Massive price drop on Samsung tablets: Top deals you shouldn't miss

Samsung’s tablet lineup has long been known for blending cutting-edge features with user-friendly design, from the Galaxy Tab S series with AMOLED displays to the Galaxy Tab A models, which focus on affordability. Now, with a noticeable price drop across many models in 2025, there’s never been a better time to buy.
Best overallSamsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, GrayView Details
₹17,140
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, GrayView Details
₹29,900
Value for moneySamsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details
₹39,999
Large displaySamsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 37.08 cm (14.6 inch) sAMOLED Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi+ 5G Tablet, GraphiteView Details
₹84,000
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) TFT LCD Display, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details
₹30,999
Whether you’re a student seeking portability, a creator looking for S Pen precision, or a family seeking a reliable entertainment device, this wave of discounted Samsung tablets offers smart options. In this article, we explore the best Samsung tablets with price cuts this year and guide you to the ones that combine performance, design and value.
The Galaxy Tab A9+ offers a striking 11-inch WQXGA LCD display running smoothly at 90Hz, ideal for students, casual users, and media enthusiasts. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 695 chip, providing reasonable performance for browsing, streaming, and note-taking.
The quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos ensure an immersive entertainment experience, while its light, sturdy design makes it portable. However, battery life and display consistency can vary. Despite affordability, customers note seal issues and occasional hardware concerns.
Great screen refresh and quad speakers
Lightweight and student-friendly
Reported battery drain
Quality control (seal issues)
Buyers find it a budget-friendly option with good sound quality and student utility. However, defects in display and battery performance are noted.
Choose it for everyday streaming, reading, and digital study tasks with reliable performance at a competitive price.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ combines stunning 12.4-inch 90Hz clarity and Exynos 1380 power into a slim, durable, and versatile tablet. The dual-camera setup and 8000mAh battery make it an excellent choice for work and multimedia enthusiasts.
Its IP68 water and dust resistance is rare at this price, enhancing reliability. Users love the smooth multitasking, note-taking with S Pen, and vibrant colors, finding it a perfect study and entertainment hybrid for daily professionals.
Brilliant design with IP68 rating
Responsive S Pen included
Slightly heavier build
Limited RAM configuration options
Buyers love the bright display, two-day battery, and smooth S Pen multitasking, calling it great for media consumption and productivity.
Choose it for stunning performance, creative flexibility, and an ideal screen size for multitasking.
The Galaxy Tab S9 elevates 4K streaming and creative tasks with its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. A flagship-grade performer, it runs like a dream across editing, multitasking, and gaming.
Customers rave about build quality with its metal body, immersive AKG-tuned quad speakers, and responsive S Pen. Battery life splits opinions, but display vibrance and smoothness receive universal praise.
Gorgeous AMOLED with 120Hz fluidity
Premium aluminum build
Mixed battery feedback
Slightly high price tag
Buyers praise the brilliant display and seamless S Pen action, mentioning top-tier graphics and great audio but average battery.
Choose this for flagship speed, build quality, and professional S Pen support that rivals laptops in mobility.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra remains a cinematic powerhouse with its massive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Designed for creative professionals, movies, or multitasking, it bridges the tablet-laptop boundary efficiently.
Its quad speakers and S Pen deliver exceptional precision, and performance is lag-free even with demanding apps. Buyers love the huge screen but mention the absence of an included keyboard cover.
Deluxe AMOLED and large battery
Great S Pen and Dolby Audio
Keyboard not included
Slightly heavy
Buyers love its massive OLED screen and big sound but lament missing accessories like the keyboard.
Choose this for cinematic multimedia, creative design work, and ultimate multitasking capability.
The Tab S10 Lite is Samsung’s new mid-range productivity tablet, introducing Galaxy AI and strong overall functionality at an accessible price. Its compact and lightweight body makes it perfect for traveling students and professionals.
The in-box S Pen enhances creative workflows, while the Exynos chipset and large 8000mAh cell ensure daily reliability. Reviews highlight its sleek design and AI-assisted tools, with only modest camera and display limitations.
AI-powered productivity features
S Pen and outstanding portability
Mid-tier display panel
Lacks AMOLED richness
Choose it for on-the-go creativity and smart AI features that support both study and work seamlessly.
The Galaxy Tab A11 offers impressive portability with an 8.7-inch bright TFT LCD panel supporting 90Hz. It’s powered by the efficient MediaTek Helio G99 processor, balancing media performance with reliability.
Customers enjoy its Dolby dual speakers and stylish silver-gray look. With 128GB storage expandable to 2TB and a 5100mAh battery, it performs well for entertainment and web browsing.
Lightweight and stylish design
Smooth motion 90Hz display
Modest resolution
Average battery backup
Choose it for compact entertainment, studying, and video calls in a stylish and affordable package.
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra redefines high-end Android tablets with its gigantic 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, upgraded brightness, and productivity AI tools. Built with Armor Aluminum, it’s ultra-slim and IP68-rated for durability.
It runs blazing-fast on the Dimensity 9400+ chip and enhances creative and writing tasks via the AI-assisted S Pen. Battery life easily stretches into an entire day’s use. Users celebrate speed and design, calling it a powerhouse for professionals.
Top-tier chip and vivid panel
Exceptional AI & DeX productivity
Expensive premium model
Overkill for casual users
Choose it for elite creative tools, AI-enhanced capabilities, and best-in-class performance in Samsung’s flagship ecosystem.
Because new models are launching, older generations are being discounted to clear inventory—making this a great time to buy.
Yes—Samsung offers several years of software updates for its tablets, so you’ll still benefit from latest features and security.
Opt for the Galaxy Tab A series if affordability is key; if you want premium features and the S Pen, look for deals on the Galaxy Tab S series.
|Product
|Display
|Processor
|Battery
|Galaxy Tab A9+
|11" LCD 90Hz
|Snapdragon 695
|7040mAh
|Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
|12.4" WQXGA
|Exynos 1380
|8000mAh
|Galaxy Tab S9
|11" AMOLED 120Hz
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|8400mAh
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
|14.6" sAMOLED
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|11200mAh
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
|10.9" LCD 90Hz
|Exynos 1380
|8000mAh
|Galaxy Tab A11
|8.7" TFT 90Hz
|Helio G99
|5100mAh
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
|14.6" AMOLED 120Hz
|Dimensity 9400+
|23hr Playback
Latest tablets of 2025 bringing you the best in performance, design, and features for every use and preference
