MacBook prices have dropped, but which model actually makes sense now?

A MacBook can be a significant investment, especially if you need one for work, college or regular productivity. But price drops can change the equation, bringing models that once felt expensive into a more accessible range. For buyers who want a lightweight laptop with a strong battery, reliable performance and a long usable life, this can be a good time to compare the available options.

Our Picks Best overall Desktop performance FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M5 chip: AI and Apple Intelligence, 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Silver View Details ₹1.72L Buy on EMI Check Offers Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 Pro chip with 15‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU: Built for AI, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details ₹2.78L Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹28,749 x 6 months ₹1.72L Apple 2026 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M5 chip: AI and Apple Intelligence, 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Silver View Details ₹2.00L Buy on EMI Check Offers Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M5 chip: AI and Apple Intelligence, 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Midnight View Details ₹1.95L Buy on EMI Check Offers Desktop performance Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 Max chip with 18‑core CPU and 40‑core GPU: Built for AI, 41.05 cm (16.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 48GB Unified Memory, 2TB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details ₹5.90L Buy on EMI Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

However, not every price cut makes a MacBook a good deal. Older models may offer better value than newer ones, while higher storage or memory configurations can still push prices up. Here are the MacBook models worth considering, along with the key features to check before making a purchase.

The 13 inch MacBook Air with the M5 chip is designed for users who want a compact laptop without compromising everyday performance. Its 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB unified memory and 1TB SSD make it suitable for office work, content creation and multitasking. The M5 chip also brings Apple Intelligence support and hardware accelerated ray tracing. With a 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe charging and Touch ID, this is a highly portable everyday MacBook Air.

Specifications Display 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display, 500 nits Processor Apple M5 with 10 core CPU RAM 16GB unified memory Storage 1TB SSD Graphics 10 core Apple GPU Operating system macOS

2. Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 Pro chip with 15‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU: Built for AI, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Black Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The 14 inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip is aimed at professionals who need considerably more processing power than the MacBook Air. Its 15 core CPU, 16 core GPU and 24GB unified memory are suited to coding, photo editing, video production and demanding multitasking. The 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display adds ProMotion up to 120Hz, while the 1TB SSD provides useful working space. It also gets Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and a high quality camera.

Specifications Display 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 120Hz Processor Apple M5 Pro with 15 core CPU RAM 24GB unified memory Storage 1TB SSD Graphics 16 core Apple GPU Operating system macOS

The 15 inch MacBook Air brings the same M5 platform as the smaller Air but gives you a considerably larger 15.3 inch Liquid Retina display. That makes it particularly useful for spreadsheets, editing, multitasking and watching content. The 16GB unified memory and 1TB SSD provide a capable configuration for everyday users, while the fanless design keeps operation silent. It also includes a 12MP Center Stage camera, Touch ID, MagSafe charging and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Specifications Display 15.3 inch Liquid Retina display, 500 nits Processor Apple M5 with 10 core CPU RAM 16GB unified memory Storage 1TB SSD Graphics 10 core Apple GPU Operating system macOS

This 13 inch MacBook Air configuration adds 24GB unified memory to the M5 platform, making it more suitable for users who regularly keep many applications, browser tabs and large files open. The compact 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display keeps the laptop highly portable, while the 1TB SSD provides plenty of local storage. It retains the M5 chip's 10 core CPU and GPU, Apple Intelligence support, 12MP Center Stage camera, Touch ID and MagSafe charging.

Specifications Display 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display, 500 nits Processor Apple M5 with 10 core CPU RAM 24GB unified memory Storage 1TB SSD Graphics 10 core Apple GPU Operating system macOS

The 16 inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max is the performance focused option here, combining an 18 core CPU with a 40 core GPU, 48GB unified memory and 2TB SSD storage. Its 16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display supports ProMotion up to 120Hz and reaches 1,600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. It is built for demanding workflows such as professional video editing, 3D rendering, AI development and large datasets, while offering extensive Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

Specifications Display 16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 120Hz Processor Apple M5 Max with 18 core CPU RAM 48GB unified memory Storage 2TB SSD Graphics 40 core Apple GPU Operating system macOS

Factors to consider when buying a MacBook Processor: Check the Apple silicon chip and choose one that matches your workload, from everyday browsing to demanding creative tasks.

RAM: More unified memory is useful for multitasking, especially if you regularly work with multiple apps and browser tabs.

Storage: Consider your file and app requirements before choosing between 256GB, 512GB and higher storage options.

Battery life: A MacBook with strong battery endurance is useful for students, professionals and people who frequently work away from a desk.

Display and size: Choose the screen size based on how much workspace you need and how often you plan to carry the laptop. MacBook specs comparison

MacBook Display Processor RAM Storage MacBook Air 13 inch M5 13.6 inch Liquid Retina M5, 10 core CPU 16GB 1TB SSD MacBook Pro 14 inch M5 Pro 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR M5 Pro, 15 core CPU 24GB 1TB SSD MacBook Air 15 inch M5 15.3 inch Liquid Retina M5, 10 core CPU 16GB 1TB SSD MacBook Air 13 inch M5 13.6 inch Liquid Retina M5, 10 core CPU 24GB 1TB SSD MacBook Pro 16 inch M5 Max 16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR M5 Max, 18 core CPU 48GB 2TB SSD

Similar articles for you Our list of 5 laptops for coders stepping into 2026