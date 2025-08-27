Massive price drops on Sony soundbars bring premium sound within reach

Sony has slashed prices on its popular soundbars, making premium audio more accessible than ever. Known for their powerful output, immersive surround sound, and sleek design, these soundbars deliver a true home theatre experience without taking up much space. With the latest price cuts, buyers can enjoy advanced features such as Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth connectivity, and wireless subwoofers at far more affordable rates.

From compact models suited for bedrooms to high-end setups designed for large living rooms, the discounted Sony soundbar range has something for everyone. This limited-time opportunity makes it an excellent moment to invest in better sound.

The Sony HT-A5000 delivers an immersive 5.1.2 channel sound with 450W power using 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. Featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, it creates up to 12 phantom speakers for a realistic surround experience. The built-in dual subwoofers and up-firing speakers ensure deep bass and overhead audio effects.

Sound Field Optimization calibrates sound to match your room for the best experience. It supports 8K/4K passthrough, Hi-Res Audio, and integrates Alexa, Spotify, and multiple connectivity options for a seamless home theatre setup.

Specifications Output Power 450 watts Channels 5.1.2 channel Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical, USB Special Feature 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, Dolby Atmos, Dual Subwoofers Mounting Type Tabletop mount

Sony’s HT-BD60 offers robust 5.1 surround sound with 3.1.2 channel configuration and two up-firing speakers for overhead effects. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support create immersive vertical audio, while S-Force and Vertical Surround Engine provide rich 3D sound.

The wireless subwoofer and subwoofer-speaker setup avoid clutter. Voice Zoom 3 enhances dialogue clarity, making commentary and conversation easier to hear. Bluetooth and HDMI eARC support flexible connections.

Specifications Channels 3.1.2 channel (5.1 surround) Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical Special Features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Voice Zoom 3, Wireless subwoofer Mounting Type Wall mount Audio Output Mode Surround

The Sony HT-S20R provides real 5.1 channel surround sound at 400W power output. It includes a subwoofer and compact rear speakers for an immersive cinematic experience. Dolby Digital enhances audio quality for movies, TV, and music.

Bluetooth connectivity simplifies streaming from mobile devices. The soundbar also includes USB playback and HDMI/Optical inputs, enabling easy integration with most home entertainment systems.

Specifications Output Power 400 watts Channels 5.1 channel Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Optical Special Features Dolby Digital, Wireless Rear Speakers Mounting Type Wall or tabletop

Sony HT-S40R delivers cinematic 600W 5.1 channel surround sound with wireless rear speakers powered by a wireless amplifier for clutter-free setup. Dolby Digital support guarantees immersive audio fidelity.

TV wireless connection allows seamless sound transmission from compatible Sony Bravia TVs. It offers multiple sound modes and flexible mounting options including floor standing, tabletop, and wall mount.

Specifications Output Power 600 watts Channels 5.1 channel Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, USB Special Features Wireless rear speakers, Dolby Digital Mounting Type Floor standing, wall mount, tabletop

Sony’s HT-S60 system offers 1000 watts of powerful 5.1 channel surround sound with wireless rear speakers and a subwoofer. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X add a high-definition spatial sound experience. The Voice Zoom 3 feature enhances dialogue clarity.

The BRAVIA Connect app enables easy setup and control, while multi-stereo boosts room-filling sound. Its eco-friendly design includes recycled materials and accessibility features.

Specifications Output Power 1000 watts Channels 5.1 channel Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical Special Features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Voice Zoom 3, Wireless Rear Speakers Mounting Type Wall mount

The HT-A3000 provides 250 watts of immersive 3.1 channel spatial sound with Dolby Atmos and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, creating up to 12 phantom speakers. Dual built-in subwoofers deliver deep, clear bass while Acoustic Center Sync aligns sound with screen action.

Supports Hi-Res Audio and 360 Reality Audio for music lovers. Connectivity includes Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical, and USB, with voice control compatibility for Alexa and Spotify.

Specifications Output Power 250 watts Channels 3.1 channel Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical, USB Special Features 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, Hi-Res Audio, Dual Subwoofers Mounting Type Tabletop mount

The Sony HT-A8000 offers 495 watts of immersive surround sound with 11 speaker units and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. It supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced for a full cinematic experience.

The system auto-calibrates sound to room acoustics (Sound Field Optimization), and connects seamlessly with Bravia TVs through the Bravia Connect app for unified control.

Specifications Output Power 495 watts Speakers 11 units Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI Special Features 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced Audio Output Mode Surround

The Sony HT-S400 houses 330 watts total output and features S-Force PRO Front Surround sound technology with Dolby Digital enhancement. Its wireless subwoofer delivers deep bass for an immersive sound experience. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, and USB. It comes with a compact remote and OLED display for easy operation.

Specifications Output Power 330 watts Channels 2.1 channel Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB Special Features Wireless Subwoofer, S-Force PRO Surround, Dolby Digital Mounting Type Tabletop mount

Sony HT-S500RF is a powerful 1000 watt 5.1 channel surround sound system with Dolby Digital, including rear speakers and a large subwoofer. It delivers clear highs and strong bass for cinematic audio.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, and USB playback. It is tuned specially for the Indian market, offering front tweeters and a robust home theatre experience.

Specifications Output Power 1000 watts Channels 5.1 channel Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, USB Special Features Rear speakers, Dolby Digital, Large subwoofer Mounting Type Home theatre system

The Sony HT-A9000 offers 585 watts of premium sound with 13 speaker units and advanced 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, creating up to 12 phantom speakers for immersive audio. It supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced for true theater quality sound.

Bravia Connect App integration provides easy control with other Sony devices. Supports Hi-Res and 360 Reality Audio for music enthusiasts, and HDMI connectivity ensures high audiovisual fidelity.

Specifications Output Power 585 watts Speakers 13 units Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI Special Features 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, Hi-Res Audio Audio Output Mode Surround

