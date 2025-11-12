Massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders on Amazon with up to 40% off on top 750W to 1000W best selling models today

Amazon is running massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders today, with up to 40% off on best selling 750W to 1000W models. If your chutney jar wobbles or masalas take too long, this is a clear time to switch. You’ll find 3 and 4 jar sets, sturdy lids, and pulse control, with quick delivery in many cities and simple returns.

Our Picks 3 in 1 Mixer Juicer FP SS304 Edged Blade Mixer Pulse Speed Control 3 in 1 Mixer Juicer FP Turbo Motor 750W PowerPro 1000W Nutri Juicer Jar Mixer FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price 3 in 1 Mixer Juicer FP Philips Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 in 1 (Mixer Grinder + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar (HL7763/00), White View Details ₹5,568 Check Details SS304 Edged Blade Mixer Philips HL7714/01, 1000 W PowerPro Motor Mixer Grinder, 4 Jars (Azure Blue), Edged blade made of superior SS304 material, Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life View Details ₹4,777 Check Details PHILIPS HL7770/00 Mixer Grinder, 800 Watt Powerful motor, 3 Jars, MicroGrind technology : Grind even 1 pepper; Choose Coarse, Fine, or Superfine for perfect textures every time, Grey View Details ₹4,270 Check Details Pulse Speed Control Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder View Details ₹3,699 Check Details 3 in 1 Mixer Juicer FP PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01) View Details ₹7,699 Check Details View More

Prices drop further with bank offers, coupons, and exchange, and many picks come with no cost EMI. Look at jar sizes, grinding speed, noise, and warranty before you buy. For daily kitchens, 750W handles chutneys, batters, and dry masala. For tougher nuts and coarse spices, 1000W makes sense. We’ll flag the best deals and the models worth your money today.

Top 10 deals on best Philips mixer grinders:

HL7763/00 brings a 3 in 1 mixer, juicer, and food processor for busy kitchens. Four jars handle chutneys, batters, juices, and chopping with steady 750 watt power. During massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders, this versatile set becomes easy to recommend. Get it at 38% off.

Expect pulse control, stainless blades, and sturdy lids, plus simple cleanup. Check bank offers, exchange, and no cost EMI to lower the checkout price and make everyday prep faster.

Specifications Power 750W Jars 4 Functions Mixer, juicer, food processor Blades Stainless steel Speeds 3 plus pulse Special Features Heavy Duty, Leakproof

HL7714/01 pairs a 1000 watt PowerPro motor with four jars for heavy spices, batters, and nut pastes. Edged SS304 blades cut fast, while quick cool ventilation supports longer grinding. Grab massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders to upgrade without overspending.

Azure Blue adds a look, and the pulse switch gives control for coarse or fine textures. Check coupons, bank offers, and exchange on Amazon for a price and doorstep delivery. Now it's at a 37% discount.

Specifications Power 1000W PowerPro Jars 4 Blades SS304 edged Cooling Quick cool vents Speeds 3 plus pulse Special Features Edgeless Body, Leak Proof, Rust Free, Ventilation Technology

HL7770/00 uses an 800 watt motor and MicroGrind to handle tiny batches with control. You can grind even one pepper and choose coarse, fine, or superfine textures across three jars, keeping flavours consistent for chutneys and masalas.

Make winter cooking easier with massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders on Amazon. The grey finish looks tidy, and pulse control plus easy cleaning help weekday meals move faster without overworking the motor. It’s at 18% off now

Specifications Power 800W Jars 3 Tech MicroGrind Textures Coarse, fine, superfine Control Pulse Special Features Adjustable Speed Control

PULSE SPEED CONTROL 4. Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

HL7756/01 brings a 750 watt motor with three stainless steel jars for daily chutneys, dry grinding, and batter prep. Three speeds plus pulse give control, while ventilation slots help the motor stay cooler during longer weekend batches. You can buy it today at 24% off.

If your old unit struggles, shop during Amazon’s massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders. The black finish suits most kitchens, and easy lids keep prep quick on busy mornings and late dinners today.

Specifications Power 750W Jars 3 stainless steel Speeds 3 plus pulse Cooling Ventilation slots Use Chutney, dry grind, batter

Breakfast to dinner prep feels lighter when one unit mixes, juices, and processes across four jars. The 750 watt motor keeps pace for chutneys, batters, slicing, and juice while controls stay simple. Get this product at 36% off.

During massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders, this 3 in 1 kit replaces jars in one shot. Pulse control aids texture, stainless blades clean fast, and lids help mornings. Check exchange, coupons, and no cost EMI lower checkout.

Specifications Power 750W Jars 4 Functions Mixer, juicer, food processor Blades Stainless steel Speeds 3 plus pulse

Tough spices and coconut meet a 750 watt Turbo Motor that holds speed without frequent pauses. Four jars cover chutney, wet mix, dry grind, and juice, while quick cool ventilation supports longer runs. Right now you will get a 31% discount on this.

Catch massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders to step up weekday prep. Pulse control keeps textures consistent, snug lids stay put, and the black body suits most counters. Add coupons or bank offers at checkout for savings.

Specifications Power 750W Turbo Motor Jars 4 Cooling Quick cool ventilation Speeds 3 plus pulse Special Features Jar Material: Stainless Steel, Material Blade: Stainless Steel

When masalas turn stubborn, a 1000 watt PowerPro motor and SS304 edged blades push through cleanly. Three jars fit chutneys, dry grinds, and batter, and quick cool ventilation helps the motor stay steady. Purchase this product right now at 32% off.

Shop massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders to move from slow batches to smooth grinds. Azure Blue adds counter look, while the pulse switch manages texture. Delivery coupons can trim prices, and warranty checks keep you covered.

Specifications Power 1000W PowerPro Jars 3 Blades SS304 edged Cooling Quick cool ventilation Speeds 3 plus pulse

Daily chutneys, smoothies, and dry grinds settle quickly with a balanced 750 watt setup and firm couplers. Four jars give room for everyday prep, and controls keep things simple for family kitchens. 18% off now on Amazon.

During Amazon’s massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders, this set suits homes wanting power without drama. Use pulse for chutney texture, rinse soon after masalas, and compare jar sizes. Stack offers or coupons to land a checkout price.

Specifications Power 750W Jars 4 Couplers Firm build Speeds 3 plus pulse Special Feature Leak-proof

Preset one touch modes and a digital panel take guesswork out of textures before the morning rush begins. Intelli speed control pairs with soft sound tech to keep noise down while the 750 watt motor works.

Shop massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders if quiet grinding helps routine. Four jars cover chutney, spices, and batter, and the silver unit looks neat. Use presets for consistency, clean jars and move on. Available at 24% off.

Specifications Power 750W Control Smart one touch Interface Digital Noise Soft Sound tech Speed Intelli speed Special Feature Built In Grinder

Fresh juice and quick blends land faster with a 600 watt motor and a carry cup for on the go sips. The Nutri Juicer jar teams with a multipurpose jar to cover chutney and small spice grinding. 28% discount is given by Amazon.

During massive discounts on Philips mixer grinders, replace a juicer and mixer together. Check lids and warranty, add coupons or exchange at checkout. Mornings run smoother with blend and carry a rinse routine.

Specifications Power 600W Jars 3 Jar types Nutri Juicer, Blend and Carry, Multipurpose Mode Turbo juicer mixer Special Features Powerful Motor, Snap-Up Spout

Similar stories for you: Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder review: Can it handle your daily kitchen demands?