Make your iPhone respond to a smile or frown: New head gestures in iOS 26 change the hands-free game for good

Who says your phone needs your hands? With iOS 26, Apple has quietly introduced a feature that’s both clever and surprisingly fun - head tracking gestures. Whether your hands are full, dirty, or just out of reach, you can navigate your iPhone by raising an eyebrow or flashing a quick grin. It’s a small tweak that, once set up, gives you a taste of futuristic tech without any of the fuss.

Getting started is simple First, make sure your device is running iOS 26. Head to Settings, tap Accessibility, and scroll until you reach Head Tracking. Flip the switch and your iPhone will start following your expressions. Don’t let the list of options intimidate you, the entire setup takes under ten minutes, and you can experiment as much as you like without consequence.

There’s a menu called Dwell Control you should look at first. By default, if you stare at something on your screen long enough, Dwell Control will automatically select it for you. Handy for some, but it can be more nuisance than help if you find yourself zoning out or distracted mid-scroll. If you’d rather keep things intentional, switch this off before diving into customisation.

What sets this feature apart is how many gestures you get to play with. You can link just about any basic action to expressions like raising your eyebrows, blinking, sticking out your tongue, or even puckering your lips to the side. Imagine scrolling up by tilting your head left and scrolling down by moving right. Or maybe you’d rather assign “tap” to a smile and go home every time you raise your brows. The best part is, these can be as subtle or bold as you want, you’re the one setting the limits.

Under the Actions menu, Apple lets you adjust how sensitive each gesture should be. If you feel like your iPhone keeps misreading your expressions, dial it back a notch. Or, if you only want the big grins to open apps, tighten up the settings until it feels right.

Apple’s also baked in a handy shortcut for toggling the feature on and off. Add AssistiveTouch to your Control Center and you’re less than two swipes from turning head gestures on when you want them or off when you don’t. This isn’t just a gimmick for accessibility, once you get the hang of it, using your face for shortcuts can genuinely speed things up on busy days.