Make the most of Amazon Summer Appliances Fest: Up to 65% off home appliances such as best ACs, coolers and more

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)
Haier 1.5 Ton 4 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC (5250 Watts, Copper, Wi-Fi, 4-Way Swing, Triple Inverter, 7 in 1, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C - HSU18K-PYAIR4BN-INV, White)
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】
Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads
RR Signature Jaipur Mahal 1320mm Designer Ceiling Fan for Home and Office (2 + 3 Year Warranty), Thar Gold, Free Installation
V-Guard Windle Deco BLDC Ceiling Fan for Home | 5-Star Rated Energy Efficient | Remote Control | 400 RPM | 1.2 meters | (Matte Brown)
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network
SOLARA Cold Press Juicer for Home, Slow Juicer Cold Pressed, 2 Speeds + Reverse, Easy Clean Masticating Juicer Machine for Fruits & Vegetables, Recipes Included, Orange
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)
Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White)
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW)
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC 2.0T EI 24I3T WZS, White)
Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU24AKY4W, White)
Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI24EE5R35W0,White)
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)
Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler For Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor |
Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey
Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill
Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White)
RR Signature Zello HC 90 LTR | Desert Air Cooler with High Air Delivery | Honeycomb Pads | 4-Way Air Deflection | Vertical Auto Swing | Castor Wheels | Inverter Compatibility | 1 Year Warranty by RR
Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
Livpure GoodAir Window Air Cooler-52 L with High Air Delivery | 190-Watt Motor with Overload Protection | Inverter Compatibility | Woodwool Cooling Pads | 2 Yrs Warranty on Motor
Crompton Optimus 65 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish,Decorative Fan,Elegant Looks,High Air Delivery,Energy Saving,100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty By Brand|3.8 stars,(Pack Of 1,Copper)
atomberg Studio Smart+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Earth Brown)
V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Red Black | 40 cm (400mm)
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | Copper Motor | Light Blue
atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Mount Fan | Wall Fans for Home | Silent BLDC Wall Fan | Remote with Timer & Sleep Control | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black)
Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
V-Guard Zenora 2X RO UV UF Water Purifier for Home | No Service Cost for 2 Years | Up to 40% Water Recovery | 8 Stage Purification | GEEF Global WaterTech Award 2024 Winner | 7 Litre, Black
Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | Filter Life Tracking | Water intake Tracker | Service Alert | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 9 Stage PurificationView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
COOKWELL Cold Press Slow Juicer And Ice Cream Maker, 500 Watt, Stainless SteelView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Wonderchef Nutri Blend Complete Kitchen Machine, Mixer Grinder, Blender, Chopper, Juicer, Stainless Steel Blades, 4 Jars with chopper, 500 Watts, Black, Online Recipe Book By Chef Sanjeev KapoorView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer JarView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Hestia Nutri-Max Cold Press Slow Juicer, 240 W motor | Patented Auger technology for 3x more juice | 3 Strainers for Juices, Sorbets, Nut Milk, etc | Longest warranty, easy usage | Red WineView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
