Make the most of the last day of Amazon Prime Day 2025 with sizzling deals on summer appliances

The final day of Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here, and it's your last chance to grab unbeatable deals on essential summer appliances. From energy-efficient air conditioners and spacious refrigerators to high-performance air coolers and stylish ceiling fans, there's something for every home looking to beat the heat.

Our Picks Product Rating Price LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details ₹35,090 Get This Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White) View Details ₹30,490 Get This Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White) View Details Get Price Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White) View Details ₹25,890 Get This IFB 2025 Model Silver Plus Smart Series 1 Ton 3 Star In-built Wifi Split AC with HD Compressor, AI, Dual Gold Fin & 8-in-1 Flexi Mode - White (CI133SL11SGM1, Copper Condenser) View Details Get Price View More

Top brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, and more are offering deep discounts across categories. You can also enjoy added benefits such as a 10% instant discount on select bank cards, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers to upgrade your appliances at lower prices.

Credit card offers, cashback and more offers on Amazon Sale Get a 10% instant discount up to ₹ 6,250 on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and credit EMIs

6,250 on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and credit EMIs Enjoy 10% off up to ₹ 6,250 with an SBI credit card and credit EMI transactions

6,250 with an SBI credit card and credit EMI transactions Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users get an extra 5% instant discount and 5% unlimited cashback

No-cost EMI options on a wide range of ACs, refrigerators, coolers and fans 1 ton ACs at 52% off on Amazon Sale 2025 Compact and efficient, 1 ton ACs are ideal for small rooms and personal spaces. During the Amazon Sale 2025, these models are available with discounts of up to 52%.

Choose from trusted brands like Blue Star, Daikin, and Godrej, offering features like inverter technology and low power consumption to keep your home cool and your bills low.

1.5 ton ACs at 55% off on Prime Day Sale 2025 Perfect for medium-sized rooms, 1.5-ton air conditioners are now available with up to 55% off during the Prime Day Sale 2025. Enjoy powerful and balanced cooling at a great price.

Popular brands including LG, Voltas, and Panasonic are part of the deals, with energy-efficient models and smart features designed for reliable everyday comfort.

2 ton ACs up to 43% off on Amazon Sale 2025 Designed for larger rooms and open areas, 2 ton ACs offer strong and consistent cooling performance. Shoppers can get up to 43% off on top-rated models in the Amazon Sale 2025.

Top names like Carrier, Daikin, and Hitachi are offering models packed with the latest cooling technologies, making them perfect for summer upgrades.

Single door refrigerators at 36% off on Prime Day Sale 2025 Single-door refrigerators are space-saving and cost-effective, great for small households or personal use. You can now find them at up to 36% off in the Prime Day Sale 2025.

Models from Samsung, Godrej, and Haier come with energy efficiency and smart cooling features that offer excellent value at a discounted price.

Double door refrigerators at 38% off on Amazon Sale 2025 Double door refrigerators are perfect for larger families and better organisation. With up to 38% off in the Amazon Sale 2025, it’s the right time to upgrade.

Choose from trusted names like LG, Samsung, and Godrej, offering frost-free technology, toughened glass shelves, and convertible freezer options.

Air coolers up to 61% off on Prime Day Sale 2025 Air coolers are a cost-effective way to stay cool during the hot season. Now available at up to 61% off during Prime Day Sale 2025, they're a great alternative to ACs.

Brands like Bajaj, Crompton, and Symphony are offering portable and powerful models with high air delivery and water capacity, ideal for dry climates.

Ceiling fans at 64% off on Amazon Sale 2025 Ceiling fans are a household staple, and this Amazon Sale 2025 brings up to 64% off on high-performance options.

Explore stylish, energy-saving models from Usha, Havells, and Crompton, designed to complement your interiors while offering efficient cooling all year round.

