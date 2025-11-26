Meta Oakley HSTN AI smart glasses launching in India on December 1 with Hindi and English support

Oakley and Meta are bringing their first pair of AI sports glasses to India. The Oakley Meta HSTN is meant for people who run, ride, or train and still want an assistant they can talk to without touching their phone. Oakley’s HSTN frame now carries Meta’s camera, 3K video support, open-ear speakers in the temples, and an IPX4 rating so sweat or light rain is not a problem. You keep moving; the glasses handle the rest in the background.

Oakley is pitching this as the start of a new sports chapter. Caio Amato, Global President of Oakley, talks about “solving unsolved problems” and “amplifying human potential”. EssilorLuxottica’s Chief Wearables Officer Rocco Basilico frames it as part of a bigger multi brand strategy that links different lifestyles and use cases through one common thread a smart eyewear. You can hear the ambition in those lines, even if the real test will come when people start wearing these outside polished launch photos.

Oakley Meta HSTN does not try too hard on the hardware side. You get a camera that can shoot Ultra HD 3K video, so a downhill ride, a quick surf, or even a regular city walk can be recorded without pulling out your phone every few minutes. The open-ear speakers sit in the temples and push out music, podcasts, or coaching cues while still letting traffic and crowd noise come through. An IPX4 rating means sweat and light rain are fine, which is the bare minimum if you are selling to runners and cyclists in Indian weather.

Battery numbers matter more than any design flourish here. Oakley talks about up to eight hours of “typical use” on a single charge and 19 hours on standby. Fast charging takes it to around 50 percent in roughly 20 minutes, and the charging case can add up to 48 hours of extra power. For most people, that should easily cover a regular day plus a few training sessions before the case itself needs to find a socket. The fitness story sits around the software. Oakley Meta HSTN ties into apps such as Strava and Garmin, so runs and rides can be logged in real time while you focus on the route, traffic, or trail. Instead of peeking at a watch or phone every other kilometre, you can let the glasses talk to your apps and get out of the way.

In India, the bigger shift comes from Meta AI sitting inside the frame. A simple “Hey Meta” wakes the assistant and lets you ask for weather, quick information, or a video capture without breaking your pace. Calls, texts, and social updates can be handled by voice while your hands stay on the handlebar, racket, or gym equipment. It is the same assistant people are getting used to on phones, now pushed up to eye level.

Language is where the glasses start to feel more local. Through the Meta AI app, you can set Hindi as your preferred language and then ask questions, take photos and videos, answer calls, send messages, or control music in Hindi. This is powered by Sarvam’s language tools under the hood, tied into Meta’s India push. For a lot of users who move between Hindi and English all day, that alone can make the glasses feel less like an imported experiment and more like something actually built for this market.

There is also a more playful layer. Meta AI adds Celebrity AI Voice support here, and one of the first options for Indian users is Deepika Padukone’s voice in Indian English. So your assistant can sound like a familiar voice talking you through a run, a commute, or that late evening walk. Some people will enjoy that extra personality, others may flip back to a neutral voice, but it does give the product one more talking point.

Payments sit in test mode for now. Meta and Oakley are trying out UPI Lite payments on the glasses, tied to WhatsApp-linked bank accounts. The idea is simple: look at a QR code, say “Hey Meta, scan and pay,” and finish a small transaction without touching your phone. If this rolls out cleanly and passes the trust test, it could become one of the more useful India-first use cases beyond photos, videos, and navigation.

On design, Oakley is doing what it usually does: offering a bunch of options. The Meta HSTN range comes in six frame and lens combinations, all ready for prescription lenses. Warm Grey with Prizm Ruby lenses, Black with Prizm Polar Black, Brown Smoke with Prizm Polar Deep Water, Black with Transitions Amethyst, Clear with Transitions Grey, and a classic Black frame with clear lenses. There is enough here to cover training days and regular street use without making it look like a prototype on your face.

For India, this is not a quiet trial. Pre-sales open on 25 November 2025 on Sunglass Hut’s website, and general availability starts 1 December 2025 across optical and sunglass stores. Prices begin at ₹41,800, which clearly puts Oakley Meta HSTN in the premium bracket and points it at athletes, enthusiasts, and early adopters who are already comfortable paying for gear.

What interests me more is what happens after the launch week is over. For some users, these glasses will simply fix a very basic pain point: finally recording rides and runs without wrestling with a phone in traffic. For others, Hindi voice control, Deepika Padukone’s assistant voice, and UPI Lite payments might be the reasons they keep reaching for the case every morning. Oakley and Meta are betting that this mix of sport, local features, and everyday AI will move smart glasses out of the gadget drawer and into daily rotation.