Massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders on Amazon with up to 40% off on top 750W to 1000W best selling models today

Grab up to 40% off on Philips mixer grinders on Amazon today. Browse 750W to 1000W best selling models and multi-jar sets with quick delivery. Compare jars, speeds, noise, and warranty, then stack bank offers and coupons to cut the final price.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published12 Nov 2025, 03:07 PM IST
Philips mixer grinders on Amazon price drop on popular picks.
Philips mixer grinders on Amazon price drop on popular picks.

Amazon is running massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders today, with up to 40% off on best selling 750W to 1000W models. If your chutney jar wobbles or masalas take too long, this is a clear time to switch. You’ll find 3 and 4 jar sets, sturdy lids, and pulse control, with quick delivery in many cities and simple returns.

Our Picks

3 in 1 Mixer Juicer FP

SS304 Edged Blade Mixer

Pulse Speed Control

3 in 1 Mixer Juicer FP

Turbo Motor 750W

PowerPro 1000W

Nutri Juicer Jar Mixer

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

3 in 1 Mixer Juicer FP

Philips Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 in 1 (Mixer Grinder + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar (HL7763/00), WhiteView Details...

₹5,568

...
Check Details

SS304 Edged Blade Mixer

Philips HL7714/01, 1000 W PowerPro Motor Mixer Grinder, 4 Jars (Azure Blue), Edged blade made of superior SS304 material, Quick cool ventilation for longer motor lifeView Details...

₹4,777

...
Check Details

PHILIPS HL7770/00 Mixer Grinder, 800 Watt Powerful motor, 3 Jars, MicroGrind technology : Grind even 1 pepper; Choose Coarse, Fine, or Superfine for perfect textures every time, GreyView Details...

₹4,270

...
Check Details

Pulse Speed Control

Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer GrinderView Details...

₹3,699

...
Check Details

3 in 1 Mixer Juicer FP

PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01)View Details...

₹7,699

...
Check Details
View More...

Prices drop further with bank offers, coupons, and exchange, and many picks come with no cost EMI. Look at jar sizes, grinding speed, noise, and warranty before you buy. For daily kitchens, 750W handles chutneys, batters, and dry masala. For tougher nuts and coarse spices, 1000W makes sense. We’ll flag the best deals and the models worth your money today.

Top 10 deals on best Philips mixer grinders:

HL7763/00 brings a 3 in 1 mixer, juicer, and food processor for busy kitchens. Four jars handle chutneys, batters, juices, and chopping with steady 750 watt power. During massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders, this versatile set becomes easy to recommend. Get it at 38% off.

Expect pulse control, stainless blades, and sturdy lids, plus simple cleanup. Check bank offers, exchange, and no cost EMI to lower the checkout price and make everyday prep faster.

Specifications

Power
750W
Jars
4
Functions
Mixer, juicer, food processor
Blades
Stainless steel
Speeds
3 plus pulse
Special Features
Heavy Duty, Leakproof

HL7714/01 pairs a 1000 watt PowerPro motor with four jars for heavy spices, batters, and nut pastes. Edged SS304 blades cut fast, while quick cool ventilation supports longer grinding. Grab massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders to upgrade without overspending.

Azure Blue adds a look, and the pulse switch gives control for coarse or fine textures. Check coupons, bank offers, and exchange on Amazon for a price and doorstep delivery. Now it's at a 37% discount.

Specifications

Power
1000W PowerPro
Jars
4
Blades
SS304 edged
Cooling
Quick cool vents
Speeds
3 plus pulse
Special Features
Edgeless Body, Leak Proof, Rust Free, Ventilation Technology

HL7770/00 uses an 800 watt motor and MicroGrind to handle tiny batches with control. You can grind even one pepper and choose coarse, fine, or superfine textures across three jars, keeping flavours consistent for chutneys and masalas.

Make winter cooking easier with massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders on Amazon. The grey finish looks tidy, and pulse control plus easy cleaning help weekday meals move faster without overworking the motor. It’s at 18% off now

Specifications

Power
800W
Jars
3
Tech
MicroGrind
Textures
Coarse, fine, superfine
Control
Pulse
Special Features
Adjustable Speed Control

HL7756/01 brings a 750 watt motor with three stainless steel jars for daily chutneys, dry grinding, and batter prep. Three speeds plus pulse give control, while ventilation slots help the motor stay cooler during longer weekend batches. You can buy it today at 24% off.

If your old unit struggles, shop during Amazon’s massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders. The black finish suits most kitchens, and easy lids keep prep quick on busy mornings and late dinners today.

Specifications

Power
750W
Jars
3 stainless steel
Speeds
3 plus pulse
Cooling
Ventilation slots
Use
Chutney, dry grind, batter

Breakfast to dinner prep feels lighter when one unit mixes, juices, and processes across four jars. The 750 watt motor keeps pace for chutneys, batters, slicing, and juice while controls stay simple. Get this product at 36% off.

During massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders, this 3 in 1 kit replaces jars in one shot. Pulse control aids texture, stainless blades clean fast, and lids help mornings. Check exchange, coupons, and no cost EMI lower checkout.

Specifications

Power
750W
Jars
4
Functions
Mixer, juicer, food processor
Blades
Stainless steel
Speeds
3 plus pulse

Tough spices and coconut meet a 750 watt Turbo Motor that holds speed without frequent pauses. Four jars cover chutney, wet mix, dry grind, and juice, while quick cool ventilation supports longer runs. Right now you will get a 31% discount on this.

Catch massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders to step up weekday prep. Pulse control keeps textures consistent, snug lids stay put, and the black body suits most counters. Add coupons or bank offers at checkout for savings.

Specifications

Power
750W Turbo Motor
Jars
4
Cooling
Quick cool ventilation
Speeds
3 plus pulse
Special Features
Jar Material: Stainless Steel, Material Blade: Stainless Steel

When masalas turn stubborn, a 1000 watt PowerPro motor and SS304 edged blades push through cleanly. Three jars fit chutneys, dry grinds, and batter, and quick cool ventilation helps the motor stay steady. Purchase this product right now at 32% off.

Shop massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders to move from slow batches to smooth grinds. Azure Blue adds counter look, while the pulse switch manages texture. Delivery coupons can trim prices, and warranty checks keep you covered.

Specifications

Power
1000W PowerPro
Jars
3
Blades
SS304 edged
Cooling
Quick cool ventilation
Speeds
3 plus pulse

Daily chutneys, smoothies, and dry grinds settle quickly with a balanced 750 watt setup and firm couplers. Four jars give room for everyday prep, and controls keep things simple for family kitchens. 18% off now on Amazon.

During Amazon’s massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders, this set suits homes wanting power without drama. Use pulse for chutney texture, rinse soon after masalas, and compare jar sizes. Stack offers or coupons to land a checkout price.

Specifications

Power
750W
Jars
4
Couplers
Firm build
Speeds
3 plus pulse
Special Feature
Leak-proof

Preset one touch modes and a digital panel take guesswork out of textures before the morning rush begins. Intelli speed control pairs with soft sound tech to keep noise down while the 750 watt motor works.

Shop massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders if quiet grinding helps routine. Four jars cover chutney, spices, and batter, and the silver unit looks neat. Use presets for consistency, clean jars and move on. Available at 24% off.

Specifications

Power
750W
Control
Smart one touch
Interface
Digital
Noise
Soft Sound tech
Speed
Intelli speed
Special Feature
Built In Grinder

Fresh juice and quick blends land faster with a 600 watt motor and a carry cup for on the go sips. The Nutri Juicer jar teams with a multipurpose jar to cover chutney and small spice grinding. 28% discount is given by Amazon.

During massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders, replace a juicer and mixer together. Check lids and warranty, add coupons or exchange at checkout. Mornings run smoother with blend and carry a rinse routine.

Specifications

Power
600W
Jars
3
Jar types
Nutri Juicer, Blend and Carry, Multipurpose
Mode
Turbo juicer mixer
Special Features
Powerful Motor, Snap-Up Spout

Similar stories for you:

Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder review: Can it handle your daily kitchen demands?

Top 10 juicer mixer grinders from Prestige, Sujata and more for smooth blends

Mixer grinder vs food processor: Which is the best kitchen appliance and why? A side-by-side comparison guide

Buy top mixer grinders for home in March 2025 with powerful motors, multi use jars and advanced safety features

Best mixer grinders under 5000 with high speed motors and sharp blades for effortless grinding, blending, and mixing

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesMassive discounts on Philips mixer grinders on Amazon with up to 40% off on top 750W to 1000W best selling models today
More
FAQs
750W suits chutneys and batters; 1000W helps with tougher spices and nuts.
Four-jar sets add a juicer or multi-purpose jar for smoother meal prep.
Yes, SS304 resists corrosion and keeps edges sharp for consistent grinding.
High-torque starts to reduce stalling on coconut, masalas, and coarse spices.
It improves airflow so the motor keeps pace during longer weekend batches.
Models with soft-sound tech and sturdy couplers lower perceived noise.

Meet your Guide

Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.