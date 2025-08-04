Massive price drop on soundbar from Sony, JBL, boAt and more during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

This Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 has just what your ears need. Soundbars from the biggest names in audio are now available at jaw-dropping prices.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details ₹14,989 Get This Sony HT-A5000 A Series Premium Soundbar 5.1.2Ch 8K/4K 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Soundbar For Surround Sound Home Theatre System With Dolby Atmos(Hi Res,360RA,BT,HDMI eArc&Optical,Alexa,Spotify),Black View Details Get Price Sony HT-S400 2.1ch soundbar with Powerful Wireless subwoofer, S-Force PRO Front Surround Sound and Dolby Digital (330W, Wireless Connectivity, Bluetooth) View Details ₹18,990 Get This Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 9 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX (HT-A9000)-Black View Details ₹1.06L Get This Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6(HT-B600) 5.1(3.1.2) Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Powerful Wireless subwoofer,2-Upfiring Speaker,Voice Zoom3,BCA App, Bluetooth,HDMI eARC,Remote Control View Details ₹39,900 Get This View More

Enjoy up to 80% off on brands like Sony, JBL, boAt and more. Whether you want bass-heavy beats or crisp dialogue clarity, there’s something for every vibe. Plus, enjoy extra perks like bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI to sweeten the deal.

Sony soundbars get up to 38% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Sony’s soundbars deliver rich, room-filling audio with clarity and depth. With up to 38% off on Amazon Sale, you can now enjoy cinematic sound right in your living room. These premium bars are perfect for music, movies, or gaming. Experience signature Sony audio with sleek looks and wireless convenience.

Samsung soundbars get up to 62% off in the Amazon Sale Samsung soundbars bring deep bass, Dolby sound, and wireless subwoofers to elevate your home entertainment. With up to 62% off, Amazon Grest Freesom Festival Sale is the perfect time to upgrade. These bars pair effortlessly with Samsung TVs and deliver clear dialogues and immersive surround sound in compact, stylish designs.

JBL soundbars get up to 53% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale JBL soundbars are known for their bold sound and crisp bass, and now they are available with up to 53% off on Amazon Sale. Ideal for compact living rooms or bedrooms, these bars offer Bluetooth streaming, HDMI ARC, and deep audio that punches well above their size. Great audio meets great value.

boAt soundbars get up to 76% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale boAt soundbars are a great choice for budget-friendly yet powerful sound. With up to 76% off on Amazon Sale, they offer loud, bass-heavy output and multiple modes for music, movies, and gaming. If you’re looking for a stylish soundbar under budget, boAt has a solid lineup to pick from in this sale.

Zebronics soundbars get up to 78% off in the Amazon Sale Zebronics soundbars bring aggressive pricing and surprising loudness with up to 78% off. Whether you want compact TV companions or soundbars with subwoofers, they offer a wide range with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX support. They’re perfect for daily listening and casual entertainment.

Govo soundbars get up to 80% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Govo is offering some of the biggest discounts in this sale with up to 80% off. Their soundbars feature stylish builds, balanced audio, and multiple input options. These are ideal for users who want premium-like sound on a tight budget. Worth a look if you’re upgrading your TV setup.

