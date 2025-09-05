Meta Threads now allows 10000 characters per post with free tools for creators

Threads, the social platform from Meta, has introduced longer text posts, giving users up to 10,000 characters to work with. The feature aims to meet the needs of creators who want to share detailed content without restrictions.

Built for creators Meta designed the update after observing how users were sharing screenshots of newsletters, books, and articles to bypass character limits. The new long-text posts allow creators to publish in full, while also linking directly to external content such as podcasts, blogs, or online shops. Importantly, these links are given prominence within the post, making it easier for audiences to take action.

Beyond the extended word count, Threads now supports advanced formatting. Text can be highlighted, italicised, underlined, or crossed out. Emojis can also be included, adding a more expressive style to posts.

Comparison with rivals X, formerly known as Twitter, is Threads’ closest competitor. While X offers paid subscribers the chance to post up to 25,000 characters, free users remain capped at 280. Threads is offering its 10,000-character limit free to everyone, positioning itself as a more accessible platform.

This difference reflects Meta’s strategy. Rather than locking features behind paywalls, the company wants Threads to become a hub for creativity and meaningful interaction. The approach could prove especially attractive to writers, journalists, and content creators who need more than a few lines to make their case.

Challenges ahead There are still limitations to the feature. Extended posts will not appear in Google search results, which makes them harder to discover through search engines. In addition, Threads has not yet made these posts compatible with decentralised platforms such as Mastodon. Meta has said that it is working on ways to federate long posts in future, which could expand their reach considerably.

A step forward for Threads At present, Meta has no intention of charging for the feature. Instead, it views the update as part of its wider plan to build Threads into a platform where creators feel supported. The company also intends to make further improvements based on feedback from its growing community.

