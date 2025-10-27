Major price drop on Samsung smartwatches: Should you buy one now or hold out for a better deal?

If you’re on the hunt for the year’s hottest wearables, Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartwatches have reset expectations and slashed prices to make premium wrist tech more accessible than ever. Today’s Galaxy Watch lineup mixes classic style, adventure-grade durability, and true AI-powered health tracking for every kind of user. You get reliable health readings, a local LTE connection for calls when your phone’s elsewhere, and a stylish AMOLED display that stands out in the gym. Newer releases are loaded with tough titanium builds, smarter sensors, and bigger batteries to power true multi-day use. Even lighter models come with roomy storage, advanced sleep insights, and gesture controls, making it easier than ever to track your real-world goals and daily energy. With festive price drops and limited-time bundle offers in play, there’s never been a better moment to upgrade your fitness routine or gift a game-changing smartwatch.

BEST DEAL

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) LTE is all about everyday convenience and classic looks. This watch has a rotating bezel, a crisp AMOLED display and proper LTE support, so you can take calls, respond to messages and stream music, even when your phone’s far away. You get accurate blood pressure and ECG tracking (with Samsung phones), sleep insights, and zone-based heart rate for smarter workouts. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic offers up to 40 hours of battery, fast charging for last-minute top-ups, and water resistance for tough routines. Owners say the tap-to-pay, smooth Wear OS experience and fluency in the Galaxy ecosystem make it practical, especially if you’re often on the move or juggling work and workouts.

GREAT LOOKS

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, White) is engineered for users who need reliability well beyond the gym. This watch has a titanium and sapphire glass case built to take on rain, splashes, sand, and even the ocean. It offers up to 100 hours of battery life and runs on a speedy 3nm processor, so you get precise dual-frequency GPS, instant gesture controls, and quick button customisation. You can track blood pressure, ECG, and advanced energy scores through Galaxy AI features. Owners note consistently accurate location tracking and health stats, as well as quick responses and notifications, especially in active and unpredictable conditions.

NICE PRICE

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Silver, 43mm) LTE packs all the tools you’d expect from a flagship wearable, but in a slimmer, more classic look. This watch has a signature rotating bezel, a bright AMOLED display, and lets you monitor blood pressure and ECG directly from your wrist (on Samsung phones). You get sleep coaching, custom heart rate zones for workouts, fall detection, and handy tap-to-pay payments, all without needing your phone nearby. With up to 40 hours of battery life and fast charging, it’s ready for busy work days or late-night runs. Users say it handles calls and messages reliably, makes health tracking simple, and fits comfortably for all-day wear.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Silver) is packed with the latest health tech and smart features you'd expect from a next-generation wearable. This watch has a sleek 8.6mm aluminum frame with sapphire glass and a super bright display that's easy to read outdoors. You get comprehensive heart monitoring like blood pressure, ECG, irregular heart rhythm, and even vascular load tracking, plus dual GPS for accurate location. The standout feature is Gemini AI built right into the watch, so you can search, multitask, and handle complex queries without pulling out your phone. With a fast 3nm processor and enhanced sensors, it handles daily tasks smoothly while keeping detailed health records.

PREMIUM OPTION

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) is built for those who need serious durability and tracking in one device. This watch has a titanium case, sapphire glass, and 10ATM water resistance, you can take it for a swim, climb, or harsh trek without worry. With the new 3nm processor, you get up to 100 hours of battery and smooth performance, plus advanced AI-powered health tools like blood pressure, ECG, energy score, and personal HR zones. The dual-frequency GPS keeps location tracking accurate, even in remote spots, and the new quick button and emergency lets you trigger important functions even with gloves on. The Watch Ultra offers advanced health readings like blood pressure, ECG, energy score, and heart rate tracking with its upgraded BioActive Sensor, plus long battery life that goes the distance on road trips or adventure treks.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT + LTE) is a solid everyday smartwatch for those who want reliable health tracking and style. This watch has a floating sleek design with sapphire glass and armour aluminum, along with a bright 1.47" AMOLED display that stays readable outdoors. The fast 3nm processor keeps the watch running smoothly, and you get enhanced BioActive sensors for more accurate HR, SpO2, BP, and ECG monitoring. Dual GPS means better location tracking whether you’re running or travelling. The Galaxy AI features let you get instant summaries, quick reply suggestions, and easy note-capturing with voice or gestures.

The Samsung Watch 7 Ultra 2025 LTE AI (47mm, Titanium Blue/Blue Band) is a powerhouse for serious fitness and connectivity. This watch has a tough titanium build, a super-bright 1.5-inch AMOLED display, and military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability. You get 64GB storage and 2GB RAM under the hood, with Exynos W1000 power on Wear OS 5 and One UI Watch 8 for a fast, fluid experience. It tracks HR, sleep, fitness, and offers precise ECG in real time. Galaxy AI gives you wellness tips, performance coaching, and personalised health insights, while LTE, GPS and eSIM support mean you stay truly connected. Google Pay works out of the box, and the device is 100m water-resistant, so you’re set for daily workouts or serious adventure.

UNIQUE COLOUR

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) is designed for users who want a stylish, robust smartwatch with comprehensive health tracking and LTE connectivity. This watch has a trendy green finish and a floating design built with sapphire glass and armour aluminum for durability. The bright 1.47" Super AMOLED display is clear even in strong sunlight, making it easy to check stats on the go. It runs on a powerful 3nm processor, so navigation is smooth, and the enhanced BioActive sensor tracks heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure, ECG, and fitness stats with real-time accuracy. Dual GPS means improved location tracking for workouts or travel. Galaxy AI personalises health coaching, offers instant summaries and smart reply suggestions, and lets you use gestures for quick actions like answering calls or taking photos.

RUGGED LOOKS

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Smartwatch (2025, 47mm, Titanium Silver, LTE, CAD Version) is made for those who want a no-compromise wearable with premium materials and proper warranty support. This watch has a tough titanium case, cushion design, and bright display built for outdoor use. With 64GB storage and longer battery life, users get more space for apps and days of use on a single charge. It tracks heart rate, sleep, fitness, and delivers daily energy scores with help from Galaxy AI. Dual-frequency GPS means location accuracy is strong even in crowded cities, and the quick button gives instant access for workouts or emergencies. Water resistance (10ATM) lets you swim or train in any weather. LTE, Bluetooth, and Canadian warranty seal the deal.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Cream, BT+LTE) is a stylish, lightweight smartwatch built for all-day comfort and real-world use. This watch has a chic cream finish, floating design, and a 1.31" Super AMOLED display that stays sharp even in sunlight. It uses sapphire glass and armour aluminum for extra durability, with a powerful 3nm processor and 32GB of storage for smooth performance. The enhanced BioActive sensor monitors your heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure, and ECG, while dual GPS improves tracking during walks, runs, or travel. AI-powered health features deliver personalised coaching, instant summaries, and smart replies. Double pinch gestures let you quickly take calls, shoot photos, or silence alarms hands-free.

Similar articles Best smartwatches under 3000 in July 2025: AMOLED display and premium build on a budget

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.