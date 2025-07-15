Meta rolls out new rules to limit copied content and support original creators

Meta is shaking things up on Facebook. The company is now taking serious steps against unoriginal content. If you’ve been scrolling through your feed and noticing the same videos or posts again and again, you’re not alone. Meta noticed too, and they’ve decided to act.

The problem? Too many users are reposting other people’s content without making any changes or giving credit. This includes videos, photos, and even written posts. Some people even pretend to be the original creator just to gain followers.

The new rules are aimed at people who repost someone else’s work without any change. Just taking a video and uploading it to your own page is not okay anymore. Meta says this kind of unoriginal content hurts real creators who work hard to make something new.

What will happen to copied content? Accounts that continue to post copied or lazy content will face action. They may lose the chance to earn money from Facebook for a while. Also, their posts will be shown to fewer people. This means their reach and views will drop.

Meta is also testing a new feature. If someone reposts a video, Facebook might add a link to the original creator. This helps people find the source and gives credit where it is due.

How to create better content? Meta wants to support people who bring fresh ideas. They have shared some simple tips. First, always try to post videos or posts you created yourself. If you want to use someone else’s work, make sure you add your own thoughts. This could be through voiceovers, reactions, or new edits.

Avoid very short videos that do not give viewers any value. Also, do not post content from other platforms that already have watermarks. Add clear captions and keep your hashtags limited to five.