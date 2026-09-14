MacBook prices have dropped, but which model actually makes sense now?

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
A MacBook can be a significant investment, especially if you need one for work, college or regular productivity. But price drops can change the equation, bringing models that once felt expensive into a more accessible range. For buyers who want a lightweight laptop with a strong battery, reliable performance and a long usable life, this can be a good time to compare the available options.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallApple 2026 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M5 chip: AI and Apple Intelligence, 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; SilverView Details
₹1.72L
Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 Pro chip with 15‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU: Built for AI, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space BlackView Details
₹2.78L
Unlock Personalized
₹28,749x 6 months₹1.72L
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M5 chip: AI and Apple Intelligence, 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; SilverView Details
₹2.00L
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M5 chip: AI and Apple Intelligence, 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; MidnightView Details
₹1.95L
Desktop performanceApple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 Max chip with 18‑core CPU and 40‑core GPU: Built for AI, 41.05 cm (16.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 48GB Unified Memory, 2TB SSD Storage; Space BlackView Details
₹5.90L
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
However, not every price cut makes a MacBook a good deal. Older models may offer better value than newer ones, while higher storage or memory configurations can still push prices up. Here are the MacBook models worth considering, along with the key features to check before making a purchase.
The 13 inch MacBook Air with the M5 chip is designed for users who want a compact laptop without compromising everyday performance. Its 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB unified memory and 1TB SSD make it suitable for office work, content creation and multitasking. The M5 chip also brings Apple Intelligence support and hardware accelerated ray tracing. With a 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe charging and Touch ID, this is a highly portable everyday MacBook Air.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The 14 inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip is aimed at professionals who need considerably more processing power than the MacBook Air. Its 15 core CPU, 16 core GPU and 24GB unified memory are suited to coding, photo editing, video production and demanding multitasking. The 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display adds ProMotion up to 120Hz, while the 1TB SSD provides useful working space. It also gets Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and a high quality camera.
The 15 inch MacBook Air brings the same M5 platform as the smaller Air but gives you a considerably larger 15.3 inch Liquid Retina display. That makes it particularly useful for spreadsheets, editing, multitasking and watching content. The 16GB unified memory and 1TB SSD provide a capable configuration for everyday users, while the fanless design keeps operation silent. It also includes a 12MP Center Stage camera, Touch ID, MagSafe charging and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.
This 13 inch MacBook Air configuration adds 24GB unified memory to the M5 platform, making it more suitable for users who regularly keep many applications, browser tabs and large files open. The compact 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display keeps the laptop highly portable, while the 1TB SSD provides plenty of local storage. It retains the M5 chip's 10 core CPU and GPU, Apple Intelligence support, 12MP Center Stage camera, Touch ID and MagSafe charging.
The 16 inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max is the performance focused option here, combining an 18 core CPU with a 40 core GPU, 48GB unified memory and 2TB SSD storage. Its 16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display supports ProMotion up to 120Hz and reaches 1,600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. It is built for demanding workflows such as professional video editing, 3D rendering, AI development and large datasets, while offering extensive Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.
|MacBook
|Display
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|MacBook Air 13 inch M5
|13.6 inch Liquid Retina
|M5, 10 core CPU
|16GB
|1TB SSD
|MacBook Pro 14 inch M5 Pro
|14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR
|M5 Pro, 15 core CPU
|24GB
|1TB SSD
|MacBook Air 15 inch M5
|15.3 inch Liquid Retina
|M5, 10 core CPU
|16GB
|1TB SSD
|MacBook Air 13 inch M5
|13.6 inch Liquid Retina
|M5, 10 core CPU
|24GB
|1TB SSD
|MacBook Pro 16 inch M5 Max
|16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR
|M5 Max, 18 core CPU
|48GB
|2TB SSD
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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