Massive price drop on Samsung tablets: Top deals you shouldn't miss

Samsung’s tablet lineup has long been known for blending cutting-edge features with user-friendly design, from the Galaxy Tab S series with AMOLED displays to the Galaxy Tab A models, which focus on affordability. Now, with a noticeable price drop across many models in 2025, there’s never been a better time to buy.

Whether you’re a student seeking portability, a creator looking for S Pen precision, or a family seeking a reliable entertainment device, this wave of discounted Samsung tablets offers smart options. In this article, we explore the best Samsung tablets with price cuts this year and guide you to the ones that combine performance, design and value.

BEST OVERALL

The Galaxy Tab A9+ offers a striking 11-inch WQXGA LCD display running smoothly at 90Hz, ideal for students, casual users, and media enthusiasts. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 695 chip, providing reasonable performance for browsing, streaming, and note-taking.

The quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos ensure an immersive entertainment experience, while its light, sturdy design makes it portable. However, battery life and display consistency can vary. Despite affordability, customers note seal issues and occasional hardware concerns.

Specifications Display 11" 1920×1200 LCD, 90Hz Processor Snapdragon 695 5G Battery 7040mAh, Type-C Charging Cameras 8MP rear, 5MP front OS Android 13 (One UI 5.1.1) Reason to buy Great screen refresh and quad speakers Lightweight and student-friendly Reason to avoid Reported battery drain Quality control (seal issues)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find it a budget-friendly option with good sound quality and student utility. However, defects in display and battery performance are noted.

Why choose this product? Choose it for everyday streaming, reading, and digital study tasks with reliable performance at a competitive price.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ combines stunning 12.4-inch 90Hz clarity and Exynos 1380 power into a slim, durable, and versatile tablet. The dual-camera setup and 8000mAh battery make it an excellent choice for work and multimedia enthusiasts.

Its IP68 water and dust resistance is rare at this price, enhancing reliability. Users love the smooth multitasking, note-taking with S Pen, and vibrant colors, finding it a perfect study and entertainment hybrid for daily professionals.

Specifications Display 12.4" WQXGA (2560×1600), 90Hz Processor Exynos 1380 Battery 8000mAh Cameras Dual 8MP rear, 12MP front OS Android 13, One UI 5.1 Reason to buy Brilliant design with IP68 rating Responsive S Pen included Reason to avoid Slightly heavier build Limited RAM configuration options

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the bright display, two-day battery, and smooth S Pen multitasking, calling it great for media consumption and productivity.

Why choose this product? Choose it for stunning performance, creative flexibility, and an ideal screen size for multitasking.

VALUE FOR MONEY

The Galaxy Tab S9 elevates 4K streaming and creative tasks with its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. A flagship-grade performer, it runs like a dream across editing, multitasking, and gaming.

Customers rave about build quality with its metal body, immersive AKG-tuned quad speakers, and responsive S Pen. Battery life splits opinions, but display vibrance and smoothness receive universal praise.

Specifications Display 11" AMOLED 120Hz (2560×1600) Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery 8400mAh Cameras Rear 13MP, Front 12MP OS Android 13, IP68 Reason to buy Gorgeous AMOLED with 120Hz fluidity Premium aluminum build Reason to avoid Mixed battery feedback Slightly high price tag

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the brilliant display and seamless S Pen action, mentioning top-tier graphics and great audio but average battery.

Why choose this product? Choose this for flagship speed, build quality, and professional S Pen support that rivals laptops in mobility.

LARGE DISPLAY

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra remains a cinematic powerhouse with its massive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Designed for creative professionals, movies, or multitasking, it bridges the tablet-laptop boundary efficiently.

Its quad speakers and S Pen deliver exceptional precision, and performance is lag-free even with demanding apps. Buyers love the huge screen but mention the absence of an included keyboard cover.

Specifications Display 14.6" sAMOLED 2960×1848, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Battery 11200mAh (45W Fast Charge) Cameras Rear 13MP+6MP, Front Dual 12MP Storage 256GB expandable, RAM 12GB Reason to buy Deluxe AMOLED and large battery Great S Pen and Dolby Audio Reason to avoid Keyboard not included Slightly heavy

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love its massive OLED screen and big sound but lament missing accessories like the keyboard.

Why choose this product? Choose this for cinematic multimedia, creative design work, and ultimate multitasking capability.

The Tab S10 Lite is Samsung’s new mid-range productivity tablet, introducing Galaxy AI and strong overall functionality at an accessible price. Its compact and lightweight body makes it perfect for traveling students and professionals.

The in-box S Pen enhances creative workflows, while the Exynos chipset and large 8000mAh cell ensure daily reliability. Reviews highlight its sleek design and AI-assisted tools, with only modest camera and display limitations.

Specifications Display 10.9" TFT LCD, 90Hz Processor Exynos 1380 Battery 8000mAh, Super-Fast Charging Cameras 8MP rear, 5MP front OS Android 14 with Galaxy AI Reason to buy AI-powered productivity features S Pen and outstanding portability Reason to avoid Mid-tier display panel Lacks AMOLED richness

Why choose this product? Choose it for on-the-go creativity and smart AI features that support both study and work seamlessly.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

The Galaxy Tab A11 offers impressive portability with an 8.7-inch bright TFT LCD panel supporting 90Hz. It’s powered by the efficient MediaTek Helio G99 processor, balancing media performance with reliability.

Customers enjoy its Dolby dual speakers and stylish silver-gray look. With 128GB storage expandable to 2TB and a 5100mAh battery, it performs well for entertainment and web browsing.

Specifications Display 8.7" TFT 90Hz (1340×800) Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Cameras Rear 8MP, Front 5MP Battery Rear 8MP, Front 5MP OS Android 15 (One UI 7) Reason to buy Lightweight and stylish design Smooth motion 90Hz display Reason to avoid Modest resolution Average battery backup

Why choose this product? Choose it for compact entertainment, studying, and video calls in a stylish and affordable package.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra redefines high-end Android tablets with its gigantic 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, upgraded brightness, and productivity AI tools. Built with Armor Aluminum, it’s ultra-slim and IP68-rated for durability.

It runs blazing-fast on the Dimensity 9400+ chip and enhances creative and writing tasks via the AI-assisted S Pen. Battery life easily stretches into an entire day’s use. Users celebrate speed and design, calling it a powerhouse for professionals.

Specifications Display 14.6" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Processor Dimensity 9400+ Battery 23-hour playback rated Cameras Dual 13MP Rear, Dual 12MP Front OS Android 15 + Galaxy AI Reason to buy Top-tier chip and vivid panel Exceptional AI & DeX productivity Reason to avoid Expensive premium model Overkill for casual users

Why choose this product? Choose it for elite creative tools, AI-enhanced capabilities, and best-in-class performance in Samsung’s flagship ecosystem.

Reasons to consider when buying a tablet Display quality: Samsung tablets offer sharp AMOLED or vibrant LCD panels for better viewing.

Pen and productivity support: Many models now include S Pen or pencil support—ideal for note-taking and drawing.

Performance: With strong processors and ample RAM, these tablets can handle multitasking and media effortlessly.

Long battery life and portability: These devices are built for all-day use whether for work, streaming or leisure.

Better value now: With price drops in 2025, you get premium features at significantly lower cost than before. Why are Samsung tablets seeing large price drops now? Because new models are launching, older generations are being discounted to clear inventory—making this a great time to buy.

Will the discounted tablets still receive updates and support? Yes—Samsung offers several years of software updates for its tablets, so you’ll still benefit from latest features and security.

Which model should I pick if budget is the main concern? Opt for the Galaxy Tab A series if affordability is key; if you want premium features and the S Pen, look for deals on the Galaxy Tab S series.

Top 3 features of best Samsung tablets

Product Display Processor Battery Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" LCD 90Hz Snapdragon 695 7040mAh Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 12.4" WQXGA Exynos 1380 8000mAh Galaxy Tab S9 11" AMOLED 120Hz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8400mAh Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6" sAMOLED Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 11200mAh Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 10.9" LCD 90Hz Exynos 1380 8000mAh Galaxy Tab A11 8.7" TFT 90Hz Helio G99 5100mAh Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 14.6" AMOLED 120Hz Dimensity 9400+ 23hr Playback

