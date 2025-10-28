Meta introduces 'ghost posts' on Threads, which auto-deletes after 24 hours

Meta updated its Threads app with a new feature called “ghost posts”, which allows users to publish a post that automatically disappears in 24 hours. This works just like the stories feature on other platforms like Instagram or WhatsApp that automatically disappear in 24 hours. The Ghost post appears in the feed as a grey dotted chat bubble to distinguish it from normal posts.

It is easy to use Ghost posts; users simply need to tap the Ghost icon in the post creation page. A dotted bubble will appear on the post to indicate that the ghost toggle is enabled. Once published, the post will be visible to the followers and will vanish from public view after a day. All the engagement with the ghost posts stays private; likes and replies will not be visible publicly. The replies will be sent directly to the original poster’s inbox as a direct message.

This new feature is designed for users to share unfiltered thoughts and quick updates without needing to create a permanent post. For creators and brand accounts, ghost posts can be used for limited-time events, polls, or to test an idea before making it permanent. The development of this feature follows the original strategy for Threads to provide a more authentic and culture-focused social platform with extended text posts and spoiler-hiding tools.

Advertisement

Ghost posts are available globally now on Threads, which boasts over 400 million monthly active users. The posts remain accessible privately to the creator in an archived section within the app even after disappearing from the feed, allowing users to revisit their ephemeral content.