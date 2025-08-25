Mega Saving Days: Up to 55% off on the best smart TVs with advanced features and more from LG, Sony and others

Enjoy Mega Saving Days with up to 55% off on the best smart TVs, offering premium technology at affordable prices. These smart TVs deliver crisp visuals, rich contrast, and realistic colors for a cinematic experience at home. The best TV options include smart features like voice assistants, app streaming, and screen sharing, making entertainment interactive and simple. LED and QLED TVs in this collection are energy-efficient, lightweight, and crafted to fit modern living spaces.

Our Picks Product Rating Price LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR570 Series Smart webOS LED TV 32LR570B6LA View Details ₹14,490 Check Details Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2 View Details ₹41,990 Check Details Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL View Details ₹30,490 Check Details Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black) View Details ₹21,999 Check Details Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) X Ultra HD 4K Smart Google LED TV L55MB-AIN View Details ₹37,999 Check Details View More

Watching sports, movies, or gaming becomes engaging with bigger displays and premium clarity. Advanced smart features enhance convenience and control, offering a modern viewing experience. This article includes the top 10 picks for the best smart TVs, showcasing models with advanced features, superior picture quality, and intuitive controls.

The LG 32-inch Smart TV offers an HD-ready display with vibrant colours and clear visuals. Its webOS interface allows seamless access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube. AI Sound and Virtual Surround 5.1 provide immersive audio. The Magic Remote compatibility and screen share features enhance usability, while the slim design complements modern living spaces. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet for versatile connections.

Specifications Dimensions 19.4D x 71.6W x 42.4H cm Connectivity Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate 60 Hz Display Technology LED

Expect big saving on the Sony 43-inch BRAVIA 4K Google TV during the Mega Saving Days. This smart TV delivers stunning clarity and realistic colours. The X1 processor enhances visuals, while MotionFlow XR ensures smooth motion for fast-paced content. Integrated Google TV allows access to streaming platforms and voice commands via Google Assistant. DTS Digital Surround and Dolby Atmos create rich sound. Multiple HDMI and USB ports support consoles and storage devices. Its sleek design and premium display suit any living room.

Specifications Dimensions 7.9D x 95.8W x 57H cm Connectivity Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate 60 Hz Display Technology LED

This Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K TV combines a crisp display with a Crystal Processor 4K for enhanced colour and detail. Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony deliver immersive audio. Smart features include Samsung TV Plus, SmartThings Hub, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and mobile-to-TV mirroring. The slim design with minimal bezels enhances any room décor.

Specifications Dimensions 6D x 96.8W x 56.1H cm Connectivity Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate 50 Hz Display Technology LED

Hisense 43E6N features a 4K display with HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and AI upscaling for lifelike visuals. Its Direct Full Array and Precision Colour technology enhance contrast and clarity. Google TV allows access to streaming apps, voice control, and screen mirroring. Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X provide immersive sound. Adaptive Light Sensor adjusts brightness for optimal viewing.

Specifications Dimensions 7.4D x 96.3W x 56H cm Connectivity Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate 60 Hz Display Technology LED

Xiaomi 55-inch 4K Smart TV delivers ultra-clear visuals with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Reality Flow MEMC. Android 14 OS and Google TV enable smooth access to streaming apps and Google Assistant. With Dolby Audio, DTS-X, and 34W sound output, audio quality is immersive. Connectivity includes HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth, and eARC. Its sleek design and Eye Comfort Mode provide a premium viewing experience for movies, series, and gaming.

VW 43-inch QLED TV delivers Full HD clarity with vibrant colours through IPE Technology and True Display. Android TV provides easy access to apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and Hotstar. Its 24W stereo surround sound offers immersive audio with multiple modes. With 178-degree viewing angles and HDR-10 support, content looks vivid from all positions. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, making streaming, gaming, and device sharing effortless.

Toshiba 55-inch Google TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR 10 and Dolby Digital for stunning visuals and rich sound. It features VRR, ALLM, and MEMC for smooth motion in gaming and movies. Google Assistant allows voice control, while screen mirroring and multiple picture modes enhance usability. Its wide connectivity with HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet supports versatile devices.

Onida’s 55-inch 4K TV offers HDR10, Dolby Vision Atmos, and Pix Visual Engine for stunning image quality. Wide viewing angles and Live Colour technology ensure immersive visuals. Google TV OS supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar, with voice search and casting features. Its 24W HiFi Speaker Box Pro produces rich sound with equaliser control.

Designed for gamers and sports enthusiasts, the Vu 75-inch QLED TV combines 4K resolution with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision for sharp, vivid images. The powerful 88W soundbar delivers Dolby Atmos audio, making every cheer and explosion feel real. HDMI 2.1 and USB ports enable easy connectivity for consoles and media devices. MEMC technology reduces motion blur for fast-paced action, while Google TV OS provides quick access to apps and voice commands.

The Acer 43-inch QLED Google TV has 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10, HLG, MEMC, and Dolby Vision, producing sharp, vibrant visuals for movies, shows, and sports. Android 14 with Google TV provides access to apps, voice commands, and video calls. High-fidelity speakers with Dolby Atmos fill the room with clear audio. Multiple ports, including HDMI 2.1 and USB, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet, allow connection to gaming consoles, storage devices, and other smart gadgets.

