expandable DDR5 RAM Durable business build Good connectivity Reason to avoid Base 8GB RAM limits heavy tasks Basic integrated GPU Limited display details

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers note reliable performance for office work and long battery life. Build quality impresses for the price, though the screen is average.

Why choose this product? Select for business basics like spreadsheets and meetings. Fits small offices or hybrid workers needing toughness on a budget.

Lastly, the HP OmniBook 5 targets users looking for a different approach. It runs on a Snapdragon X Plus chip with an Adreno GPU and focuses on power efficiency. Priced at Rs. 66,049, it includes 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, which is much higher than the MacBook Neo. It also features a 14-inch OLED display. However, since it runs Windows on ARM, some apps may not work as expected. This option is better suited for users who prioritise battery life and storage over software compatibility.

Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100​ RAM 16GB LPDDR5X​ Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD​ Display 16-inch 2K OLED (1920x1200), 300 nits, 95% DCI-P3​ Weight 1.59 kg​ OS Windows 11​ Other FHD camera, backlit keyboard, 59Wh battery Reason to buy Stunning OLED colors Huge 1TB storage Efficient ARM power Fast charge battery Reason to avoid ARM app compatibility issues Higher cost Larger 16-inch size

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Fans rave about the vibrant screen for media and quiet operation. Battery impresses, but some apps need tweaks. Great for creative tasks.​

Why choose this product? Opt for this if you crave premium visuals and all-day battery for editing or streaming. Best for creators okay with Windows on ARM.

Factors to Consider Before Buying a Budget Laptop Processor power: Pick a CPU like Intel Core i3/i5 or AMD Ryzen 3/5 for smooth daily tasks; higher cores help multitasking without lag.

RAM and storage: Go for at least 8GB RAM (16GB better) and 512GB SSD for quick app loading and file space; avoid HDDs.

Display and portability: Choose 14-15.6 inch FHD anti-glare screens; lighter weight under 1.7kg suits travel.​

Battery life: Look for 6-8 hours for unplugged use; check real-world tests over claims.​

Build and upgrades: Opt for a sturdy chassis with backlit keys; check RAM/SSD upgrade slots for future-proofing.​

Top 3 Features of These Budget Laptops

Laptop Model Processor RAM/Storage Display/Weight ASUS Vivobook Go 15 E1504FA-NJ1505WS AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 16GB/512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD / 1.63kg Acer Aspire 14 AS14H-53 Intel Core i5-13420H 16GB/512GB SSD 14-inch WUXGA IPS / 1.44kg ASUS Vivobook 14 X1404VA-EB321WS Intel Core i3-1315U 8GB/512GB SSD 14-inch FHD / 1.4kg Lenovo V14 G5 Intel Core 5 210H 8GB/512GB SSD 14-inch FHD / 1.5kg HP OmniBook 5 fb0001QU Snapdragon X 16GB/1TB SSD 16-inch 2K OLED / 1.59kg