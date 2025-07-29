Meta’s smartwatch with built-in camera is reportedly launching in September 2025

Meta is reportedly reviving its smartwatch project with a brand-new device expected to be revealed at the Meta Connect conference, scheduled for September 17–18, 2025, says a report from Business Today. The wearable is said to feature a built-in camera and AI capabilities that could become a key companion for Meta’s growing range of smart glasses and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

This isn’t Meta’s first attempt at launching a smartwatch. The company initially began development back in 2021 under the codename “Milan,” with prototypes featuring dual cameras and a curved display. One of the versions even had a gold finish and side buttons. But the project was paused in 2022 due to hardware issues and challenges with a nerve-signal control system the company was testing.

According to multiple reports citing supply chain sources, including a story by DigiTimes, the device is being manufactured by Chinese company Huaqin Technology. This time, the focus appears to be more on AI tools and camera functions, rather than fitness tracking or health features like other popular smartwatches from Apple or Samsung.

What can we expect from the new Meta wearable?

The new smartwatch is expected to work closely with Meta’s upcoming smart glasses, which are also rumoured to include a built-in display for the first time. Combined, these wearables could allow users to capture images, interact with digital assistants and control their environment using gesture-based or camera-powered tools.

While detailed specs are still under wraps, the smartwatch is not expected to rival devices like the Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch in terms of health tracking. Instead, it may serve more as an intelligent companion to Meta’s broader hardware ecosystem, including its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest VR headsets.

There’s no confirmation yet on pricing, battery life or exact features, and it’s unclear if the device will launch this year or be teased as a concept at Meta Connect. What’s clear is that Meta is trying to create a more unified wearable experience that blends AI, smart glasses and real-time camera interaction into something more ambitious than a traditional wristwatch.

