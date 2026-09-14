MacBook prices have dropped, but which model actually makes sense now?

A MacBook can be a significant investment, especially if you need one for work, college or regular productivity. But price drops can change the equation, bringing models that once felt expensive into a more accessible range. For buyers who want a lightweight laptop with a strong battery, reliable performance and a long usable life, this can be a good time to compare the available options.
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However, not every price cut makes a MacBook a good deal. Older models may offer better value than newer ones, while higher storage or memory configurations can still push prices up. Here are the MacBook models worth considering, along with the key features to check before making a purchase.
The 13 inch MacBook Air with the M5 chip is designed for users who want a compact laptop without compromising everyday performance. Its 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB unified memory and 1TB SSD make it suitable for office work, content creation and multitasking. The M5 chip also brings Apple Intelligence support and hardware accelerated ray tracing. With a 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe charging and Touch ID, this is a highly portable everyday MacBook Air.
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The 14 inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip is aimed at professionals who need considerably more processing power than the MacBook Air. Its 15 core CPU, 16 core GPU and 24GB unified memory are suited to coding, photo editing, video production and demanding multitasking. The 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display adds ProMotion up to 120Hz, while the 1TB SSD provides useful working space. It also gets Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and a high quality camera.
The 15 inch MacBook Air brings the same M5 platform as the smaller Air but gives you a considerably larger 15.3 inch Liquid Retina display. That makes it particularly useful for spreadsheets, editing, multitasking and watching content. The 16GB unified memory and 1TB SSD provide a capable configuration for everyday users, while the fanless design keeps operation silent. It also includes a 12MP Center Stage camera, Touch ID, MagSafe charging and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.
This 13 inch MacBook Air configuration adds 24GB unified memory to the M5 platform, making it more suitable for users who regularly keep many applications, browser tabs and large files open. The compact 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display keeps the laptop highly portable, while the 1TB SSD provides plenty of local storage. It retains the M5 chip's 10 core CPU and GPU, Apple Intelligence support, 12MP Center Stage camera, Touch ID and MagSafe charging.
The 16 inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max is the performance focused option here, combining an 18 core CPU with a 40 core GPU, 48GB unified memory and 2TB SSD storage. Its 16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display supports ProMotion up to 120Hz and reaches 1,600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. It is built for demanding workflows such as professional video editing, 3D rendering, AI development and large datasets, while offering extensive Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.
|MacBook
|Display
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|MacBook Air 13 inch M5
|13.6 inch Liquid Retina
|M5, 10 core CPU
|16GB
|1TB SSD
|MacBook Pro 14 inch M5 Pro
|14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR
|M5 Pro, 15 core CPU
|24GB
|1TB SSD
|MacBook Air 15 inch M5
|15.3 inch Liquid Retina
|M5, 10 core CPU
|16GB
|1TB SSD
|MacBook Air 13 inch M5
|13.6 inch Liquid Retina
|M5, 10 core CPU
|24GB
|1TB SSD
|MacBook Pro 16 inch M5 Max
|16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR
|M5 Max, 18 core CPU
|48GB
|2TB SSD
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FAQs
Is a MacBook worth buying after a price drop?
Yes, especially if the discounted model offers the performance, memory and storage you need.
Which MacBook is suitable for students?
A MacBook Air is generally a practical choice for students because of its lightweight design, battery life and performance.
How much RAM should a MacBook have?
16GB is a sensible starting point for most users who want comfortable multitasking and longer-term usability.
Is 256GB storage enough for a MacBook?
It can be enough for basic work and study, but users handling large files should consider 512GB or more.
Should you buy an older MacBook at a discount?
An older model can offer strong value if the price reduction is substantial and its hardware meets your requirements.