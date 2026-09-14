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MacBook prices have dropped, but which model actually makes sense now?

MacBook prices have become more attractive, making it easier to pick a reliable laptop for productivity, travel and everyday computing.

Updated14 Sep 2026, 06:26 PM IST
A lower price could make a MacBook a more practical upgrade right now.
A lower price could make a MacBook a more practical upgrade right now.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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A MacBook can be a significant investment, especially if you need one for work, college or regular productivity. But price drops can change the equation, bringing models that once felt expensive into a more accessible range. For buyers who want a lightweight laptop with a strong battery, reliable performance and a long usable life, this can be a good time to compare the available options.

Our PicksBest overallDesktop performanceFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

However, not every price cut makes a MacBook a good deal. Older models may offer better value than newer ones, while higher storage or memory configurations can still push prices up. Here are the MacBook models worth considering, along with the key features to check before making a purchase.

BEST OVERALL

The 13 inch MacBook Air with the M5 chip is designed for users who want a compact laptop without compromising everyday performance. Its 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB unified memory and 1TB SSD make it suitable for office work, content creation and multitasking. The M5 chip also brings Apple Intelligence support and hardware accelerated ray tracing. With a 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe charging and Touch ID, this is a highly portable everyday MacBook Air.

Specifications

Display
13.6 inch Liquid Retina display, 500 nits
Processor
Apple M5 with 10 core CPU
RAM
16GB unified memory
Storage
1TB SSD
Graphics
10 core Apple GPU
Operating system
macOS

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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The 14 inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip is aimed at professionals who need considerably more processing power than the MacBook Air. Its 15 core CPU, 16 core GPU and 24GB unified memory are suited to coding, photo editing, video production and demanding multitasking. The 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display adds ProMotion up to 120Hz, while the 1TB SSD provides useful working space. It also gets Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and a high quality camera.

Specifications

Display
14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 120Hz
Processor
Apple M5 Pro with 15 core CPU
RAM
24GB unified memory
Storage
1TB SSD
Graphics
16 core Apple GPU
Operating system
macOS

The 15 inch MacBook Air brings the same M5 platform as the smaller Air but gives you a considerably larger 15.3 inch Liquid Retina display. That makes it particularly useful for spreadsheets, editing, multitasking and watching content. The 16GB unified memory and 1TB SSD provide a capable configuration for everyday users, while the fanless design keeps operation silent. It also includes a 12MP Center Stage camera, Touch ID, MagSafe charging and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Specifications

Display
15.3 inch Liquid Retina display, 500 nits
Processor
Apple M5 with 10 core CPU
RAM
16GB unified memory
Storage
1TB SSD
Graphics
10 core Apple GPU
Operating system
macOS

This 13 inch MacBook Air configuration adds 24GB unified memory to the M5 platform, making it more suitable for users who regularly keep many applications, browser tabs and large files open. The compact 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display keeps the laptop highly portable, while the 1TB SSD provides plenty of local storage. It retains the M5 chip's 10 core CPU and GPU, Apple Intelligence support, 12MP Center Stage camera, Touch ID and MagSafe charging.

Specifications

Display
13.6 inch Liquid Retina display, 500 nits
Processor
Apple M5 with 10 core CPU
RAM
24GB unified memory
Storage
1TB SSD
Graphics
10 core Apple GPU
Operating system
macOS

DESKTOP PERFORMANCE

The 16 inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max is the performance focused option here, combining an 18 core CPU with a 40 core GPU, 48GB unified memory and 2TB SSD storage. Its 16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display supports ProMotion up to 120Hz and reaches 1,600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. It is built for demanding workflows such as professional video editing, 3D rendering, AI development and large datasets, while offering extensive Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

Specifications

Display
16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 120Hz
Processor
Apple M5 Max with 18 core CPU
RAM
48GB unified memory
Storage
2TB SSD
Graphics
40 core Apple GPU
Operating system
macOS

Factors to consider when buying a MacBook

  • Processor: Check the Apple silicon chip and choose one that matches your workload, from everyday browsing to demanding creative tasks.
  • RAM: More unified memory is useful for multitasking, especially if you regularly work with multiple apps and browser tabs.
  • Storage: Consider your file and app requirements before choosing between 256GB, 512GB and higher storage options.
  • Battery life: A MacBook with strong battery endurance is useful for students, professionals and people who frequently work away from a desk.
  • Display and size: Choose the screen size based on how much workspace you need and how often you plan to carry the laptop.

MacBook specs comparison

MacBookDisplayProcessorRAMStorage
MacBook Air 13 inch M513.6 inch Liquid RetinaM5, 10 core CPU16GB1TB SSD
MacBook Pro 14 inch M5 Pro14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDRM5 Pro, 15 core CPU24GB1TB SSD
MacBook Air 15 inch M515.3 inch Liquid RetinaM5, 10 core CPU16GB1TB SSD
MacBook Air 13 inch M513.6 inch Liquid RetinaM5, 10 core CPU24GB1TB SSD
MacBook Pro 16 inch M5 Max16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDRM5 Max, 18 core CPU48GB2TB SSD

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FAQs

Is a MacBook worth buying after a price drop?

Yes, especially if the discounted model offers the performance, memory and storage you need.

Which MacBook is suitable for students?

A MacBook Air is generally a practical choice for students because of its lightweight design, battery life and performance.

How much RAM should a MacBook have?

16GB is a sensible starting point for most users who want comfortable multitasking and longer-term usability.

Is 256GB storage enough for a MacBook?

It can be enough for basic work and study, but users handling large files should consider 512GB or more.

Should you buy an older MacBook at a discount?

An older model can offer strong value if the price reduction is substantial and its hardware meets your requirements.

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