MacBook prices have increased: Here's how you can still get one close to its original price

RAMpocalypse finally got to MacBooks recently, and Apple increased their prices globally. The price increase is across all its computing devices, including MacBooks, iMacs and Mac Minis, with hikes of up to 20 to 40%, which is huge. With Amazon Prime Day Early Deals now live, this could be one of your best chances to grab a MacBook before the recent price hike is fully reflected everywhere.

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This is one of those times when we cannot say for sure when this RAM situation will be fixed and prices will go back to what they were. So, Prime Day could be your last opportunity to get a MacBook close to its original price by using credit card discounts, cashbacks and exchange offers.

Prime Day has historically been one of the best opportunities to pick up Apple products at lower prices, especially when combined with bank offers and exchange deals. If a new MacBook is already on your wish list, I'd wait till midnight before hitting the buy button.

This guide will help you identify the best deals and show you how to grab them quickly when the sale begins tonight.

Prime Day offers you should know before buying a MacBook SBI Cards: Get an instant 10% discount on SBI Credit Card transactions and Credit EMI purchases.

ICICI Bank Cards: Avail an instant 10% discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit EMI transactions.

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: Eligible users can get an additional 5% unlimited cashback on purchases.

No Cost EMI: Selected MacBook models are expected to be available with No Cost EMI options, making it easier to spread the cost over monthly instalments.

Exchange offers: Trade in your old laptop to get an additional exchange discount, subject to the device's condition and eligibility.

Prime membership: Most deals and bank offers will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members during the sale. Top MacBook deals

If you want a large display without spending MacBook Pro money, the MacBook Air M3 is still an excellent pick. The 15.3 inch Liquid Retina display gives you plenty of screen space for multitasking, while the M3 chip is more than powerful enough for office work, coding, content creation, photo editing and even light video editing. With 16GB unified memory and a fanless design, it's a great choice for students, professionals and creators looking for a premium everyday laptop.

During Prime Day, look for the instant 10% discount (up to ₹6,250) using an SBI or ICICI Bank credit card, along with eligible exchange offers if you're replacing an older laptop. If you own an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, you can also get 5% unlimited cashback, although this cannot be combined with another bank's instant discount. No Cost EMI is also expected to be available on eligible cards.

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The new MacBook Air M5 is easily the one I'd recommend to most people. It brings Apple's latest M5 chip, Apple Intelligence support, a sharp 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB unified memory, a fast 1TB SSD and a 12MP Center Stage camera. Whether you're a student, working professional or someone planning to keep their laptop for the next five to six years, this model offers excellent performance with outstanding battery life.

To get the lowest price, use either the SBI or ICICI Bank instant discount of up to ₹6,250, depending on which card you own. If you're planning to pay through the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, skip the bank discount and take advantage of the 5% unlimited cashback instead. Adding an exchange offer can reduce the price even further, while No Cost EMI remains a good option if you prefer monthly payments.

The 13 inch MacBook Air M3 remains one of Apple's best all round laptops, especially in this configuration with 24GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage. The M3 chip handles everything from office work and web browsing to photo editing and coding with ease, while the lightweight design and excellent battery life make it an ideal companion for students, professionals and frequent travellers. If you want a MacBook that will stay fast for years, the extra memory is a worthwhile upgrade.

During Prime Day, keep an eye on the 10% instant discount of up to ₹6,250 available through eligible SBI and ICICI Bank cards. Alternatively, buyers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can opt for 5% unlimited cashback instead. You can also lower the final cost further by exchanging your existing laptop, while No Cost EMI is expected to be available on eligible cards.

If your workload goes beyond everyday tasks, the MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip is well worth considering. Powered by an 18 core CPU and 20 core GPU, this model is built for professional photo editing, 4K video editing, software development, music production and other demanding creative workloads. The brilliant 16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 24GB unified memory and 1TB SSD make it a powerful workstation that should comfortably last for years.

Prime Day is expected to make this premium laptop a little easier on the wallet. Use either the 10% instant discount of up to ₹6,250 with an eligible SBI or ICICI Bank card, or choose the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card to get 5% unlimited cashback instead. If you have an old laptop lying around, don't forget to check the exchange value before checkout as it can further reduce the final cost. Eligible buyers can also opt for No Cost EMI.

The MacBook Pro with the M5 Max chip is complete overkill for most people, but that's exactly why professionals love it. With an 18 core CPU, 32 core GPU, 36GB unified memory, 2TB SSD and a stunning 16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display, this machine is designed for 4K and 8K video editing, 3D rendering, software development, AI workloads and other demanding creative tasks. Unless your work genuinely needs this level of power, the MacBook Air models offer much better value.

Since this is a premium purchase, Prime Day can result in significant savings. Apply the 10% instant bank discount (up to ₹6,250) using an eligible SBI or ICICI Bank card, or choose the 5% unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card if that works out better for you. If you have an older MacBook or Windows laptop to exchange, don't forget to check the exchange value before checkout, as it can make a noticeable difference. No Cost EMI is also expected to be available.

How I picked these MacBook deals As someone who reviews laptops for a living, I don't usually tell people to wait for a sale. But Apple's recent MacBook price hike changes the equation. I've been tracking MacBook pricing, previous Prime Day discounts and the latest bank offers to figure out which models are genuinely worth buying. This guide focuses on the deals that offer real value after eligible discounts, not just the ones that look attractive at first glance.

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