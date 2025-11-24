Meta Hyperscape could turn your living room into a VR house party

Meta is trying something that feels more grounded than its usual metaverse talk. Hyperscape, the feature that turns a real room into a photoreal VR space, is now getting a social layer. This is not another stylised Horizon hangout. It is a direct digital twin of a real place you have scanned yourself. Until this week, those scans were private. You could step into a digital twin of your own living room, or roam a celebrity scan Meta had set up, but you did it on your own. Now the company is rolling out the option to invite people in, so a Hyperscape room can finally be a hangout instead of a solo demo.

The way Hyperscape works is still the same. You wear a Quest 3 or Quest 3S, open the capture app, and slowly walk around the room while the headset records depth and texture. Meta processes that into a highly detailed replica you can revisit later inside Horizon. It is the kind of tech that makes people stop mid sentence because it looks uncannily close to reality. But once the wow fades, you are left with silence. A space that feels real but has nobody in it. Social access is Meta admitting that the scan on its own was not the end game.

The update is simple on paper but changes the mood. A Hyperscape capture can now be turned into an unlisted Horizon world, and you can invite people into it through a share link. Imagine a group meeting in a scan of the same cramped college flat they once shared, just to talk through old stories. Or a family walking through a faithful copy of a grandparent’s living room while someone joins on a phone from another city. Because the space is real and familiar, the hangout lands differently than a generic VR lounge.

With the update, you will be able to generate a share link for a Hyperscape world. Friends can join you if they have a Quest 3 or 3S, and Meta is also allowing phone based entry through the Horizon mobile app. Sessions support up to eight people in one room, and Meta says that number is something it wants to push higher. There is also a practical reason for mobile support. The moment you limit a social feature to headset owners, you limit its reach to a niche. Letting someone pop in from a phone makes Hyperscape feel less like a closed club.

Meta is also shifting some of the technical load in a way that matters. Rendering of these scanned spaces is moving onto the headset instead of being streamed from the cloud, at least for VR visitors. That should mean quicker entry and fewer moments where the room snaps into focus after you have already arrived. Audio is coming to Hyperscape worlds too, which sounds basic but is not. A silent realistic room feels like a museum that is closed for the night. Add voice and ambient sound and it starts behaving like a place people can actually be.

There is a broader strategy sitting behind all this. Meta has framed the metaverse as two things at once. One side is pure invention, games and fantasy worlds. The other is a mirror of reality through digital replicas of physical spaces. Hyperscape is its clearest bet on the second side. It is also a quieter pitch than the company usually makes. Instead of asking people to learn a new digital society, it starts with a room they already know and turns it into something they can share.

Meta’s public scans show the point: meeting friends inside a real, familiar place lands better than another generic VR room. Sharing is rolling out slowly, and older scans will need a fresh capture for groups. Meta is also limiting shared worlds to adults, and says you control access through the link and can reset it if you change your mind. The bigger hurdle is trust, because a high detail copy of your home is personal. A scan can hold more than walls and sofas. It can catch family photos, papers on a desk, or the exact layout someone would rather keep private. And once a shared link exists, the real questions are about control. Does the link expire? Can guests pass it on? How easily can you revoke it? How long does Meta keep the raw scan on its servers? Meta is telling people to share only with those they trust, but the system is still asking users to be careful with something that feels like a blueprint of their life.