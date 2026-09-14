MacBook prices have dropped, but which model actually makes sense now?

FAQs

Is a MacBook worth buying after a price drop?

Yes, especially if the discounted model offers the performance, memory and storage you need.

Which MacBook is suitable for students?

A MacBook Air is generally a practical choice for students because of its lightweight design, battery life and performance.

How much RAM should a MacBook have?

16GB is a sensible starting point for most users who want comfortable multitasking and longer-term usability.

Is 256GB storage enough for a MacBook?

It can be enough for basic work and study, but users handling large files should consider 512GB or more.

Should you buy an older MacBook at a discount?

An older model can offer strong value if the price reduction is substantial and its hardware meets your requirements.