Massive rise in betting ads: A call for vigilance
ASCI’s recent annual complaints report showed a sharp spike in the rise of illegal offshore betting and gambling ads. From 1,311 in 2023-24 to 3,081 in 2024-25, the number of cases more than doubled. ASCI CEO Manish Kapoor warns of the dangers of gambling platforms if left unchecked.
With the growing number of advertisements for illegal offshore betting platforms flooding the digital space, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has had to take serious steps to protect consumers. Recognizing the scale and sophistication of these ads, ASCI instituted advanced digital monitoring systems and deployed specialized vigilance teams to detect and report misleading promotions.