Make the most of the last day of Amazon Prime Day 2025 with sizzling deals on summer appliances

The final day of Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here, and it's your last chance to grab unbeatable deals on essential summer appliances. From energy-efficient air conditioners and spacious refrigerators to high-performance air coolers and stylish ceiling fans, there's something for every home looking to beat the heat.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)View Details
₹35,090
Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White)View Details
₹30,490
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White)View Details
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)View Details
₹25,890
IFB 2025 Model Silver Plus Smart Series 1 Ton 3 Star In-built Wifi Split AC with HD Compressor, AI, Dual Gold Fin & 8-in-1 Flexi Mode - White (CI133SL11SGM1, Copper Condenser)View Details
Top brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, and more are offering deep discounts across categories. You can also enjoy added benefits such as a 10% instant discount on select bank cards, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers to upgrade your appliances at lower prices.
Compact and efficient, 1 ton ACs are ideal for small rooms and personal spaces. During the Amazon Sale 2025, these models are available with discounts of up to 52%.
Choose from trusted brands like Blue Star, Daikin, and Godrej, offering features like inverter technology and low power consumption to keep your home cool and your bills low.
Perfect for medium-sized rooms, 1.5-ton air conditioners are now available with up to 55% off during the Prime Day Sale 2025. Enjoy powerful and balanced cooling at a great price.
Popular brands including LG, Voltas, and Panasonic are part of the deals, with energy-efficient models and smart features designed for reliable everyday comfort.
Designed for larger rooms and open areas, 2 ton ACs offer strong and consistent cooling performance. Shoppers can get up to 43% off on top-rated models in the Amazon Sale 2025.
Top names like Carrier, Daikin, and Hitachi are offering models packed with the latest cooling technologies, making them perfect for summer upgrades.
Single-door refrigerators are space-saving and cost-effective, great for small households or personal use. You can now find them at up to 36% off in the Prime Day Sale 2025.
Models from Samsung, Godrej, and Haier come with energy efficiency and smart cooling features that offer excellent value at a discounted price.
Double door refrigerators are perfect for larger families and better organisation. With up to 38% off in the Amazon Sale 2025, it’s the right time to upgrade.
Choose from trusted names like LG, Samsung, and Godrej, offering frost-free technology, toughened glass shelves, and convertible freezer options.
Air coolers are a cost-effective way to stay cool during the hot season. Now available at up to 61% off during Prime Day Sale 2025, they're a great alternative to ACs.
Brands like Bajaj, Crompton, and Symphony are offering portable and powerful models with high air delivery and water capacity, ideal for dry climates.
Ceiling fans are a household staple, and this Amazon Sale 2025 brings up to 64% off on high-performance options.
Explore stylish, energy-saving models from Usha, Havells, and Crompton, designed to complement your interiors while offering efficient cooling all year round.
Prime Day Sale 2025: Deals LIVE across categories! Up to 60% off on ACs, Refrigerators, TVs, Smartwatches, Ovens & more
Bumper Discounts on washing machines! Up to 60% off on LG, Samsung and more in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025)
Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 enters Day 2 with offers on chimneys and microwaves; Get up to 60% off and more
Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 2 deals: Big savings on double door refrigerators with up to 55% off! Top 10 deals for you
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.