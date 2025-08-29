Meta is testing Text attachment feature on Threads to share longer text

Meta is currently testing a new feature on its social media app, Threads, that allows users to attach long-form text content directly within a single post. This “text attachment” feature lets users share extended content like detailed thoughts, news snippets, book excerpts, or creative writing. The attached text appears in an expandable gray box inside the post, which users can open to scroll through and read the entire content comfortably. This gives Threads users a much easier way to share long text without breaking it into several small posts.

This feature from Threads may attract more creators, writers, and journalists who want to publish longer content on platforms like Reddit. Threads hopes to keep these users engaged on its platform instead of losing them to competitors like X (formerly Twitter). Unlike X’s Articles feature, which is only available to paid users, Threads is testing this option for all users on iOS without restrictions.

The text attachment feature on Threads allows users to format their text with options like bold, italics, and paragraph breaks. This makes the post look more organized and easier to read. However, the text attachment currently supports only plain text with no support for images or videos within the attachments.

This new feature is in the early experimental phase and is not widely available yet, but once launched, it could open up new creative ways to share thoughts. This is promising since many readers do not click external links in posts, so it provides a way to express more on the same platform without being limited by the 500-character limit.