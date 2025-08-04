Subscribe

Massive price drop on soundbar from Sony, JBL, boAt and more during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Enjoy up to 80% off on soundbars from Sony, JBL, boAt, Zebronics and more during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Grab extra savings with bank card discounts, cashback, EMI offers, and exchange deals now live.

Amit Rahi
Published4 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Massive price drop on top soundbars from leading brands.
Massive price drop on top soundbars from leading brands.

This Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 has just what your ears need. Soundbars from the biggest names in audio are now available at jaw-dropping prices.

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

Enjoy up to 80% off on brands like Sony, JBL, boAt and more. Whether you want bass-heavy beats or crisp dialogue clarity, there’s something for every vibe. Plus, enjoy extra perks like bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI to sweeten the deal.

Sony soundbars get up to 38% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Sony’s soundbars deliver rich, room-filling audio with clarity and depth. With up to 38% off on Amazon Sale, you can now enjoy cinematic sound right in your living room. These premium bars are perfect for music, movies, or gaming. Experience signature Sony audio with sleek looks and wireless convenience.

Samsung soundbars get up to 62% off in the Amazon Sale

Samsung soundbars bring deep bass, Dolby sound, and wireless subwoofers to elevate your home entertainment. With up to 62% off, Amazon Grest Freesom Festival Sale is the perfect time to upgrade. These bars pair effortlessly with Samsung TVs and deliver clear dialogues and immersive surround sound in compact, stylish designs.

JBL soundbars get up to 53% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

JBL soundbars are known for their bold sound and crisp bass, and now they are available with up to 53% off on Amazon Sale. Ideal for compact living rooms or bedrooms, these bars offer Bluetooth streaming, HDMI ARC, and deep audio that punches well above their size. Great audio meets great value.

boAt soundbars get up to 76% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

boAt soundbars are a great choice for budget-friendly yet powerful sound. With up to 76% off on Amazon Sale, they offer loud, bass-heavy output and multiple modes for music, movies, and gaming. If you’re looking for a stylish soundbar under budget, boAt has a solid lineup to pick from in this sale.

Zebronics soundbars get up to 78% off in the Amazon Sale

Zebronics soundbars bring aggressive pricing and surprising loudness with up to 78% off. Whether you want compact TV companions or soundbars with subwoofers, they offer a wide range with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX support. They’re perfect for daily listening and casual entertainment.

Govo soundbars get up to 80% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Govo is offering some of the biggest discounts in this sale with up to 80% off. Their soundbars feature stylish builds, balanced audio, and multiple input options. These are ideal for users who want premium-like sound on a tight budget. Worth a look if you’re upgrading your TV setup.

Similar articles for you

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 60% off on earphones and headphones

Special 8 PM Deals are LIVE: Enjoy up to 85% off on soundbars, speakers and home theatres from top brands

10 Best Selling 75 Inch TVs Shortlisted for You during Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Enjoy Up to 65% off on top brands

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Gaming PCs and accessories are up to 70% off

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesMassive price drop on soundbar from Sony, JBL, boAt and more during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

FAQs

Which brands are offering the highest discounts on soundbars?

Govo and Zebronics are offering up to 80% off, followed by boAt with up to 76% off. Other popular brands like JBL, Samsung, and Sony also have big discounts.

Are these soundbars compatible with all TVs?

Yes, most soundbars in the sale support HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, and Bluetooth connections, making them compatible with almost all modern TVs.

Is there any extra discount with credit or debit cards?

Yes, you can get up to ₹1,500 instant discount with select bank credit and debit cards, including SBI, ICICI, and more during the sale.

Do these soundbars come with subwoofers?

Many soundbars, especially from Samsung, boAt, and JBL, offer models with wired or wireless subwoofers for enhanced bass performance.

Are there budget-friendly soundbars under ₹2,000 or ₹3,000?

Yes, brands like boAt, Govo, and Zebronics have soundbars starting under ₹2,000 in this sale, offering solid performance for the price.

Read Next Story