MediaTek Dimensity 9500: Major GPU upgrades and why gamers should care

Gear up for the MediaTek Dimesity 9500. The processor is expected to showcase major upgrades in GPU, and as a gamer you  should care. 

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published14 Aug 2025, 04:07 PM IST
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 will come with major upgrades.
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500 chipset isn’t just another annual refresh, it’s a leap aimed squarely at gamers. With a redesigned GPU and serious efficiency gains, it promises to push flagship Android gaming in 2025 into desktop-grade territory. Expect smoother frame rates, sharper visuals, and longer sessions without cooking your phone.

1. The Big GPU upgrade explained

The Dimensity 9500 debuts the Immortalis-Drage (Mali-G1-Ultra MC12) GPU, delivering a 40% boost in efficiency and ray tracing performance over its predecessor.

For gamers, that means hardware-accelerated ray tracing isn’t just marketing, it’s real. Expect more lifelike lighting, accurate reflections, and cinematic shadows in supported titles. Essentially, mobile graphics are edging closer to what you’d expect from a mid-range gaming rig.

2. Why gaming gets better

The payoff is raw performance. With the Dimensity 9500, frame rates over 100fps with ray tracing enabled are achievable on popular titles like Diablo Immortal and War Thunder.

That translates into smoother textures, sharper environments, and more fluid gameplay even when the screen is jam-packed with effects. Built on TSMC’s 3 nm N3P process, it manages all this without wrecking your battery life or making your phone uncomfortably hot.

3. Real-world benefits for mobile gamers

 

Here’s what gamers will actually feel in daily use:

  • Longer play sessions: Efficiency upgrades mean less thermal throttling, so games don’t suddenly tank in performance.
  • Better emulator support: High-fidelity retro and even PC gaming emulation get a serious bump.
  • AI integration: With 100 TOPS of NPU power, expect smarter AI-driven in-game mechanics and enhanced live-streaming camera effects.

In short, the Dimensity 9500 isn’t just about numbers, it’s about a more reliable, immersive gaming experience.

4. Competitive edge and future-proofing

The 9500 launches ahead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, giving MediaTek a head start in the 2025 flagship race. It’s already confirmed for upcoming gaming phones from brands like OPPO and Vivo.

Support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage ensures lightning-fast load times and smooth multitasking. Coupled with CPU and GPU upgrades, it’s built to handle both today’s heavy hitters and the next wave of graphically demanding mobile titles.

 
