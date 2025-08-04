Massive price drop on soundbar from Sony, JBL, boAt and more during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#featuredFlag}}{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
Sony HT-A5000 A Series Premium Soundbar 5.1.2Ch 8K/4K 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Soundbar For Surround Sound Home Theatre System With Dolby Atmos(Hi Res,360RA,BT,HDMI eArc&Optical,Alexa,Spotify),BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#featuredFlag}}{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
Sony HT-S400 2.1ch soundbar with Powerful Wireless subwoofer, S-Force PRO Front Surround Sound and Dolby Digital (330W, Wireless Connectivity, Bluetooth)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 9 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX (HT-A9000)-BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6(HT-B600) 5.1(3.1.2) Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Powerful Wireless subwoofer,2-Upfiring Speaker,Voice Zoom3,BCA App, Bluetooth,HDMI eARC,Remote ControlView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sony HT-S500RF Real 1000w Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Rear Speakers & Subwoofer Home Theatre System (Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, USB Playback)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sony HT-A3000 A Series Premium Soundbar 3.1Ch 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Soundbar For Surround Sound Home Theatre System With Dolby Atmos(DTS:X,360RA,BT,HDMI eArc&Optical,Alexa,Spotify),BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 8 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX(HT-A8000) -BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 2.1 Channel, 300W, Dolby Digital, 3 Speakers, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Enabled and DTS Virtual X Experience Sound (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Samsung 370 W 3.1 ch (HW-B650D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar (HW-Q600C/XL), USB, Bluetooth with 3.1.2 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, and 2 Up-Firing Speakers, Dolby Atmos Music (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Samsung Soundbar (HW-B550/XL), 2.1 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby 2ch & DTS Virtual X Experience Sound, AI Adaptive Sound Lite, Energy Star (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Samsung T420/XL 2.1 Channel Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Digital (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Samsung 360 W 5.1.2 ch (HW-Q800D/XL) Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Center/Up/Side Firing Speakers, Surround Sound, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Samsung 656 W 11.1.4 ch (HW-Q990D/XL) Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Subwoofer, Center/Up/Side Firing Speakers, Surround Sound, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI (Graphite Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
JBL Cinema SB140, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass (MK2), Soundbar with 6.5” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel, Built-in Dolby Digital, Bluetooth, HDMI & Optical Connectivity (300W)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 5.1 Channel, 3D Surround, Multibeam™, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, One App, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (590W)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
boAt Aavante 2.1 2000, 200W, EQ Modes, Multi Compatibility, Premium Design, Remote Control, v5.4 Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker(Premium Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
boAt 2025 Launch Aavante 2.1 1600D, Dolby Audio, 160W Signature Sound, 2.1CH with Wired Subwoofer, Multiple Ports & EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
boAt Aavante Bar 950 Bluetooth Soundbar w/ 40W Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, Dual Passive Radiators, Up to 7 hrs Playback, TWS Function, Inbuilt Mic,BT v5.3,TF Card,AUX Port(Premium Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
boAt Aavante Bar Groove, 16 W Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, 6HRS Playtime, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
boAt Aavante Bar Quake Pro, 240W Signature Sound, 2.1CH, Wireless Subwoofer, BT v5.3, Multiple Ports, Bass & Treble Controls, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
boAt Aavante Bar 490 10W Signature Sound, Dual Full-Range Drivers,7 HRS Battery, Built-in Mic,2.0 CH, TWS Feature,Multi Connect, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Classic Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 500W, 5.1CH w/Wired Subwoofer & Wired Satellites, Multi Compatibility, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker(Premium Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
ZEBRONICS VITA BAR 150 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar, 20W RMS, 2.0 Channel, Dual (52mm Driver & Passive Radiator), Upto 8 Hours Playback, Built in Battery, BTv5.3 | USB | mSD | AUX | | TWS, RGB LEDView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 6500, Dolby Soundbar, 200 Watts, Virtual 5.1 Surround, Dolby Audio, Dual Driver Soundbar, 5.25 Subwoofer, Bluetooth | HDMI (ARC) | Optical | USB | AUXView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
ZEBRONICS Astra 35, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 16 Watts, Upto 8h Backup, Dual Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators, Call Function, Bluetooth v5.3 | USB | mSD| AUX, TWS, RGB LEDView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus Mini 16W Soundbar Supporting LED Display, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM, TWS & Call Function (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Zebronics 90 Watts, Compact Soundbar, Home Theatre, Dual Driver Soundbar, 11.43cm Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wall Mountable, Glossy Finish (Juke BAR 200A)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
ZEBRONICS 42 Watts Bluetooth Soundbar, 7 Hours Playback, Powerful Dual Drivers, LED Indicator, Built-in Rechargeable Battery, Type C Charging, BTv5.0, mSD, AUX (Juke BAR 1610, Glossy Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
ZEBRONICS VITA BAR 201, Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar, 30 Watts, Upto 8 Hours Playback, Powerful Dual Drivers, Dual Passive Radiators, LED Indicator, BTv5.3 | USB | AUXView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
GOVO GoSurround 220 16W Bluetooth Sound bar, 2000 mAh Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52mm Drivers, Multicolor LED Lights with TWS, AUX, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
GOVO GoSurround 300 | 25W Bluetooth Sound bar, 2000 mAh Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52mm Drivers, Multicolor LED Lights with TWS, AUX, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
GOVO Gosurround 320 | 50W Bluetooth SoundBar, 4000 Mah Battery, 2.0 Channel with 58Mm Drivers, Multicolor Led Lights with TWS, Aux, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre | Deep Bass from 6.5” Subwoofer | BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity | 4 EQ Modes | Sleek Remote & LED Lights+Display (Platinum Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
GOVO GoSurround 955 | 200W Sound bar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, Mega subwoofer, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
GOVO GOSURROUND 975 | 4.1 (2.1.2) Channel, 400W Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, 6.5 subwoofer, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
GOVO GoSurround 980 Dolby Digital | 525W Sound bar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5 Wired subwoofer, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}