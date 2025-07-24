Meta adds new Instagram safety tools to protect teens and child-focused accounts

Meta is taking stronger steps to make Instagram a safer place for teenagers and children. The company has added new safety features that focus on how young users interact with others through messages and comments.

Teenagers will now get helpful tips when they start a new chat. These tips encourage them to pause and think before they message someone. They will also see the month and year the other person joined Instagram, which can help them judge if the profile looks trustworthy.

What to expect from the new features? There is a new option to block and report at the same time. Instead of doing it in separate steps, teens can now end a bad chat and let Instagram know about it all in one go. This simple change could make a big difference in how quickly young people take action when they feel uncomfortable.

Instagram is also giving more protection to accounts run by adults that feature children. These are often pages run by parents or managers on behalf of young kids. Meta says these profiles will now use the strictest message settings and will get automatic filters to hide harmful comments.

Meta is already seeing results from its previous tools. Location alerts have been helpful when teens are contacted by someone who seems to be in a different place. Nudity filters are still widely used, and many users choose not to open or share blurred images flagged as inappropriate. Perhaps most concerning is the number of harmful accounts the company has removed. In recent months, Meta took down more than 600,000 accounts linked to risky or predatory behaviour. A large portion of these were leaving inappropriate comments or trying to contact accounts featuring children.