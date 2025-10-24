Massive price drop on Samsung tablets: Top deals you shouldn't miss

Samsung tablets are dropping in price this year, offering premium features like AMOLED displays, S Pen support and long battery life for less. Check out the best deals and models that deliver value.

Amit Rahi
Published24 Oct 2025, 11:43 AM IST
Premium Samsung tablets, now at smarter prices.
Premium Samsung tablets, now at smarter prices.

Samsung’s tablet lineup has long been known for blending cutting-edge features with user-friendly design, from the Galaxy Tab S series with AMOLED displays to the Galaxy Tab A models, which focus on affordability. Now, with a noticeable price drop across many models in 2025, there’s never been a better time to buy.

Our Picks

Best overall

Value for money

Large display

Budget friendly

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, GrayView Details...

₹17,140

...
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, GrayView Details...

₹29,900

...
Check Details

Value for money

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details...

₹39,999

...
Check Details

Large display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 37.08 cm (14.6 inch) sAMOLED Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi+ 5G Tablet, GraphiteView Details...

₹84,000

...
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) TFT LCD Display, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details...

₹30,999

...
Check Details
View More...

Whether you’re a student seeking portability, a creator looking for S Pen precision, or a family seeking a reliable entertainment device, this wave of discounted Samsung tablets offers smart options. In this article, we explore the best Samsung tablets with price cuts this year and guide you to the ones that combine performance, design and value.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ offers a striking 11-inch WQXGA LCD display running smoothly at 90Hz, ideal for students, casual users, and media enthusiasts. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 695 chip, providing reasonable performance for browsing, streaming, and note-taking.

The quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos ensure an immersive entertainment experience, while its light, sturdy design makes it portable. However, battery life and display consistency can vary. Despite affordability, customers note seal issues and occasional hardware concerns.

Specifications

Display
11" 1920×1200 LCD, 90Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 695 5G
Battery
7040mAh, Type-C Charging
Cameras
8MP rear, 5MP front
OS
Android 13 (One UI 5.1.1)

Reasons to buy

...

Great screen refresh and quad speakers

...

Lightweight and student-friendly

Reason to avoid

...

Reported battery drain

...

Quality control (seal issues)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it a budget-friendly option with good sound quality and student utility. However, defects in display and battery performance are noted.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for everyday streaming, reading, and digital study tasks with reliable performance at a competitive price.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ combines stunning 12.4-inch 90Hz clarity and Exynos 1380 power into a slim, durable, and versatile tablet. The dual-camera setup and 8000mAh battery make it an excellent choice for work and multimedia enthusiasts.

Its IP68 water and dust resistance is rare at this price, enhancing reliability. Users love the smooth multitasking, note-taking with S Pen, and vibrant colors, finding it a perfect study and entertainment hybrid for daily professionals.

Specifications

Display
12.4" WQXGA (2560×1600), 90Hz
Processor
Exynos 1380
Battery
8000mAh
Cameras
Dual 8MP rear, 12MP front
OS
Android 13, One UI 5.1

Reasons to buy

...

Brilliant design with IP68 rating

...

Responsive S Pen included

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly heavier build

...

Limited RAM configuration options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the bright display, two-day battery, and smooth S Pen multitasking, calling it great for media consumption and productivity.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for stunning performance, creative flexibility, and an ideal screen size for multitasking.

The Galaxy Tab S9 elevates 4K streaming and creative tasks with its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. A flagship-grade performer, it runs like a dream across editing, multitasking, and gaming.

Customers rave about build quality with its metal body, immersive AKG-tuned quad speakers, and responsive S Pen. Battery life splits opinions, but display vibrance and smoothness receive universal praise.

Specifications

Display
11" AMOLED 120Hz (2560×1600)
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Battery
8400mAh
Cameras
Rear 13MP, Front 12MP
OS
Android 13, IP68

Reasons to buy

...

Gorgeous AMOLED with 120Hz fluidity

...

Premium aluminum build

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed battery feedback

...

Slightly high price tag

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the brilliant display and seamless S Pen action, mentioning top-tier graphics and great audio but average battery.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for flagship speed, build quality, and professional S Pen support that rivals laptops in mobility.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra remains a cinematic powerhouse with its massive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Designed for creative professionals, movies, or multitasking, it bridges the tablet-laptop boundary efficiently.

Its quad speakers and S Pen deliver exceptional precision, and performance is lag-free even with demanding apps. Buyers love the huge screen but mention the absence of an included keyboard cover.

Specifications

Display
14.6" sAMOLED 2960×1848, 120Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Battery
11200mAh (45W Fast Charge)
Cameras
Rear 13MP+6MP, Front Dual 12MP
Storage
256GB expandable, RAM 12GB

Reasons to buy

...

Deluxe AMOLED and large battery

...

Great S Pen and Dolby Audio

Reason to avoid

...

Keyboard not included

...

Slightly heavy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its massive OLED screen and big sound but lament missing accessories like the keyboard.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for cinematic multimedia, creative design work, and ultimate multitasking capability.

The Tab S10 Lite is Samsung’s new mid-range productivity tablet, introducing Galaxy AI and strong overall functionality at an accessible price. Its compact and lightweight body makes it perfect for traveling students and professionals.

The in-box S Pen enhances creative workflows, while the Exynos chipset and large 8000mAh cell ensure daily reliability. Reviews highlight its sleek design and AI-assisted tools, with only modest camera and display limitations.

Specifications

Display
10.9" TFT LCD, 90Hz
Processor
Exynos 1380
Battery
8000mAh, Super-Fast Charging
Cameras
8MP rear, 5MP front
OS
Android 14 with Galaxy AI

Reasons to buy

...

AI-powered productivity features

...

S Pen and outstanding portability

Reason to avoid

...

Mid-tier display panel

...

Lacks AMOLED richness

Why choose this product?

Choose it for on-the-go creativity and smart AI features that support both study and work seamlessly.

The Galaxy Tab A11 offers impressive portability with an 8.7-inch bright TFT LCD panel supporting 90Hz. It’s powered by the efficient MediaTek Helio G99 processor, balancing media performance with reliability.

Customers enjoy its Dolby dual speakers and stylish silver-gray look. With 128GB storage expandable to 2TB and a 5100mAh battery, it performs well for entertainment and web browsing.

Specifications

Display
8.7" TFT 90Hz (1340×800)
Processor
MediaTek Helio G99
Cameras
Rear 8MP, Front 5MP
Battery
Rear 8MP, Front 5MP
OS
Android 15 (One UI 7)

Reasons to buy

...

Lightweight and stylish design

...

Smooth motion 90Hz display

Reason to avoid

...

Modest resolution

...

Average battery backup

Why choose this product?

Choose it for compact entertainment, studying, and video calls in a stylish and affordable package.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra redefines high-end Android tablets with its gigantic 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, upgraded brightness, and productivity AI tools. Built with Armor Aluminum, it’s ultra-slim and IP68-rated for durability.

It runs blazing-fast on the Dimensity 9400+ chip and enhances creative and writing tasks via the AI-assisted S Pen. Battery life easily stretches into an entire day’s use. Users celebrate speed and design, calling it a powerhouse for professionals.

Specifications

Display
14.6" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
Processor
Dimensity 9400+
Battery
23-hour playback rated
Cameras
Dual 13MP Rear, Dual 12MP Front
OS
Android 15 + Galaxy AI

Reasons to buy

...

Top-tier chip and vivid panel

...

Exceptional AI & DeX productivity

Reason to avoid

...

Expensive premium model

...

Overkill for casual users

Why choose this product?

Choose it for elite creative tools, AI-enhanced capabilities, and best-in-class performance in Samsung’s flagship ecosystem.

Reasons to consider when buying a tablet

  • Display quality: Samsung tablets offer sharp AMOLED or vibrant LCD panels for better viewing.
  • Pen and productivity support: Many models now include S Pen or pencil support—ideal for note-taking and drawing.
  • Performance: With strong processors and ample RAM, these tablets can handle multitasking and media effortlessly.
  • Long battery life and portability: These devices are built for all-day use whether for work, streaming or leisure.
  • Better value now: With price drops in 2025, you get premium features at significantly lower cost than before.

Why are Samsung tablets seeing large price drops now?

Because new models are launching, older generations are being discounted to clear inventory—making this a great time to buy.

Will the discounted tablets still receive updates and support?

Yes—Samsung offers several years of software updates for its tablets, so you’ll still benefit from latest features and security.

Which model should I pick if budget is the main concern?

Opt for the Galaxy Tab A series if affordability is key; if you want premium features and the S Pen, look for deals on the Galaxy Tab S series.

Top 3 features of best Samsung tablets

ProductDisplayProcessorBattery
Galaxy Tab A9+11" LCD 90HzSnapdragon 6957040mAh
Galaxy Tab S9 FE+12.4" WQXGAExynos 13808000mAh
Galaxy Tab S911" AMOLED 120HzSnapdragon 8 Gen 28400mAh
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra14.6" sAMOLEDSnapdragon 8 Gen 111200mAh
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite10.9" LCD 90HzExynos 13808000mAh
Galaxy Tab A118.7" TFT 90HzHelio G995100mAh
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra14.6" AMOLED 120HzDimensity 9400+23hr Playback

Similar articles for you

Latest tablets of 2025 bringing you the best in performance, design, and features for every use and preference

iPadOS tablets that are worth buying in 2025: Top models and who they’re best for

Top 10 best seller tablets in 2025, buyers are picking from budget favourites to premium flagships

Best Apple and Samsung tablets in 2025 for work, study and entertainment

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesMassive price drop on Samsung tablets: Top deals you shouldn't miss
More
FAQs
The drops vary across models but many are 20%-40% cheaper compared to their launch price—some even more during offers.
Yes, several Samsung tablets offer both Wi-Fi and LTE/5G versions—check the model variant before buying.
In many deals, yes, but in some cases the pen might still be optional or bundled only with select variants.
Most recent Samsung tablets receive at least 4–5 years of updates, which ensures long-term use even with discounts.
Definitely. With strong processors, pen support, and great displays, Samsung tablets suit both casual gaming and creative workflows.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.