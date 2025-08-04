Massive price drop on soundbar from Sony, JBL, boAt and more during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

This Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 has just what your ears need. Soundbars from the biggest names in audio are now available at jaw-dropping prices.

GOVO Gosurround 320 | 50W Bluetooth SoundBar, 4000 Mah Battery, 2.0 Channel with 58Mm Drivers, Multicolor Led Lights with TWS, Aux, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black)

GOVO GoSurround 300 | 25W Bluetooth Sound bar, 2000 mAh Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52mm Drivers, Multicolor LED Lights with TWS, AUX, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black)

GOVO GoSurround 220 16W Bluetooth Sound bar, 2000 mAh Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52mm Drivers, Multicolor LED Lights with TWS, AUX, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black)

JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 5.1 Channel, 3D Surround, Multibeam™, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, One App, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (590W)

JBL Cinema SB140, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)

JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W)

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)

JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W)

JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)

Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 8 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX(HT-A8000) -Black

Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 9 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX (HT-A9000)-Black

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)

Enjoy up to 80% off on brands like Sony, JBL, boAt and more. Whether you want bass-heavy beats or crisp dialogue clarity, there’s something for every vibe. Plus, enjoy extra perks like bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI to sweeten the deal.

Sony’s soundbars deliver rich, room-filling audio with clarity and depth. With up to 38% off on Amazon Sale, you can now enjoy cinematic sound right in your living room. These premium bars are perfect for music, movies, or gaming. Experience signature Sony audio with sleek looks and wireless convenience.

Samsung soundbars bring deep bass, Dolby sound, and wireless subwoofers to elevate your home entertainment. With up to 62% off, Amazon Grest Freesom Festival Sale is the perfect time to upgrade. These bars pair effortlessly with Samsung TVs and deliver clear dialogues and immersive surround sound in compact, stylish designs.

JBL soundbars are known for their bold sound and crisp bass, and now they are available with up to 53% off on Amazon Sale. Ideal for compact living rooms or bedrooms, these bars offer Bluetooth streaming, HDMI ARC, and deep audio that punches well above their size. Great audio meets great value.

boAt soundbars are a great choice for budget-friendly yet powerful sound. With up to 76% off on Amazon Sale, they offer loud, bass-heavy output and multiple modes for music, movies, and gaming. If you’re looking for a stylish soundbar under budget, boAt has a solid lineup to pick from in this sale.

Zebronics soundbars bring aggressive pricing and surprising loudness with up to 78% off. Whether you want compact TV companions or soundbars with subwoofers, they offer a wide range with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX support. They’re perfect for daily listening and casual entertainment.

Govo is offering some of the biggest discounts in this sale with up to 80% off. Their soundbars feature stylish builds, balanced audio, and multiple input options. These are ideal for users who want premium-like sound on a tight budget. Worth a look if you’re upgrading your TV setup.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

FAQs

Which brands are offering the highest discounts on soundbars?

Govo and Zebronics are offering up to 80% off, followed by boAt with up to 76% off. Other popular brands like JBL, Samsung, and Sony also have big discounts.

Are these soundbars compatible with all TVs?

Yes, most soundbars in the sale support HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, and Bluetooth connections, making them compatible with almost all modern TVs.

Is there any extra discount with credit or debit cards?

Yes, you can get up to ₹1,500 instant discount with select bank credit and debit cards, including SBI, ICICI, and more during the sale.

Do these soundbars come with subwoofers?

Many soundbars, especially from Samsung, boAt, and JBL, offer models with wired or wireless subwoofers for enhanced bass performance.

Are there budget-friendly soundbars under ₹2,000 or ₹3,000?

Yes, brands like boAt, Govo, and Zebronics have soundbars starting under ₹2,000 in this sale, offering solid performance for the price.